The Fredericksburg Nationals will host Jackie Robinson Legacy Night on Tuesday, July 14, at the ballpark. The event will include an awards ceremony for the recipients of the Jackie Robinson Writing Contest and a free showing of the 2013 film “42: The Jackie Robinson Story,” in honor of FredNats owner Art Silber’s 80th birthday.
Speakers for the awards ceremony include Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw, Vice Mayor-Councilman Chuck Frye, Germanna Community College President Janet Gulickson, FredNats Treasurer Seth Silber and Art Silber. The FredNats created the contest in conjunction with Germanna Community College.
The film will be shown on the video board; there will be concessions. Guests are invited to sit only on the dark green stripes of turf on the field and asked to sit 15 feet away from other groups or families. Bring a blanket; FredNats blankets and other team merchandise will also be available for purchase. No lawn chairs will be allowed on the field.
Gates open at 6 p.m., with ceremony at 7:15 p.m. and movie at 7:45 p.m. Admission will be first come, first serve; there is a cap of 1,000 attendees for this event. There are no reservations or tickets. Masks are strongly encouraged.
For more information, visit frednats.com.
