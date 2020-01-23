History, artworks and music come together to reveal the stories and themes behind the men and women featured in “Heroes: Principles of African Greatness,” now at the National Museum of African Art.
Each of the some 50 pieces is linked to a “hero in history,” an African person who exemplifies the value linked to the artwork. “Heroes—Playlist,” the museum’s first exhibition-specific playlist, matches each hero with a musical selection and is available on Spotify and YouTube.
Enhancing the visit to the exhibit is the Smithsonian’s image recognition technology, which gives access to an added layer of digital content, including videos, images and key facts connecting the works to its heroes in history.
One work combines technology with its theme and choice of media. Dada Khanyisa’s “AMA #WCW” (2017), perhaps short for popular social media acronyms like “ask me anything” and “Woman Crush Wednesday,” looks like a painted Instagram. Six young women at a nightclub with smartphones in hand are seen taking selfies and composing posts. Adding sculptural depth to the work, the surface of the table is embedded with phones along with hair extensions, jewelry and fabric.
Khanyisa is a member of the “born-free generation,” identifying as a gender nonconforming artist who connects art with South African politics and popular culture. Reflecting this time in life, the core value is pride.
“AMA #WCW” also shares features with the range of traditional and contemporary works in the exhibit. The alignment of the women clad in strong vibrant red and blues are not unlike a 17th-century Ethiopian icon. Depicting multiple biblical scenes in the context of Ethiopian life, this work by an unknown artist delivers a message of a core value of pious.
The addition of objects into Khanyisa’s work—to give depth to the otherwise one-dimensional figures—relates to the most popularized African art form of traditional tribal masks and wooden carved statues.
Interspersed throughout are a fine selection of 20th-century pieces such as Pwo, a mask created with wood, plant fiber, pigment, copper alloy by a Chokwe artist (Angola or Democratic Republic of the Congo). Representing beauty, the mask recounts the historical dance in honor of the female ancestor. “Africa Dances,” by Nigerian Benedict Enwonwu, places a dancer floating in the air. Her contour spotlighted in three dimensions reveals her poise and precision and embodies dignity.
Sculptures also tell stories. “Fantasy coffins” memorialize the key accomplishments of a person’s life. Paa Joe’s “Fort William-Anomabu” (2015), a wood and enamel paint work, is modeled on the only European fort on the Gold Coast built specifically with a prison to hold enslaved people. The work signifies witness. Ousmane Sow’s “Toussaint Louverture et la vielle esclave [Toussaint Louverture and the elderly enslaved woman]” (1989) presents the Haitian leader, who is the “hero in history,” as an example of liberty.
Most interesting are complicated mixed-media assemblages like Willie Bester’s “Apartheid Laboratory 1995,” where the message is revealed through the diversity of sharp-edged menacing contraptions used to create the piece. The core value in this work is malevolent, representing in contrast to the theme of the exhibit, a “villain in history,” Hendrik F. Verwoerd. As South Africa’s prime minister, he moved to consolidate the apartheid state.
There are well-known heroes, who were revolutionary, like former South African president Nelson Mandela. His watercolor of a rock quarry on Robben Island, where he was imprisoned for decades, is included in the exhibit. There is also a 20th-century factory printed cloth from Senegal with a photographic engraving of Malcolm X with core value of ally.
On display are many attributed to unknown artists, such as to an Akan artist from Ghana whose 19th-century ceramic head is assigned the value of honor. There are also fantasy superpowers, which everyone will recognize as Ta-Nehisi Coates’ graphic work “Black Panther.”
Each piece carries its own story, but there is so much more than meets the eye. The layers of information shared through the technology presents each artwork, and what it means to our understanding of history, in a new and exciting way.
