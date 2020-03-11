There will be no shortage of green in the area, with St. Patrick’s Day around the corner. And plenty of places are getting a head start on the celebration this Friday. So pile on the green and watch out for pinching fingers. Here is just a sampling of the celebrations going on in the Fredericksburg region.
FRIDAY
Hard Times Cafe–Four Mile Fork: Enjoy Shenanigans with DJ Kid Kasper and DJ DR3N, starting at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free for the first 100. 21 and over. hardtimesrockson.com.
Potomac Point: The Stafford winery and vineyard will host a St. Patrick’s-themed Dueling Pianos with a “nibbles & wine” menu and Irish tunes with a comedic twist. 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m. Want dinner before the show? Dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m.; reservations required. Call 540/446-2251. potomacpointwinery.com.
SATURDAY
Adventure Brewing North: The celebration will feature an outdoor festival with local businesses and non-profit vendors, live music and family-friendly activities. Entertainment includes the Muggivan Dancers from 1-2 p.m., Irish music with a country acoustic twist from Joe Downer from 4-7 p.m. No ticket required. adventurebrewing.com.
Capital Ale House: Get into the spirit with Irish songs by Wayne Jordan at 8 p.m. He’ll be back on St. Patrick’s Day as well.
Hard Times Cafe: The Worx and the Jerry Wimmer Trio takes over stage Saturday for the third annual St. Patrick’s Day Party. Jerry Wimmer plays at 6:30 p.m., followed by The Worx at 9:30 p.m. 21 and over. hardtimesrockson.com.
Highmark Brewery: St. Patrick’s Day Party, featuring Karen Jonas and Fire Escape Food Truck, kicks off at 7 p.m. The brewery will also release a Jameson Oak Chip-infused red ale, called ‘True Irish.’ highmarkbrewery.com.
Potomac Point: St. Patrick’s Dueling Pianos will serve up music and comedy and along with Irish buffet, 6-10 p.m. $64 per person. potomacpointwinery.com.
6 Bears and Goat Brewing: St Patrick’s Day Celebration will include food specials plus performances by Scott McMillen from 3-5:30 p.m. and Acoustic Onion from 7:30-10 p.m. The Virginia T-Shirt Company creating custom St. Patrick’s Day shirts from noon to 4 p.m. 6bgbrewingco.com.
Strangeways Brewing: Beer Babes Drag is co-presenting Beer Babes’ Strange Saturdays: Wearing of the Green. 8:30 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. $10 cover, $20 VIP. For advance reservations, call 703/447-3043. strangewaysbrewing.com.
Wilderness Run Vineyards: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with Celtic Machinations, 2- 5 p.m. wildernessrunvineyards.com.
SUNDAY
Lake Anna Winery: Celtic Machinations will serve up tunes, beginning at 1 p.m. $5. lawinery.net.
Potomac Point: St. Patrick’s Dueling Pianos, 3-5 p.m. $25 per person. Want brunch before the show? Brunch begins at 12:30 p.m.; reservations required. Call 540/446-2251. potomacpointwinery.com.
TUESDAY
Colonial Tavern: This downtown spot is the place to be on St. Patrick’s Day, with Dragonfyre, Acoustic Onion and the Jon Wiley Trio (with Brandon Snellings and Eddie Dickerson). irishbrigadetavern.com.
MARCH 21
Spencer Devon Brewing: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with music from the FiddleNecks Project at 1 p.m. It’s all part of the Downtown St. Patrick’s Day Block Party, beginning at noon with live music (Doug Marshall Band, Morgan O’Connell Band and Plate Scrapers), food trucks and local vendors. spencerdevonbrewing.com.
