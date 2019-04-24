Fredericksburg’s Parks and Rec department—along with a spectrum of local organizations, businesses, community groups and individuals who are environmental champions—invites all to join them this Saturday for a celebration of the rich natural resources of our planet.
Not only is the Earth Day Festival created for the community, but it is also created by the community. The event is made possible through the collaboration of eight major sponsors, nearly 90 vendors/exhibitors and a planning committee, whose members have been working for the past five months to bring the idea of the celebration into reality. With interactive activities and information at each of the exhibit stations, the festival provides a vibrant introduction to all of the ways that families can increase their awareness of the environment and opportunities to explore and enjoy the great outdoors.
“We have nature camps and many activities throughout the year through which kids can get out in nature and start exploring—whether it’s a hike, or canoe float, or camping at one of our local parks,” said Jenny Casarotti, superintendent of Parks and Rec leisure services. One treasure that many local families may have yet to discover is the Motts Run Recreation Area, an 860-acre area with a 160-acre reservoir that is a haven for fishing, canoeing, hiking and picnicking. Many children’s activities are hosted in the park’s Nature Center, the home of beloved Pocket, the 21-year-old corn snake who will make her annual appearance at the festival, along with a variety of objects such as fossils, animal tracks, and even live little critters and preserved specimens that will be on display.
The Parks and Rec’s See and Touch tent will be complemented by Henry and Leila Michaloski’s See and Touch Nature Bus. The traveling museum is packed with objects featured in their educational programs for schools, including skulls, seashells, a fascinating insect display, furs and crystal specimens.
“We hope families will take the opportunity to spend an exciting day outside together and that they will get involved and interact with our exhibitors to learn about the many ways we can all help the earth,” said Casarotti. “Everyone can play a role in preserving the environment. Even children can make a difference by cleaning up litter, recycling and composting. They are tomorrow’s stewards of nature and they can begin by taking small steps that can develop into lifelong habits.”
One long-standing participant in the festival is the Friends of the Rappahannock. “The event provides a great introduction to our organization and ideas on how to protect and preserve the river,” said interim executive director Daria Christian. “We hope to spark an awareness of nature and get people to connect and think about our impact on the river. It also gives kids a sense of agency, knowing that they can make a difference. We offer a book designed with children in mind showing how they can work on this at home. Being outdoors sparks their sense of wonder and curiosity that is the basis of investigation.”
A special feature of FOR’s exhibit is a hands-on Build a Barge experiment, an environmental STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activity designed and led by educator Nancy Stalik. In addition, displays will highlight canoe floats, paddles, hikes and nature programs that FOR offers throughout the year. “We feel that when people explore outdoors and begin to relate to and connect with nature, taking care of it will come naturally,” said Christian.
Paula Chow, a representative of the Rappahannock Group Sierra Club, has actively supported the Earth Day event for nearly a decade and served as a member of this year’s planning committee. In accord with its motto, “Explore, Enjoy, and Protect the Planet,” the organization will give out seedlings to help children understand where trees come from and what they need to survive. In addition, they will offer a colorful graphic chart of the birds of Virginia, and guests can spin a wheel with a pointer that highlights a bird to identify.
Another planning committee member, Master Gardener and longtime FOR member Jim Steele, and his son, Jeremy Steele, will bring a stock of their handcrafted birdhouse kits, designed to provide protective shelter for wrens and bluebirds. Their project is truly a labor of love, and the two spent weeks in preparation, cutting out the boards, drilling holes and putting together the kits, which will be available for purchase. The Steeles will remain on-site to guide youngsters in assembling the birdhouses and will explain the best sites to mount them and plants that will attract the birds.
Jim Steele said this project sparks fond memories of the outdoor adventures of his boyhood and that he knows the effort has brought joy to many—including one little boy who proudly announced “We built one last year and we got birds!”
Other highlights of the day will be featured animals, including alpacas, bees and chickens, and a scenario created by representatives of the Patawomeck Indians of Virginia, exhibiting elements of their culture, which involves a deep respect and gratitude for the natural world.
“The festival is a joyous occasion. Not only is it free, but every booth is interactive in some way. It is something that people of every age can enjoy,” said Chow. “There is something about being outdoors and engaging with the natural environment that stimulates creativity, imagination and curiosity. Even seasoned environmental advocates can learn something new!”