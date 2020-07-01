Most area Fourth of July celebrations may be kaput this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Fredericksburg Nationals are stepping up to the plate to keep up with one of the holiday’s highlights—the big fireworks show.
The Fredericksburg Nationals will host the FredNats Fourth of July Spectacular from the new ballpark Saturday night, paired with patriotic music on Superhits 95.9. Fans can park within a 2-mile radius of the ballpark and enjoy the fireworks show from their vehicles.
The half-hour-long firework show will begin at 9 p.m. and is sponsored by Simventions, Pohanka Nissan & Hyundai of Fredericksburg, and the City of Fredericksburg.
“As we all look for moments to come together we are happy to celebrate with family and friends as one nation. Happy birthday, America!” said Tim Pohanka, General Manager of Pohanka Nissan & Hyundai.
For more information and updates, visit the event’s Facebook page at facebook.com/events/648523775741321/.
