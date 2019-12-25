Disney Exhibit

John Atkins started his Disney collection after a visit to the 1964 New York World’s Fair when he was 7 years old. ‘A Magical Collection’ will be retired when the Fredericksburg Area Museum temporarily closes on Jan. 1.

 Mike Morones / The Free Lance–Star

The Fredericksburg Area Museum will be closed from Jan. 1 to Feb. 29, 2020, as it prepares for new exhibits and installations.

Three current exhibits will be retired, including “People and Their Pets,” “A Magical Collection,” located in the People’s Gallery, and “Our Fredericksburg Story: In Our Own Words.”

At the March 1 reopening, new exhibits will be revealed, including:

“Fredericksburg Baseball,” which will offer an overview of the history of baseball as it relates to the Fredericksburg Area.

“SITES—Hometown Teams,” a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution that examines the many roles that sports play in American society.

“St. George’s 300th Anniversary,” featuring the history of one of Fredericksburg’s oldest churches. This exhibit will be on display in May 2020.

For more information on the museum closing or the new exhibits, visit FAMVA.org.

—Gail Choochan

