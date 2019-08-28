Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.
thursday
Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Flipside with Gary Lekas, 9 p.m., free, all ages.
National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Triangle: Quantico Marine Corps Band, 7 p.m., free.
Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.
friday
Buffalo Mo’s, 33 Wicomico Dr.: Shannon Peterson, 9 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Anderson Paulson Project, 8 p.m., free.
Fredericksburg Area Museum, Market Square: Whiskey Django Foxtrot (acoustic gypsy jazz), 7 p.m., free.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: Left Turn Right (dance, Motown), 9 p.m., free, 21+.
saturday
6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: Mike Gill, 7:30 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Bunker Hill, 8 p.m.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille: Left Turn Right, 9 p.m., $5, 21+.
Warrior Coffee, 35 Walpole St.: The Human Jukebox, 6:30 p.m., free.
sunday
The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Open mic with Charlie Hilderbrand, 2 p.m., free.
Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.
monday
Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.
tuesday
Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.
wednesday
Red White Bleu & Brew, 4207 Germanna Hwy.: Songwriter Showcase with Dave Goodrich, Sammy Hastings and Jim Grable, 6 p.m.
The Rec Center: Open mic with Billy Nave, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.
