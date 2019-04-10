11 thursday
Potomac Mills Spring Carnival, 2700 Potomac Mills Circle, Woodbridge. Features midway rides for all ages from kiddie rides to thrill rides, carnival games and favorite fair food. Admission and parking free; rides are extra. April 11-12, 5-11 p.m.; and April 13-22, 1-11 p.m. For more info and to purchase ride bands, visit dreamlandamusements.com/upcoming-events-amusement-carnival/#potomac.
12 friday
Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends, Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Enjoy dance parties, games, scavenger hunts and story time with a different theme and a featured Sesame Street character every weekend through April 28. Super Grover Weekend, April 12-14; Cookie Monster Weekend April 19-21; and Elmo Weekend April 26-28. Included with admission price. Children ages 3-5 are admitted free to Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA with a 2-Park Preschool Pass. Parents can register their children online through May 31 at https://buschgardens.com/williamsburg/tickets/preschool-free-admission/. 757/229-4386; buschgardens.com/va.
Cherokee Days Festival, American Indian Museum, Fourth Street and Independence Avenue SW, Washington, D.C. Featuring three federally recognized Cherokee tribes: Cherokee Nation, United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians, and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Enjoy exhibits and demonstrations, including storytelling, traditional flute playing, weaponry, wood carving, beadwork, traditional games, basketweaving and pottery-making, along with music and dance performances. Friday to Sunday. Free. See complete schedule at cherokeedays.com. americanindian.si.edu.
13 saturday
Second Saturday: April Showers, Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St. Learn about the effects of rainfall and hear stories from the 1942 Fredericksburg Flood. Participants will have a chance to decorate a rain gauge that will measure the spring rainfall. 5-8 p.m. Free; RSVP is not necessary but appreciated. Contact Theresa Cramer at tcramer@famcc.org or 540/371-3037 ext. 138. famcc.org.
Kindergarten Kickoff, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Join Smart Beginnings Rappahannock for fun, educational activities to help prepare children for kindergarten, introduce them to a classroom routine, and a chance for parents to visit with special guests from area schools. Free admission from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
“Pete the Cat Big Easter Adventure” Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. Other events: Walker-Grant Middle School Bookfair. 540/785-3504.
14 sunday
Open House and Shakespeare birthday celebration, Folger Shakespeare Library, 201 E. Capitol St. SE, Washington, D.C. Featuring jugglers and jesters, stage combat demonstrations, Elizabethan arts and crafts, English country dancing, performances by the WETA Classical Players, U.S. Army Baroque Ensemble, and the Washington Revels, a sonnet contest, and fun activities for all ages. “Queen Elizabeth” will cut the birthday cake at 4 p.m. Noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free. folger.edu.
17 wednesday
STORYTIME: Lines with the Washington Ballet, Hirshhorn Museum, Independence Avenue and Seventh Street SW, Washington, D.C. Examine lines in art, read “The Land of Lines” by Victor Hussenot, and make lines with our own bodies. Following the story, stay for a dance workshop or make your own artwork. Meet in the lobby. 11:30 a.m. to noon. Free. 202/633-1000; hirshhorn.si.edu.
ongoing
“Steal Away Home,” Riverside Children’s Theater, 95 Riverside Parkway. Recommended for ages 9 and up. Through May 4, with sensory-friendly performance on April 6. Selected Tuesday and Thursday matinees at 11:30 a.m., arrive at 10:30 a.m. Selected Saturday matinees at 1 p.m., arrive at noon. $16 show only; menu available to purchase food. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
Virginia Rep: “Pinocchio,” The Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond. Enjoy the classic tale of Geppetto’s little wooden puppet whose only wish is to be a real boy. Suggested for ages 4 and up. Through May 5. Approximately one hour, no intermission. $21 and up. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org.
Animal Discovery Days, Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. A spotlight on different animals around the zoo. Includes special demonstrations, activities and opportunities to learn about wildlife conservation. Upcoming dates: May 29, June 8, July 16, Aug. 12, Oct. 20, Nov. 14 and Dec. 4. See schedule at nationalzoo.si.edu.
“Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Enter Curious George’s world and go on a fun math, science and engineering-based adventure. Included with museum admission. Through Sept. 15. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Preschool Palette, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Introduce your child to arts education in a museum setting with this monthly award-winning class. Enjoy hands-on art activities and projects, along with age-appropriate studio tours, garden walks and stories. 10–11 a.m. Ages 2–5 are accompanied by an adult. $12 child/adult pair ($10 Friends of Belmont). Register at garimelchers.umw.edu/education/preschool-palette.
Dungeons & Dragons Game Night, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Open to new and old players; no experience necessary. Second Tuesday of each month. 6 p.m. 540/785-3504.
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
CarMax $1 Family Nights, The Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Held the second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. $1 admission per person (adults and children). c-mor.org.
upcoming
”Fresh Princess” Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. April 20, 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Stories at the Museum: National Poetry Month, Virginia Museum of History & Culture, 428 N Boulevard, Richmond. Enjoy special educator-led readings of children’s history books and themed craft activities. 11 a.m. to noon. April 20. 804/340-1800; virginiahistory.org.
Kindergarten Kickoff, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St., Richmond. Join CMOR’s education department for fun, educational activities to help prepare children for kindergarten, introduce them to a classroom routine and a chance to board a real school bus. April 20, 9: 30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free museum admission with completion of Kindergarten Kickoff activities. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
“Peter and the Starcatcher,” Stafford High School, 63 Stafford Indians Lane, Fredericksburg. An enchanting adventure reveals how a wayward orphan becomes “the boy who wouldn’t grow up.” April 26-May 4. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Thursday; 7 p.m. Friday; and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. $6 children, students and senior citizens; $9 adults. Tickets available at the door payable with cash or check. thestaffordplayers@gmail.com.
Celebrating 5 Years in Fredericksburg, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Unveiling of new exhibits: Coorperation Station, Everbrite Wall, Block Spot, and more. May 4. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
“Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Sept. 26. For tickets, VIP Party Passes and tour merchandise, visit peppapigliveus.com.
workshops and camps
Grandparent/Grandchild One-Day Archaeology Camp, George Washington’s Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Hwy. Get a crash course on the entire archaeology process at Ferry Farm and the importance of archaeology to history. Ages 8-12. April 18 and April 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. $30 per person ($25 for a second child). Limited availability. For more information and to make reservations, call 540/370-0732 ext. 24 or email hayes@gwffoundation.org
Windmore Summer Musical Theatre Camp, Verdun Adventure Bound, 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville. Learn all aspects of theater, including auditioning, acting, singing, dancing, choreography, set design and prop making. June 1-14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Performances of “Seussical Jr.” scheduled for June 15 (rain date June 16). $220 youth campers ages 5-7, $395 older campers ages 8-17. Space is limited. Register at windmorefoundation.org.
Stage Door theater summer camps, Lafayette Upper Elementary School, 3 Learning Lane, Fredericksburg. Presented with Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation. Acting Production (ages 7-10), July 22-26, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $100; Acting Production (ages 11-15), July 22-July 26, 1-4 p.m., $100; Creative Drama (ages 5-9), July 15-19, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $100; and Improvisation and Comedy (ages 10-14), July 15-19, 1-4 p.m., $100. Camps are limited in size, sign up early. For more info or to sign up, visit fredericksburgva.gov/989/Summer-Camps.