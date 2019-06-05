Colonial Beach’s Potomac River Festival is packed with family fun, and there’s no shortage of parades. The 68th annual event, which began Wednesday, runs through Sunday.
Starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday is the historic Fire and Rescue Parade, which will roll down Washington Avenue. After the parade, enjoy the Miss Colonial Beach pageant on Town Hill.
The Grand Feature Parade will be held on Saturday, with the Colonial Beach High School Class of 1969 as the grand marshal. This year’s theme is “There’s No Place Like Home.” The Blessing of the Fleet and Boat Parade begins at 1 p.m. Sunday, with some of Colonial Beach’s furry finest on display during the Pet Parade on the Town Hill stage at 2 p.m.
Make sure to stop by the Edna Lockwood docked at the Town Pier for the festival weekend. Visitors can tour the upper deck of the recently restored Chesapeake Bay oyster boat for free.
Throughout the festival, there will also be live music, food and craft vendors, and the Magic Midways Carnival on Town Hill at the corner of Washington and Colonial Avenues.
Children can also enjoy the Kids Zone—with mini-golf, toy crab races, face painting, games and temporary tattoos—from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. DJs from Colonial Beach’s new radio station, WWER, will also be present during the festival.
For more information, visit colonialbeach.org.