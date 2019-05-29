30 thursday
“The Relunctant Dragon,” Riverside Children’s Theater, 95 Riverside Parkway. Kenneth Grahame’s classic tale follows the secret friendship betwen a boy who “reads too much” and a dragon that would rather write poetry than breathe fire. Recommended for ages 5 and up. May 30 to July 6. Selected Tuesday and Thursday matinees at 11:30 a.m., arrive at 10:30 a.m. Selected Saturday matinees at 1 p.m., arrive at noon. $16 show only; menu available to purchase food. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
31 friday
GalaxyCon, Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N. Third St., Richmond. Meet celebrity and creative guests from comics, movies, TV, science fiction, fantasy, anime, cartoons, video games, wrestling and more. May 31 to June 2. Admission $20-$250; celebrity photo-ops $30 and up. For the full lineup and schedule, and to purchase tickets and photo-ops, visit Richmond.Galaxycon.com.
The Latin Ballet of Virginia: “Amy’s Travels,” The Cultural Art Center of Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road, Glen Allen. Based on a children’s book by Creative Minds Publications founder Kathryn Starke, tells the story of a young girl who travels across the world and learns about people, cultures and sights beyond her life at home. 7 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. $10-$15. latinballet.com/amys-travels.
Encore Stage: “The Talented Clementine,” Gunston Arts Center, 2700 S. Lang St., Arlington. Musical follows the misadventures an eccentric and loveable, yet unintentionally devious, 8-year-old through third grade, as she struggles to discover her talent in time for the school talent show. Fridays through Sundays May 31 to June 9. $12-$15. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/clem-encore. kidpanalley.org.
1 saturday
Fredericksburg Studio of the Arts: “Mary Poppins” Riverbend High School, 12301 Spotswood Furnace Road. 2 p.m. Free. fredericksburgstudio.com.
“Dino Summer,” Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. Featuring “Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live,” an experiential theater production featuring a larger-than-life dinosaurs, and “DinoRoars,” an outdoor exhibit of six massive animatronic dinosaurs that move and roar. June 1 to Aug. 31. Purchase “Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live” tickets at nationalzoo.si.edu/visit/dino-summer.
Family Fun Day, National Law Enforcement Museum, 444 E St. NW, Washington, D.C. Explore the world of planes, trains and automobiles through the eyes of law enforcement. Includes hands-on activities, face painting, storytime reading and a photo booth. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission to the museum and all activities are free on this day. lawenforcementmuseum.org.
D.C. Jazz Festival: Jazz ‘n Families Fun Days, The Phillips Collection, 1600 21st St. NW, Washington, D.C. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Free. dcjazzfest.org.
“Lambslide” Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
GalaxyCon, Greater Richmond Convention Center. See Friday’s listing.
The Latin Ballet of Virginia: “Amy’s Travels,” The Cultural Art Center of Glen Allen. See Friday’s listing.
Encore Stage: “The Talented Clementine,” Gunston Arts Center. See Friday’s listing.
2 SUNDAY
Baby & Me Storytime: “Alphaprints: Color,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. For caregivers and children 0-24 months old. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
SPARC’s LIVE ART: Family, Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. A night of music, dance, and visual arts. Guest artists and performers include Jason Mraz, Hanson and Chris Stills, along with 200 students of all abilities. 4 p.m. $42-$182. altriatheater.com.
GalaxyCon, Greater Richmond Convention Center. See Friday’s listing.
The Latin Ballet of Virginia: “Amy’s Travels,” The Cultural Art Center of Glen Allen. See Friday’s listing.
Encore Stage: “The Talented Clementine,” Gunston Arts Center. See Friday’s listing.
D.C. Jazz Festival: Jazz ‘n Families Fun Days, The Phillips Collection. See Saturday’s listing.
4 tuesday
Home School Days: Crime Scene Investigation, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Students will be briefed with a case file of one of three on-going investigations, and participate in crime scene investigation, analysis of finger prints, boot prints, unknown powders, handwriting, and chromatography. June 4-5, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. usmcmuseum.com.
5 WEDNESDAY
Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Home School Days: Crime Scene Investigation, National Museum of the Marine Corps. See Tuesday’s listing.
ongoing
Summer Movie Express, Regal Cinemas. Featuring $1 movies all summer long with movies on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m.; a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Will Rogers Institute. June 18 to Sept. 4. For participating theaters and a complete list of movies, visit regmovies.com/promotions/summer-movie-express.
