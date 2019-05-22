24 friday
Escape Velocity 2019, Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, 201 Waterfront St., National Harbor, Md. Features a diverse team of speakers, panelists and presenters from an array of industries and professions. Featured special guests are renowned for their work on TV shows and movies such as “Star Trek,” “Star Wars,” “Alien,” “Dr. Who,” “The Expanse” and others. May 24-26. Weekend pass: $30 youths (ages 11-16), $50 adults and $100 for the full VIP treatment. For complete schedule and tickets, visit escapevelocity.events.
25 saturday
Memorial Weekend Salute, Kings Dominion, 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell. Enjoy fireworks shows, free admission for military, the opening of its 20-acre water park Soak City, new live entertainment and more. All active and retired military personnel will receive complimentary entry into the park with valid military ID or DD214. Discounted tickets for family members and dependents are available at the park’s ticket sales office. $39.99 and up. Passes on sale now for a limited time; prices go up May 27. kingsdominion.com.
“Aladdin” Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Escape Velocity 2019, Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center. See Friday’s listing.
26 sunday
Escape Velocity 2019, Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center. See Friday’s listing.
27 monday
Memorial Day Commemoration, Virginia Museum of History & Culture, 428 N. Boulevard, Richmond. Includes ceremony honoring Virginians who made the ultimate sacrifice during WWI, performance by the 392nd Army Band’s Brass quintet, film screening of “Bedford: The Town They Left Behind,” family-friendly activities and highlight tour through “Story of Virginia” exhibit. 804/340-1800; virginiahistory.org.
29 wednesday
Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
30 thursday
“The Relunctant Dragon,” Riverside Children’s Theater, 95 Riverside Parkway. Kenneth Grahame’s classic tale follows the secret friendship betwen a boy who “reads too much” and a dragon that would rather write poetry than breathe fire. Recommended for ages 5 and up. May 30 to July 6. Selected Tuesday and Thursday matinees at 11:30 a.m., arrive at 10:30 a.m. Selected Saturday matinees at 1 p.m., arrive at noon. $16 show only; menu available to purchase food. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
ongoing
Animal Discovery Days, Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. A spotlight on different animals around the zoo. Includes special demonstrations, activities and opportunities to learn about wildlife conservation. Upcoming dates: May 29, June 8, July 16, Aug. 12, Oct. 20, Nov. 14 and Dec. 4. See schedule at nationalzoo.si.edu.
“Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Enter Curious George’s world and go on a fun math, science and engineering-based adventure. Included with museum admission. Through Sept. 15. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
“The Art of Play,” Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond. Featuring six new interactive sculptures from Virginia artists. Through Sept. 30. $13 adults, $11 seniors, $8 children ages 3-12 (free for children under 3). 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.
Preschool Palette, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Introduce your child to arts education in a museum setting with this monthly award-winning class. Enjoy hands-on art activities and projects, along with age-appropriate studio tours, garden walks and stories. 10–11 a.m. Ages 2–5 are accompanied by an adult. $12 child/adult pair ($10 Friends of Belmont). Register at garimelchers.umw.edu/education/preschool-palette.
Dungeons & Dragons Game Night, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Open to new and old players; no experience necessary. Second Tuesday of each month. 6 p.m. 540/785-3504.
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
CarMax $1 Family Nights, The Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Held the second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. $1 admission per person (adults and children). c-mor.org.
upcoming
GalaxyCon, Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N. Third St., Richmond. Meet celebrity and creative guests from comics, movies, TV, science fiction, fantasy, anime, cartoons, video games, wrestling and more. May 31 to June 2. 919/907-0424; richmond.galaxycon.com.
Encore Stage: “The Talented Clementine,” Gunston Arts Center, 2700 S. Lang St., Arlington. Musical follows the misadventures an eccentric and loveable, yet unintentionally devious, 8-year-old through third grade, as she struggles to discover her talent in time for the school talent show. May 31 to June 9. $12-$15. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/clem-encore. kidpanalley.org.
“Lambslide” Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. June 1, 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
“Dino Summer,” Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. Featuring “Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live,” an experiential theater production featuring a larger-than-life dinosaurs, and “DinoRoars,” an outdoor exhibit of six massive animatronic dinosaurs that move and roar. June 1 to Aug. 31. Purchase “Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live” tickets at nationalzoo.si.edu/visit/dino-summer.
D.C. Jazz Festival: Jazz ‘n Families Fun Days, The Phillips Collection, 1600 21st St. NW, Washington, D.C. June 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and June 2 from noon to 7 p.m. Admission is free. dcjazzfest.org.
Baby & Me Storytime: “Alphaprints:Color,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. For caregivers and children 0-24 months old. June 2, 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
SPARC’s LIVE ART: Family, Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. A night of music, dance, and visual arts. Guest artists and performers include Jason Mraz, Hanson and Chris Stills, along with 200 students of all abilities. June 2, 4 p.m. $42-$182. altriatheater.com.
