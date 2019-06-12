14 friday
Christian Youth Theater: “Big Fish—The Musical,” King George High School, 10100 Foxes Way, King George. Friday through Sunday. $15 in advance, $17 at the door. cyt.org.
FCT Youth Theatre: “Shrek, The Musical,” Fauquier Community Theatre, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. Friday through Sunday. $13-$15. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org.
15 saturday
“Seussical Jr.,” Verdun Adventure Bound, Anne Marie Sheridan Amphitheatre, 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville. Musical summer camp performance. 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. $5 ages 6-18, $10 adults, free for ages under 6. windmorefoundation.org.
Treasure Hunters: All-American Adventure” Event, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Discover this series from James Patterson and Chris Grabenstein through hands-on games, activities and giveaways. 2 p.m. Other events: “Hop on Pop” Storytime and Activities, 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Encore Stage: “The Talented Clementine,” Theatre at Little Washington, 291 Gay St., Washington. Musical follows the misadventures an eccentric and loveable, yet unintentionally devious, 8-year-old through third grade, as she struggles to discover her talent in time for the school talent show. 2-4:30 p.m. $10-$25. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/clem-lw. kidpanalley.org.
Kids Fishing Derby, Hunting Run Reservoir, 9679 Elys Ford Road. Check-in 7:30 a.m. and fish until 11 a.m. For ages 4-14. Free. Participants supply their own equipment and bait. Registration required at the Spotsylvania Parks & Recreation Department Office. Space is limited, children will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. 540/507-7529; spotsylvania.va.us/parksandrec.
Family Days, Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest. Enjoy special hands-on history activities, scavenger hunts, the Colonial Klaus Kids Quest and take-home crafts for kids. Each Family Day has a unique focus: Exploring Plantation Trades on June 15, Archaeology Adventures on July 13 and All Fun and Colonial Games on Aug. 3. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Included with admission. $16 adults; $14 ages 65 and older and military (must show ID); $8 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $4 ages 6-11; and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
Children’s activities, Tappahannock Art Gallery, 200 Prince St. Extended hours from 10 a.m. until noon during Tappahannock’s Market Day. Gallery artists will be on hand to lead young people through fun activities directed toward encouraging their interest in the arts. Free.
Innovations in Flight: Family Day and Outdoor Aviation Display, Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, 14390 Air and Space Museum Parkway, Chantilly. Explore the engineering and design innovations that have taken place during the last century of flight. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free; parking $15. 703/572-4118; airandspace.si.edu.
Grand Carnivale, Kings Dominion, Doswell. New immersive festival celebrates the sights, sounds, smells and tastes from cultures around the world. Daily from June 15 to July 7. Included with park admission. kingsdominion.com.
16 sunday
Baby & Me Storytime: “Alphaprints: Animal Opposites,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. For caregivers and children 0-24 months old. June 16, 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
18 tuesday
Summer Movie Express, Regal Cinemas. Featuring $1 movies all summer long with movies on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m.; a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Will Rogers Institute. June 18 to Sept. 4. For participating theaters and a complete list of movies, visit regmovies.com/promotions/summer-movie-express.
19 wednesday
Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
ongoing
Animal Discovery Days, Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. A spotlight on different animals around the zoo. Includes special demonstrations, activities and opportunities to learn about wildlife conservation. Upcoming dates: July 16, Aug. 12, Oct. 20, Nov. 14 and Dec. 4. See schedule at nationalzoo.si.edu.
“The Relunctant Dragon,” Riverside Children’s Theater, 95 Riverside Parkway. Kenneth Grahame’s classic tale follows the secret friendship betwen a boy who “reads too much” and a dragon that would rather write poetry than breathe fire. Recommended for ages 5 and up. Through July 6. Selected Tuesday and Thursday matinees at 11:30 a.m., arrive at 10:30 a.m. Selected Saturday matinees at 1 p.m., arrive at noon. $16 show only; menu available to purchase food. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
“Dino Summer,” Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. Featuring “Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live,” an experiential theater production featuring a larger-than-life dinosaurs, and “DinoRoars,” an outdoor exhibit of six massive animatronic dinosaurs that move and roar. Through Aug. 31. Purchase “Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live” tickets at nationalzoo.si.edu/visit/dino-summer.
“Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Enter Curious George’s world and go on a fun math, science and engineering-based adventure. Included with museum admission. Through Sept. 15. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
“The Art of Play,” Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond. Featuring six new interactive sculptures from Virginia artists. Through Sept. 30. $13 adults, $11 seniors, $8 children ages 3-12 (free for children under 3). 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.
Preschool Palette, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Introduce your child to arts education in a museum setting with this monthly award-winning class. Enjoy hands-on art activities and projects, along with age-appropriate studio tours, garden walks and stories. 10–11 a.m. Ages 2–5 are accompanied by an adult. $12 child/adult pair ($10 Friends of Belmont). Register at garimelchers.umw.edu/education/preschool-palette.
Dungeons & Dragons Game Night, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Open to new and old players; no experience necessary. Second Tuesday of each month. 6 p.m. 540/785-3504.
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
CarMax $1 Family Nights, The Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Held the second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. $1 admission per person (adults and children). c-mor.org.
upcoming
UniverSoul Circus, National Harbor, Plateau Parking Lot, 268 Waterfront St., National Harbor, Md. The circus, now in its 26th year, is loaded with one-of-a-kind performances from around the world. June 20 to July 28. $20 and up. Purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com. universoulcircus.com.
Great American Backyard Campout, Dixon Park, Fredericksburg. Enjoy games, campfire, s’mores and activities as well as dinner and breakfast poolside. June 21-22. Check in 6 p.m. Friday and check out by 10 a.m. Saturday. $10, free for ages 3 and under; children ages 17 years and under must be accompanied by adult. Pre-registration is required. Co-hosted by Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events and the Fredericksburg Police Department. 540/372-1086; fredparksrec.com.
“Toy Story 4: Forky in Craft Buddy Day” Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. June 22, 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Baby & Me Storytime: “Hello, World! Dinosaurs,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. For caregivers and children 0-24 months old. June 23, 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Nature Connects: Art with Lego Bricks, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond. Features 24 sculptures in 13 displays throughout the garden. June 28 to Sept. 22. Included in regular admission. 804/262-9887; lewisginter.org/nature-connects-lego/
Summer Nights Live, Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Featuring star-studded acts from “America’s and Britain’s Got Talent” every week at the Globe Theatre on select days from June 28 to Aug. 11. Scheduled acts: Light Balance, June 28 to July 7; Boogie Storm, July 8-14; The Passing Zone, July 15-21; William Close & The Earth Harp Collective, July 22-28; Fighting Gravity, July 29 to Aug. 4; and Freckled Sky, Aug. 5-11. Fireworks run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from June 28 to Sept. 1 and July 3-4. Details and tickets at buschgardens.com.
Pride Storytime: “Prince & Knight, Maiden & Princess, and Red: A Crayon’s Story,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. June 29, 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Baby & Me Storytime: “Hello, World! Solar System,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. For caregivers and children 0-24 months old. June 30, 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Games in the Garden, Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., Fredericksburg. June 29, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy games as they were played in the 18th century and visit with members of the Rappahannock Colonial Heritage Society. Included with the tour admission fee. 540/373-5630; washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
“Matilda the Musical,” Massaponax High School, 8201 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Presented by Massaponax High School’s Summer Theatre Experience. July 5-6 and July 12-13 at 7 p.m.; and July 6 and July 13 at 2 p.m. Tickets available at ticketspicket.com and at the door. Tickets are $12 adults and $8 students before July 1, and $15 adults and $10 students after. https://spicket.events/ponax.