Animal Discovery Days, Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. A spotlight on different animals around the zoo. Includes special demonstrations, activities and opportunities to learn about wildlife conservation. Upcoming dates: June 8, July 16, Aug. 12, Oct. 20, Nov. 14 and Dec. 4. See schedule at nationalzoo.si.edu.
“Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Enter Curious George’s world and go on a fun math, science and engineering-based adventure. Included with museum admission. Through Sept. 15. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
“The Art of Play,” Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond. Featuring six new interactive sculptures from Virginia artists. Through Sept. 30. $13 adults, $11 seniors, $8 children ages 3-12 (free for children under 3). 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.Preschool Palette, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Introduce your child to arts education in a museum setting with this monthly award-winning class. Enjoy hands-on art activities and projects, along with age-appropriate studio tours, garden walks and stories. 10–11 a.m. Ages 2–5 are accompanied by an adult. $12 child/adult pair ($10 Friends of Belmont). Register at garimelchers.umw.edu/education/preschool-palette.
Dungeons & Dragons Game Night, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Open to new and old players; no experience necessary. Second Tuesday of each month. 6 p.m. 540/785-3504.
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
CarMax $1 Family Nights, The Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Held the second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. $1 admission per person (adults and children). c-mor.org.upcoming
Christian Youth Theater: “Big Fish—The Musical,” King George High School, 10100 Foxes Way, King George. June 7-16. $15 in advance, $17 at the door. cyt.org.
“Shrek, The Musical,” Fauquier Community Theatre, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. June 7-16. $13-$15. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org.
“Moon’s First Friends: One Giant Leap for Friendship” Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. June 8, 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Kids’ Fishing Derby, Motts Run Reservoir, 6600 River Road. Enjoy fishing, boat rental, games, door prizes every hour, vendors, hiking and picnicking. June 8: registration 7:30-10 a.m., tournament 8:30-11 a.m., weigh-in and throughout the day 11-11:30 a.m., and final weigh-in at 11:30 a.m., with awards immediately following. For ages 4-16. Free. VA Game Department “Free Fishing Weekend”; no license required. Rain date: June 9. Sponsored by Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation and the Weekend Bassers. 540/372-1010; fredericksburgva.gov.
Kids’ Fishing Day, Port Royal Fishing Pier, end of Kings St., Port Royal, June 8, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. For ages 4- 15. Free; lunch provided. Space is limited, advanced registration required. 804/633-7277; dhoward@co.caroline.va.us; 804/761-1027; shannon_carlin@fws.gov.
“A Night on Broadway,” Stafford High School, 63 Indians Lane, Falmouth. Choir students will perform “Johanna” from “Sweeney Todd,” “Suddenly Seymour” from “Little Shop of Horrors,” “I Think I Got You Beat” from “Shrek,” “Proud of Your Boy” from “Aladdin” and more. June 8, 7 p.m. Dinner available, beginning at 5:30 p.m.; includes seasoned chicken, roasted potatoes, green beans, salad, rolls and cupcakes. Dinner and show: $20 adults and $17 children, students and senior citizens. Show only: $10 adults and $7 children, students and senior citizens. Dinner and show tickets must be pre-purchased by emailing evelerja@staffordschools.net. Show-only tickets are available at the door.
Family Day: Flags! National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Celebrate flag day with hands-on activities related to our nation’s flag, the state flag and the flag of the United States Marine Corps. June 8, noon to 3 p.m. Free. usmcmuseum.com.
Down on the Farm, The Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Activities include exploring the importance of dairy farming, visiting with a calf from Eastview Farm and animals of the Laughing Place Farm Petting Zoo, discovering how a combine works with the Virginia Soybean Association, and music from the Little Birdies Trio Blue Grass Band. June 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Included in admission. c-mor.org.
Explore the Outdoors, Huguenot Park & Community Idea Stations, 10901 Robious Road, Richmond. Enjoy hands-on fun, tours of the studios, meet Curious George and Nature Cat. June 8, 1-5 p.m. Free; registration required. Parking is available at Johnston Willis Hosptital and Ortho Virginia. Rain or shine. ideastations.org/explore-outdoors.