Home School Days: Crime Scene Investigation, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Students will be briefed with a case file of one of three on-going investigations, and participate in crime scene investigation, analysis of finger prints, boot prints, unknown powders, handwriting, and chromatography. June 4-5, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. usmcmuseum.com.Christian Youth Theater: “Big Fish—The Musical,” King George High School, 10100 Foxes Way, King George. June 7-16. $15 in advance, $17 at the door. cyt.org.
“Shrek, The Musical,” Fauquier Community Theatre, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. June 7-16. $13-$15. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org.
“Moon’s First Friends: One Giant Leap for Friendship” Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. June 8, 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Kids’ Fishing Derby, Motts Run Reservoir, 6600 River Road. Enjoy fishing, boat rental, games, door prizes every hour, vendors, hiking and picnicking. June 8: registration 7:30-10 a.m., tournament 8:30-11 a.m., weigh-in and throughout the day 11-11:30 a.m., and final weigh-in at 11:30 a.m., with awards immediately following. For ages 4-16. Free. VA Game Department “Free Fishing Weekend”; no license required. Raindate: June 9. Sponsored by Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation and the Weekend Bassers. 540/372-1010; fredericksburgva.gov
“A Night on Broadway,” Stafford High School, 63 Indians Lane, Falmouth. Choir students will perform “Johanna” from “Sweeney Todd,” “Suddenly Seymour” from “Little Shop of Horrors,” “I Think I Got You Beat” from “Shrek,” “Proud of Your Boy” from “Aladdin” and more. June 8, 7 p.m. Dinner available, beginning at 5:30 p.m.; includes seasoned chicken, roasted potatoes, green beans, salad, rolls and cupcakes. Dinner and show: $20 adults and $17 children, students and senior citizens. Show only: $10 adults and $7 children, students and senior citizens. Dinner and show tickets must be pre-purchased by emailing evelerja@staffordschools.net. Show-only tickets are available at the door.
Baby & Me Storytime: “Alphaprints: Sea Life,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. For caregivers and children 0-24 months old. June 9, 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Kids Fishing Derby, Hunting Run Reservoir, 9679 Elys Ford Road. For ages 4 -4. June 15. Free. Participants supply their own equipment and bait. Deadline to register is June 7 or until full; space is limited to 50 participants. 540/507-7529; spotsylvania.va.us/parksandrec.
Encore Stage: “The Talented Clementine,” Theatre at Little Washington, 291 Gay St., Washington. Musical follows the misadventures an eccentric and loveable, yet unintentionally devious, 8-year-old through third grade, as she struggles to discover her talent in time for the school talent show. June 15. $10-$25. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/clem-lw. kidpanalley.org.
Family Days, Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest. Enjoy special hands-on history activities, scavenger hunts, the Colonial Klaus Kids Quest and take-home crafts for kids. Each Family Day has a unique focus: Exploring Plantation Trades on June 15, Archaeology Adventures on July 13 and All Fun and Colonial Games on Aug. 3. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Included with admission. $16 adults; $14 ages 65 and older and military (must show ID); $8 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $4 ages 6-11; and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
Virginia Rep: “Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical,” The Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond. Follows 8-year-old Lily Polkadot, the first Polkadot to attend the school in the “Squares Only” small town of Rockaway. Suggested for ages 5 and up. July 12 to Aug. 11. Approximately one hour, no intermission. $21 and up. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org.
“Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Sept. 26. For tickets, VIP Party Passes and tour merchandise, visit peppapigliveus.com.
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Oct. 29-30. Tickets go on sale May 17. altriatheater.com.
workshops and camps
History Camp, sponsored by The George Washington Foundation & Washington Heritage Museums. Explore history in the very places it was created: Mary Washington House, Kenmore, Rising Sun Tavern, Ferry Farm & Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop. 9 a.m. to noon June 24-28. $135 per child, includes a light snack each day and a picnic on June 28. For rising third- through sixth-graders (ages 8-12). Registration required. Call 540/370-0732 ext. 24 or email hayes@gwffoundation.org
Windmore Summer Musical Theatre Camp, Verdun Adventure Bound, 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville. Learn all aspects of theater, including auditioning, acting, singing, dancing, choreography, set design and prop making. June 1-14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Performances of “Seussical Jr.” scheduled for June 15 (rain date June 16). $220 youth campers ages 5-7, $395 older campers ages 8-17. Space is limited. Register at windmorefoundation.org.
Stage Door theater summer camps, Lafayette Upper Elementary School, 3 Learning Lane, Fredericksburg. Presented with Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation. Acting Production (ages 7-10), July 22-26, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $100; Acting Production (ages 11-15), July 22-July 26, 1-4 p.m., $100; Creative Drama (ages 5-9), July 15-19, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $100; and Improvisation and Comedy (ages 10-14), July 15-19, 1-4 p.m., $100. Camps are limited in size, sign up early. For more info or to sign up, visit fredericksburgva.gov/989/Summer-Camps.
Architecture Camp, The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design, 2501 Monument Ave., Richmond. For rising sixth- to eighth-graders: July 8-12, July 22-26 and Aug. 5-9; and for first- to fifth-graders: July 29 to Aug. 2. $300. 804/655-6055; branchmuseumorg..
—Compiled by Gail Choochan