Virginia Rep: “Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical,” The Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond. Follows 8-year-old Lily Polkadot, the first Polkadot to attend the school in the “Squares Only” small town of Rockaway. Suggested for ages 5 and up. July 12 to Aug. 11. Approximately one hour, no intermission. $21 and up. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org.
“Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Sept. 26. For tickets, VIP Party Passes and tour merchandise, visit peppapigliveus.com.
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Oct. 29-30. Tickets go on sale May 17. altriatheater.com.
workshops and camps
History Camp, sponsored by The George Washington Foundation & Washington Heritage Museums. Explore history in the very places it was created: Mary Washington House, Kenmore, Rising Sun Tavern, Ferry Farm & Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop. 9 a.m. to noon June 24-28. $135 per child, includes a light snack each day and a picnic on June 28. For rising third- through sixth-graders (ages 8-12). Registration required. Call 540/370-0732 ext. 24 or email hayes@gwffoundation.org
Summer Art Camps, Ponshop Studio and Gallery, 712 Caroline St. Skate to Create Summer Camp, June 25-27 or July 30-Aug. 1, ages 9 and up, $120; Heroes and Villains: Comic Book Summer Camp, July 9-11, ages 7 and up, $100; Intro to Street Art Summer Camp, July 1-3, ages 9 and up, $120; Mixing Up the Media Summer Art Camp, July 15-18 or July 22-25, ages 8 and up, $150. View camps at ponshopstudio.com/classes. 540/656-2215.
Abstract Art Boot Camps, Windy Knoll Farm, 11602 Kettle Run Road, Nokesville. Martin Cervantez teaches two sessions emphasizing self-discovery through abstract visual expression. July 8-12 and July 15-19. For ages 13 to adult. Provided by Center for the Arts of Greater Manassas/Prince William County. Registration required. 703/330-2787; center-for-the-arts.org.
Stage Door theater summer camps, Lafayette Upper Elementary School, 3 Learning Lane, Fredericksburg. Presented with Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation. Acting Production (ages 7-10), July 22-26, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $100; Acting Production (ages 11-15), July 22-July 26, 1-4 p.m., $100; Creative Drama (ages 5-9), July 15-19, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $100; and Improvisation and Comedy (ages 10-14), July 15-19, 1-4 p.m., $100. Camps are limited in size, sign up early. For more info or to sign up, visit fredericksburgva.gov/989/Summer-Camps.
Stage Door Stars Camp, Massaponax High School, 8201 Jefferson Davis Hwy. For students with special needs. July 8-10 from 2-5 p.m., with a showcase at 5 p.m. July 10. Held in conjunction with the Spotsylvania Summer Theatre Experience and their production of “Matilda: The Musical.” Campers will be able to participate in the “Matilda” Saturday matinee performance. $125; payable either by check to Stage Door Productions or online along with the application. Deadline for applications and payment is June 21. stagedoorproductions.org/home/stage-door-stars.
Summer camps, LibertyTown Arts Workshop, 916 Liberty St., Fredericksburg. July 8-12: Chinese Watercolor, 9-10:30 a.m.; Fiber Party! 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Art History & Crafts, 3:30-5 p.m. For ages 6-9. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Architecture Camp, The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design, 2501 Monument Ave., Richmond. For rising sixth- to eighth-graders: July 8-12, July 22-26 and Aug. 5-9; and for first- to fifth-graders: July 29 to Aug. 2. $300. 804/655-6055; branchmuseumorg.
Children’s Art Classes, King George Elementary School Art Room, 10381 Ridge Road, King George. Presented by King George Art Guild. Taught by Rita Kovach. July 22-26, with daily sessions from 9-10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For ages 6-16. Free; all supplies provided. Class spaces limited. To register, call 540/760-6928 or email xmorgan@hotmail.com. Provide names, ages, parent, phone number and mailing address.
—Compiled by Gail Choochan