How long should one take to view a work of art? That question has joined the company of how many steps to take in a day. While studies have shown that viewers spend anywhere from two seconds to five minutes gazing at a painting, there is no pedometer for measuring the right amount of time to step around in a museum.
Perhaps a recent New Yorker cartoon says it best. A woman sitting on a bench in an art gallery is saying to a friend, “I like this painting best because I can sit and look at it.”
For “Oliver Lee Jackson: Recent Paintings,” on exhibit at the National Gallery of Art, the time to view each work— in the words of the artist—depends on how it makes you feel and what it means to you.
“Triptych” consists of three large panels with color saturated felt cutouts against a white board. Vibrant swirling black figures with abstract heads and bodies, some without heads or feet, dance and run through an overlay of face-like shapes of pink, orange, green, yellow, dark and light blue, and purple.
This work invites comparison with Matisse’s stunning cutout of dancers. Both evoke feelings of joy in the spontaneity of motion. In Jackson’s work, timeless figures suggest free-flowing dance movements, perhaps of a ritualistic African tribal ceremony or the jubilance of a juke joint. Some viewers have said they can see jazz improvisation in the positioning of the figures while others feel the changing forms tell a story of transformation.
Rather than focus strictly on the meaning of the subjects of “Triptych,” take a closer look at the materials for what they mean. Felt, unlike paint, absorbs the colors rather than allow it to be reflected in light as paint would, suggesting perhaps that these human-like drawings have something beneath their surface. The technique of folded layering of the cloth adds depth to the flat work and likens the relationship of the painting to sculptured works.
Nor can the work be simply classified belonging in one genre of art as these ephemeral figures—in states of fluctuation between dreaming and awakening—are simultaneously floating between the world of figurative art and absolute abstraction.
Facial renderings remind of preliminary drawings in a Renaissance artists’ sketchbooks, while the three figures in another painting with hunched shoulders, heads bent, hide their facial expressions in wordless gesturing. How then to relate to these “paint people,” who exist only as linear forms in some way coming or going in indefinite space on canvas?
Much like in bright sunlight, these works take eye adjustments to take in all the shapes and forms. A painting that at first looks all black, on closer look reveals images within its layers. Another work has figures swaying with arms above and legs below in a harmony against a white background, while in another, detached heads, hats, rabbits and other symbols drift throughout like random thoughts, that are so easy to miss at first glance.
In the last of the three galleries, there is indeed a bench to sit. Here there is no time limit on how long to wonder at the experience of Jackson’s “paint people” in the floating world of the visual arts and poetry and jazz music.