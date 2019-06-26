june 28-29
Independence Fireworks, George Washington’s Mount Vernon. Enjoy an evening of family fun and fireworks choreographed to patriotic music. 6-9:45 p.m. Fireworks with mansion tour: $36 adults, $26 youth; no mansion tour: $30 adults, $20 youth. Purchase tickets in advance at mountvernon.org/fireworks.
june 29
Stars & Stripes Spectacular, Spotsylvania County Courthouse area. Four stages of live music and entertainment, demonstrations, free tours of historic buildings, vendors, children’s rides and inflatables, fireworks. 3-10 p.m. Free admission. Free parking at Courtland High and Courtland and Courthouse Road elementary schools. Rain date is June 30.
Stars & Stripes Parade, Holbert Building, 9104 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania Courthouse. Parade from Holbert Building to the main stage behind Robert E. Lee Elementary School. 3:30 p.m. spotsylvania.va.us.
10th annual Patriotic Cantata, Hulls Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road. 7 p.m. Donations will be taken for Homes for Our Troops. Refreshments to follow each performance. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.
“I Love This Land” musical, County Line Baptist Church, 3461 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen. 5 p.m. All branches of the armed forces will be recognized. 804/448-2915.
june 30
“Celebrating America” concert, Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., Culpeper. Musicians from 13 churches and the Piedmont Community Band perform. 4 p.m. windmorefoundation.org.
10th annual Patriotic Cantata, Hulls Memorial Baptist Church. 4 p.m. See June 29 listing.
july 3
Country American Festival, Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Music by Red Rooster and surprise local favorite. Gregory’s Grill food truck, watermelon eating contest for children, fireworks and more. 4 p.m. until dark. $8. Rain or shine. 540/895-5085; lawinery.net.
july 4
Heritage Festival, Downtown Fredericksburg. Five-mile run at 7:45 a.m. Children’s parade at 9:30 a.m. from Lafayette VRE lot. Festival of the Streets 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Presentation of the colors at noon. Public reading of the Declaration of Independence at 1 and 3 p.m. at Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop. facebook.com/fxbgheritagefestival.
The Fourth of July at Ferry Farm. Tours, archaeology, flag retirement ceremony, living history demonstrations and theater performances, educational programs, crafts, games, and hands-on activities for the whole family. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. kenmore.org.
July 4th Spectacular, John Lee Pratt Memorial Park. Children’s activities and games, food trucks 4:30-8 p.m. Live music 6-7:30 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. No alcoholic beverages, sparklers or grills. Dogs must be on leashes. facebook.com/fxbgheritagefestival.
Culpeper 4th of July, Courthouse Lawn, Yowell Meadow Park and Main Street. 5K at Culpeper Baptist Church 9-11 a.m. Patriotic demonstration at Courthouse Lawn noon to 1 p.m. Crafts and food vendors, children’s activities, entertainment and music at Yowell Meadow Park 4-8:30 p.m. Fireworks 9:15 p.m. culpeperva.gov/Community/July-4th-Celebration/Schedule-of-Events.
Culpeper Downtown 4th of July Car & Motorcycle Show, The Depot and Davis Street, Culpeper. Custom, classic and antique cars, hot rods, street rods, motorcycles and trucks. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Spectators are free. Concessions available for sale. Sponsored by Culpeper Renaissance Inc. 540/825-4416; culpeperdowntown.com/4th-july-car-bike-show.html.
Louisa Firemen’s Fair, Louisa Firemen’s Fairgrounds, located off Fredericksburg Ave., behind Navarre’s Auto. Fireman’s Parade: To participate, line up along Ellisville Drive beginning at 6 p.m. The parade will start promptly at 7 p.m. and will follow W. Main St. turning left onto Fredericksburg Ave. Gates open at 6 p.m., rides start at 7 p.m. $1 per ticket, or $20 for a book of 25 tickets. Through July 6. louisavfd.com.
Historic Port Royal 4th of July Independence Day Celebration, St. Peter’s Church, 823 Water St., Port Royal. Reading of the Declaration of Independence, living historians, Clan MacLeod Pipes and Drums of the St. Andrews Legion, Evergreen Shade, 18th-century dancing, harpist recital and patriotic singing, and surrey rides. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Port Royal Museum of American History and the Port Royal Medical Museum will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Free admission. Concessions available for purchase. 804/633-7006; 804/370-5285; historicportroyal.net.
Salute at Burnt House Field, “Conversations at Chantilly” features historical interpreters sharing a conversation that may have taken place in mid-June 1776 about the American colonies’ plans to secure their independence. 8:15 a.m. Free. Sponsored by Northern Neck of Virginia Historical Society and Cople Parish.
Patriotic service, Yeocomico Episcopal Church, 1233 Old Yeocomico Road, Kinsale. The service at the church where Declaration of Independence signer Richard Henry Lee served on the vestry will include Independence Day prayer and the singing of national hymns and the national anthem. 9 a.m. Free. Sponsored by Northern Neck of Virginia Historical Society and Cople Parish. 804/472-2593.
Beaverdam Ruritan Club Independence Day Parade and Celebration, 18002 Teman Road. Parade line up and registration at tent at Beaver Dam and Trainham roads at 9 a.m.; parade starts 10 a.m. Games, awards and crowning of Miss Beaverdam. Elmore Hall’s famous barbecue chicken dinners available at the clubhouse at 11 a.m. for $8.50. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Donations accepted for W.H.E.A.T. No pets. beaverdamruritan.com/events.
Lees and Independence Family Fun Festival, Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road, Montross. Family-friendly activities include face painting, history tents featuring arts and crafts, Colonial games, sign your own Declaration of Independence, scavenger hunt, historical interpreters, free tour of the Great House, explore the beach and identify fossils, barrel train, live music by Colonial Faire. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Pet Parade at 1 p.m., patriotic costumes encouraged. Free. Pets must be leashed. stratfordhall.org.
Fredericksburg 4th of July Fireworks Community Social, VFW Post 3103, 2701 Princess Anne St. Enjoy activities, food, free entertainment; meet veterans organizations and local businesses; and stay for Heritage fireworks display. 5 p.m.
Great Meadow 4th of July Celebration, 5089 Old Tavern Road, The Plains. Children’s activities, a choreographed air performance, polo exhibitions, rocketry demonstrations, food vendors and fireworks. Gates open at 4 p.m. General admission car pass $35. greatmeadow.org/independence-day-celebration.
An American Celebration, George Washington’s Mount Vernon, 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway. Includes daytime fireworks over the Potomac River at 1 p.m., performance by National Concert Band, military reenactments, a special wreath laying ceremony, naturalization ceremony, free birthday cake for all guests (while supplies last) and a visit from the “first” first couple. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Included in general admission. 703/780-2000; mountvernon.org/july4.
Celebrate America’s History, Belle Grove Plantation, 9221 Belle Grove Drive, King George. Special price for one-hour tours of President James Madison’s birthplace. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $5. bellegroveplantation.com.
July 5
Sounds of Summer: Fredericksburg Concert Band, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Patriotic, symphonic. 7-9 p.m. Free. famva.org.
Louisa Firemen’s Fair, Louisa Firemen’s Fairgrounds. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. See July 4 listing.
July 6
Playin’ in the Park Independence Celebration, Booster Park, 1177 Bloomsbury Road, Orange. Live music, a Touch-A-Truck, kid’s activities, fireworks and more. Gates open at 5 p.m., fireworks at dark. Free, donations accepted for parking. 540/672-5435; orangecountyva.gov/parksandrecreation.