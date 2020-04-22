Brisk will perform a Facebook Live concert beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 25, in conjunction with Coyote Hole Ciderworks in Mineral. Proceeds from the live event will benefit the Fredericksburg chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Previous online concerts have raised money for Warrior Coffee ($215) and Colonial Tavern ($1,934). The band—made up of Mark Euker, Tracy Darensbourg, Eddie Dickerson and other local musicians—is using this time to give back to the community that fills the house and supports them when not in a time of crisis, For more information and to watch the show, visit facebook.com/BriskBand.
Breaking
Brisk raises money for local businesses with online concerts
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
-
UPDATED: Five Philadelphia men charged with murder in Spotsylvania triple homicide
-
COVID-19 claims three more lives in Fredericksburg area
-
Man freed from Stafford jail arrested again just down the street a short time later
-
COVID-19 claims two more Fredericksburg-area residents, bringing local death toll to five
-
Fredericksburg-area health officials say 'worst is probably still ahead of us'
Promotions
Professional Bookkeeping & Tax Service LLC Over 30+ years Bookkeeping & Tax Return Prep Exp. Call 540-582-9592 pbts.llc@comcast.net
VA TREE SOLUTIONS, LLC Tree removal &Trimming, Top soil, mulch, gravel delivery Lic & Ins. 540.645.9124
VA Animal Control
No-Obligation Inspections!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.