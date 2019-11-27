Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.
friday
6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: Island Gerry, 7:30 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Christian Phipps, 8 p.m., free.
Curitiba Art Cafe, 919 Caroline St.: Madie Page, 8 p.m., free.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: X-Factor, 9 p.m., 21+.
saturday
6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: Reckless Brigade (bluegrass), 7:30 p.m., free.
Colonial Tavern: Grindin Gears, 8 p.m.
Curitiba Art Cafe: Drew Tomajczyk, 8 p.m., free.
Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jeff Davis Hwy.: Red Light Romeo with Flippin’ Eyelids, 9 p.m., 21+.
Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Trucker Troy and the Hitchhikers, 6 p.m., free.
Shannon’s Bar & Grille: X-Factor, 9 p.m., $5, 21+.
Tim’s Lake Anna, 200 G Boardwalk Way, Mineral: Dave Goodrich, 7 p.m., free.
Warrior Coffee, 35 Walpole St.: The Human Jukebox, 6:30 p.m., free.
sunday
The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Open mic, 2 p.m., free.
Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.
monday
Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.
tuesday
Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.
National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jeff Davis Hwy.: Holiday Concert with Quantico Marine Corps Band Brass Quintet, 3:30 p.m., free.
wednesday
The Rec Center: Open mic, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.
Red, White Bleu & Brew, 4207 Germanna Hwy.: Songwriter Showcase with Dave Goodrich, 6 p.m., free.
