Walking into Folger Theatre’s Elizabethan playhouse feels like you’re entering a TV sitcom. And with director Aaron Posner’s trippy take on “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” audiences are in for a delightful and nostalgic treat.
Folger is going retro with Shakespeare’s story of love and revenge as an assortment of colorful characters are livening up things in Windsor, with a very special appearance by the big guy himself—Falstaff.
Welcome to “The Bardy Bunch.”
Falstaff, one of Shakespeare’s most beloved characters, has been getting a lot of stage time at Folger, after appearing in “1 Henry IV” (portrayed by Edward Gero) earlier this season. Here, Brian Mani takes his turn as the rascally and cowardly knight with a penchant for telling tall tales. But it’s not the rebel soldiers at Shrewsbury he’ll be up against; it’s Mistress Page and Mistress Ford.
“The Merry Wives of Windsor” puts the plus-sized secondary character in the spotlight, as he tries to woo two wealthy ladies at once in a plot to swindle them out of money; however, the housewives (and besties) are quickly on to Falstaff’s seduction scheme after receiving identical love letters and set out to pull the rug out from under him.
Folger’s production transports this rom-com story, where the ladies have the upper hand, to the early ’70s, when the women’s liberation movement was kicking in. It’s fun to see the cast members let loose in this lighthearted tale, especially Folger regulars Kate Eastwood Norris, Cody Nickell, Todd Scofield and Eric Hissom, whom audiences may have seen in more heavy-hitting Shakespeare fare. Plus, when will you ever get to see Mistress Quickly “do the hustle”?
References to popular TV sitcoms and songs of yesteryear are sprinkled throughout the show. Jimmie “J.J.” Walker’s iconic catchphrase “Dyn-o-mite!” makes it into Falstaff’s vocabulary and a couple of scenes borrows from the Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song.” And Brian Reisman as Slender, one of Anne Page’s suitors, seems to be channeling his inner Shaggy from “Scooby-Doo.”
Some of the throwbacks, however, might be lost on younger generations—and I’m pretty sure I missed more than a few. One of the biggest kicks: seeing Derrick Truby coming down the aisle as the servant John Rugby, dressed in shorts and suspenders and wearing a beret a la Rerun from “What’s Happening!”
Folger has an assembled a solid cast, and it’s obvious the performers are having a blast as they disco-dance, roller-skate and romp their way through the show, which even comes with a cheesy theme song. Costume designer Devon Painter rolls out a number of eye-popping costumes (think crazy patterns, bell bottoms, mod dresses and knee-high socks) in Tony Cisek’s striking “Brady Bunch”-inspired set design.
Mani is terrific as Falstaff, the gruff and overconfident braggart who believes he has the ladies under his spell. Regina Aquino and Ami Brabson are perfectly paired as the Mistresses Page and Ford, who hatch a plan of their own to teach him a lesson. As Mr. Ford, Hissom is a hoot as he gets to play the buttoned-up husband whose jealousy sends him on a wild pursuit into the theater’s upper seating areas and has him going undercover in long-haired rocker chic. And Nickell is hysterical in his over-the-top cartoony portrayal of Dr. Caius, a mustachioed Frenchman who’s one of the three guys vying for the hand of the Pages’ fair daughter, Anne.
The show’s scene-stealing award has to go to Norris’ Mistress Quickly and her perfectly coiffed flippy’do as she appears in her various forms: Dr. Cauis’ loyal assistant and a stealthy messenger.
“Merry Wives” can be overly cute on occasion, but it’s all a good time and a fun way to cap off the season, before the Folger Shakespeare Library begins its multimillion-dollar and multiyear renovation. The theater’s next production, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” will be housed at the National Building Museum as part of its Summer Block Party exhibition.
