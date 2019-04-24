26 friday
“Peter and the Starcatcher,” Stafford High School, 63 Stafford Indians Lane, Fredericksburg. An enchanting adventure reveals how a wayward orphan becomes “the boy who wouldn’t grow up.” April 26-27 and May 2-4. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Thursday; 7 p.m. Friday; and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. $6 children, students and senior citizens; $9 adults. Tickets available at the door payable with cash or check. thestaffordplayers@gmail.com.
Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends, Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Enjoy dance parties, games, scavenger hunts and story time with a different theme and a featured Sesame Street character every weekend this month. Elmo Weekend April 26-28. Included with admission price. Children ages 3-5 are admitted free to Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA with a 2-Park Preschool Pass. Parents can register their children online through May 31 at https://buschgardens.com/williamsburg/tickets/preschool-free-admission/. 757/229-4386; buschgardens.com/va.
Awesome Con, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mount Vernon Place NW, Washington, D.C. Celebrating all aspects of geek culture, including comic books, sci-fi, fantasy, horror, anime, gaming, TV, movies, animation, music, comedy, art, science and more. Celebrity guests include (subject to change): KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse of “Riverdale,” Jason Isaacs of “Harry Potter” and “Star Trek: Discovery,” John Barrowman of “Arrow,” Matt Smith of “Doctor Who,” and cast members from “The Karate Kid,” “The Princess Bride,” “The Office” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” April 26-28. $15-$999. awesome-con.com.
27 saturday
Launch It! trebuchet contest, Snowden Park off Fall Hill Avenue. 10 a.m.; registration opens at 9:30 a.m. Categories include: middle school, high school, adult and family. Trebuchets will be judged on distance, accuracy and most creative. For contest rules, visit librarypoint.org/blogs/post/trebuchet.
Earth Day Festival, Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St. Enjoy environmental exhibitors, live music, food, birds of prey, hands-on activities and more. Free. Bring your own water bottle for refills. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. No rain date. To get involved, visit earthdayfred.com.or call 540/372-1086.
“What Do You Do with a Chance?” Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
28 sunday
1 wednesday
Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
ongoing
“Steal Away Home,” Riverside Children’s Theater, 95 Riverside Parkway. Recommended for ages 9 and up. Through May 4. Selected Tuesday and Thursday matinees at 11:30 a.m., arrive at 10:30 a.m. Selected Saturday matinees at 1 p.m., arrive at noon. $16 show only; menu available to purchase food. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
Virginia Rep: “Pinocchio,” The Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond. Enjoy the classic tale of Geppetto’s little wooden puppet whose only wish is to be a real boy. Suggested for ages 4 and up. Through May 5. Approximately one hour, no intermission. $21 and up. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org.
Animal Discovery Days, Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. A spotlight on different animals around the zoo. Includes special demonstrations, activities and opportunities to learn about wildlife conservation. Upcoming dates: May 29, June 8, July 16, Aug. 12, Oct. 20, Nov. 14 and Dec. 4. See schedule at nationalzoo.si.edu.
“Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Enter Curious George’s world and go on a fun math, science and engineering-based adventure. Included with museum admission. Through Sept. 15. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Preschool Palette, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Introduce your child to arts education in a museum setting with this monthly award-winning class. Enjoy hands-on art activities and projects, along with age-appropriate studio tours, garden walks and stories. 10–11 a.m. Ages 2–5 are accompanied by an adult. $12 child/adult pair ($10 Friends of Belmont). Register at garimelchers.umw.edu/education/preschool-palette.
Dungeons & Dragons Game Night, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Open to new and old players; no experience necessary. Second Tuesday of each month. 6 p.m. 540/785-3504.
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
CarMax $1 Family Nights, The Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Held the second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. $1 admission per person (adults and children). c-mor.org.upcoming
Celebrating 5 Years in Fredericksburg, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Unveiling of new exhibits: Coorperation Station, Everbrite Wall, Block Spot, and more. May 4. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. May 8, 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Stage Door Youth: “The Jungle Book,” 810 Caroline St., third floor. May 10-12. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday. $9 student/child, $13 adult. stagedoorproductions.org.
Mother/Daughter Tea Party, King George Citizens Center, 8076 Kings Highway, King George. Refreshments, tea, entertainment, spring fashion show, picture and more. May 11, noon to 2 p.m. $30 per mother/daughter couple, $15 additional daughter(s)/grandmother. Daughters should be over 4 years of age. Tickets must be pre-purchased at King George Citizens Center. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Family Day: MRE Cook-off, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. May 11, noon to 3 p.m. Event focuses on the history of MREs and how they have changed over time. Sign up for the MRE Cook-off, which will have an adult category and youth category (ages 7-17). Free. usmcmuseum.com/mre-sign-up.html.
Christian Youth Theater: “Big Fish—The Musical,” King George High School, 10100 Foxes Way, King George. June 7-16. cyt.org.
Kids Fishing Derby, Hunting Run Reservoir, 9679 Elys Ford Road. For kids ages 4 to 14. June 15. Free. Participants supply their own equipment and bait. Deadline to register is June 7 or until full; space is limited to 50 participants. 540/507-7529; spotsylvania.va.us/parksandrec.
“Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Sept. 26. For tickets, VIP Party Passes and tour merchandise, visit peppapigliveus.com.
workshops and camps
Windmore Summer Musical Theatre Camp, Verdun Adventure Bound, 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville. Learn all aspects of theater, including auditioning, acting, singing, dancing, choreography, set design and prop making. June 1-14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Performances of “Seussical Jr.” scheduled for June 15 (rain date June 16). $220 youth campers ages 5-7, $395 older campers ages 8-17. Space is limited. Register at windmorefoundation.org.
Stage Door theater summer camps, Lafayette Upper Elementary School, 3 Learning Lane, Fredericksburg. Presented with Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation. Acting Production (ages 7-10), July 22-26, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $100; Acting Production (ages 11-15), July 22-July 26, 1-4 p.m., $100; Creative Drama (ages 5-9), July 15-19, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $100; and Improvisation and Comedy (ages 10-14), July 15-19, 1-4 p.m., $100. Camps are limited in size, sign up early. For more info or to sign up, visit fredericksburgva.gov/989/Summer-Camps.
—Compiled by Gail Choochan