Baby & Me Storytime: “Alphaprints: Sea Life,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. For caregivers and children 0-24 months old. June 9, 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Kids Fishing Derby, Hunting Run Reservoir, 9679 Elys Ford Road. For ages 4-14. June 15. Free. Participants supply their own equipment and bait. Deadline to register is June 7 or until full; space is limited to 50 participants. 540/507-7529; spotsylvania.va.us/parksandrec.
Preschool Play Date: I Love My Flag! National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Participate in patriotic-themed story times and sing-a-longs, make flag themed crafts and play in the museum’s play area. June 11, 10-11:30 a.m. Ages 5 and under. Free. usmcmuseum.com.
Encore Stage: “The Talented Clementine,” Theatre at Little Washington, 291 Gay St., Washington. Musical follows the misadventures an eccentric and loveable, yet unintentionally devious, 8-year-old through third grade, as she struggles to discover her talent in time for the school talent show. June 15. $10-$25. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/clem-lw. kidpanalley.org.
Family Days, Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest. Enjoy special hands-on history activities, scavenger hunts, the Colonial Klaus Kids Quest and take-home crafts for kids. Each Family Day has a unique focus: Exploring Plantation Trades on June 15, Archaeology Adventures on July 13 and All Fun and Colonial Games on Aug. 3. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Included with admission. $16 adults; $14 ages 65 and older and military (must show ID); $8 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $4 ages 6-11; and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
Virginia Rep: “Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical,” The Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond. Follows 8-year-old Lily Polkadot, the first Polkadot to attend the school in the “Squares Only” small town of Rockaway. Suggested for ages 5 and up. July 12 to Aug. 11. Approximately one hour, no intermission. $21 and up. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org.
“Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Sept. 26. For tickets, VIP Party Passes and tour merchandise, visit peppapigliveus.com.
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Oct. 29-30. Tickets go on sale May 17. altriatheater.com.workshops and camps
History Camp, sponsored by The George Washington Foundation & Washington Heritage Museums. Explore history in the very places it was created: Mary Washington House, Kenmore, Rising Sun Tavern, Ferry Farm & Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop. 9 a.m. to noon June 24-28. $135 per child, includes a light snack each day and a picnic on June 28. For rising third- through sixth-graders (ages 8-12). Registration required. Call 540/370-0732 ext. 24 or email hayes@gwffoundation.org
Windmore Summer Musical Theatre Camp, Verdun Adventure Bound, 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville. Learn all aspects of theater, including auditioning, acting, singing, dancing, choreography, set design and prop making. June 1-14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Performances of “Seussical Jr.” scheduled for June 15 (rain date June 16). $220 youth campers ages 5-7, $395 older campers ages 8-17. Space is limited. Register at windmorefoundation.org.
Summer Art Camps, Ponshop Studio and Gallery, 712 Caroline St. Skate to Create Summer Camp, June 25-27 or July 30-Aug. 1, ages 9 and up, $120; Heroes and Villains: Comic Book Summer Camp, July 9-11, ages 7 and up, $100; Intro to Street Art Summer Camp, July 1-3, ages 9 and up, $120; Mixing Up the Media Summer Art Camp, July 15-18 or July 22-25, ages 8 and up, $150. View camps at ponshopstudio.com/classes. 540/656-2215.
Stage Door theater summer camps, Lafayette Upper Elementary School, 3 Learning Lane, Fredericksburg. Presented with Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation. Acting Production (ages 7-10), July 22-26, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $100; Acting Production (ages 11-15), July 22-July 26, 1-4 p.m., $100; Creative Drama (ages 5-9), July 15-19, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $100; and Improvisation and Comedy (ages 10-14), July 15-19, 1-4 p.m., $100. Camps are limited in size, sign up early. For more info or to sign up, visit fredericksburgva.gov/989/Summer-Camps.
Architecture Camp, The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design, 2501 Monument Ave., Richmond. For rising sixth- to eighth-graders: July 8-12, July 22-26 and Aug. 5-9; and for first- to fifth-graders: July 29 to Aug. 2. $300. 804/655-6055; branchmuseumorg.
Children’s Art Classes, King George Elementary School Art Room, 10381 Ridge Road, King George. Presented by King George Art Guild. Taught by Rita Kovach. July 22-26, with daily sessions from 9-10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For ages 6-16. Free; all supplies provided. Class spaces limited. To register, call 540/760-6928 or email xmorgan@hotmail.com. Provide names, ages, parent, phone number and mailing address.
—Compiled by Gail Choochan