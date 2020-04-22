Brisk will perform a Facebook Live concert beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 25, in conjunction with Coyote Hole Ciderworks in Mineral. Proceeds from the live event will benefit the Fredericksburg chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Previous online concerts have raised money for Warrior Coffee ($215) and Colonial Tavern ($1,934). The band—made up of Mark Euker, Tracy Darensbourg, Eddie Dickerson and other local musicians—is using this time to give back to the community that fills the house and supports them when not in a time of crisis, For more information and to watch the show, visit facebook.com/BriskBand.

