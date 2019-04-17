18 thursday
Potomac Mills Spring Carnival, 2700 Potomac Mills Circle, Woodbridge. Features midway rides for all ages from kiddie rides to thrill rides, carnival games and favorite fair food. Admission and parking free; rides are extra. Through Monday. 1-11 p.m. For more info and to purchase ride bands, visit dreamlandamusements.com/upcoming-events-amusement-carnival/#potomac.
19 friday
Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends, Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Enjoy dance parties, games, scavenger hunts and story time with a different theme and a featured Sesame Street character every weekend through April 28. Cookie Monster Weekend April 19-21; and Elmo Weekend April 26-28. Included with admission price. Children ages 3-5 are admitted free to Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA with a 2-Park Preschool Pass. Parents can register their children online through May 31 at https://buschgardens.com/williamsburg/tickets/preschool-free-admission/. 757/229-4386; buschgardens.com/va.
20 saturday
Drop-In Fused Glass Easter Eggs, 916 LibertyTown Arts Workshop, Liberty St. Instructed by Gayla Lee. Projects will be fired and ready in a week. For ages 5 to adult; kids under 10 with parent. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. $28. libertytownarts.com.
Youth fishing clinic, Lake Anna State Park Old Pond. Children ages 8-15 and people with physical disabilities will learn the basics of fishing at the direction of experienced anglers. Poles, tackle and bait will be available for those in need of equipment. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Parking fee applies. 540/854-5503; virginiastateparks.gov.
“Fresh Princess” Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Stories at the Museum: National Poetry Month, Virginia Museum of History & Culture, 428 N Boulevard, Richmond. Enjoy special educator-led readings of children’s history books and themed craft activities. 11 a.m. to noon. 804/340-1800; virginiahistory.org.
Kindergarten Kickoff, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St., Richmond. Join CMOR’s education department for fun, educational activities to help prepare children for kindergarten, introduce them to a classroom routine and a chance to board a real school bus. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free museum admission with completion of Kindergarten Kickoff activities. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
23 tuesday
Trebuchet construction lesson, Central Rappahannock Regional Library, Fredericksburg Branch MakerLab. 3:30-5:30 p.m. In preparation for Launch It!, a trebuchet contest on April 27 beginning at 10 a.m. at Snowden Park off Fall Hill Avenue; registration opens at 9:30 a.m. Categories include: middle school, high school, adult and family. Trebuchets will be judged on distance, accuracy and most creative. For contest rules, visit librarypoint.org/blogs/post/trebuchet.
24 wednesday
Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
25 thursday
Grandparent/Grandchild One-Day Archaeology Camp, George Washington’s Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Hwy. Get a crash course on the entire archaeology process at Ferry Farm and the importance of archaeology to history. Ages 8-12. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. $30 per person ($25 for a second child). Limited availability. For more information and to make reservations, call 540/370-0732 ext. 24 or email hayes@gwffoundation.org
ongoing
“Steal Away Home,” Riverside Children’s Theater, 95 Riverside Parkway. Recommended for ages 9 and up. Through May 4. Selected Tuesday and Thursday matinees at 11:30 a.m., arrive at 10:30 a.m. Selected Saturday matinees at 1 p.m., arrive at noon. $16 show only; menu available to purchase food. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
Virginia Rep: “Pinocchio,” The Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond. Enjoy the classic tale of Geppetto’s little wooden puppet whose only wish is to be a real boy. Suggested for ages 4 and up. Through May 5. Approximately one hour, no intermission. $21 and up. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org.
Animal Discovery Days, Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. A spotlight on different animals around the zoo. Includes special demonstrations, activities and opportunities to learn about wildlife conservation. Upcoming dates: May 29, June 8, July 16, Aug. 12, Oct. 20, Nov. 14 and Dec. 4. See schedule at nationalzoo.si.edu.
“Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Enter Curious George’s world and go on a fun math, science and engineering-based adventure. Included with museum admission. Through Sept. 15. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Preschool Palette, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Introduce your child to arts education in a museum setting with this monthly award-winning class. Enjoy hands-on art activities and projects, along with age-appropriate studio tours, garden walks and stories. 10–11 a.m. Ages 2–5 are accompanied by an adult. $12 child/adult pair ($10 Friends of Belmont). Register at garimelchers.umw.edu/education/preschool-palette.
Dungeons & Dragons Game Night, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Open to new and old players; no experience necessary. Second Tuesday of each month. 6 p.m. 540/785-3504.
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
CarMax $1 Family Nights, The Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Held the second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. $1 admission per person (adults and children). c-mor.org.
upcoming
“Peter and the Starcatcher,” Stafford High School, 63 Stafford Indians Lane, Fredericksburg. An enchanting adventure reveals how a wayward orphan becomes “the boy who wouldn’t grow up.” April 26-May 4. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Thursday; 7 p.m. Friday; and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. $6 children, students and senior citizens; $9 adults. Tickets available at the door payable with cash or check. thestaffordplayers@gmail.com.