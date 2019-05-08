9 thursday
Reptile World, Locust Shade Park Amphitheatre, 4701 Locust Shade Drive, Triangle. 10:30 a.m. $5 ages 2 and up, $4 group rate (10 people or more). 703/792-8780; pwcgov.org.
10 friday
Stafford County Film Festival, Colonial Forge High School, 550 Courthouse Road. Student-made films on the big screen. 6-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. staffordschools.net.
Stage Door Youth: “The Jungle Book,” 810 Caroline St., third floor. May 10-12. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday (soldout), 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday. $9 student/child, $13 adult. stagedoorproductions.org.
Special Nights at Children’s Museum Fredericksburg, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy. Find museum exploration, adapted materials, a cool-down space and a reduced number of visitors. Free admission for families of children with behavioral health and development challenges. No reservation required. 5:30-7:30 p.m. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
11 saturday
Second Saturday: Taratibu Youth Association, Historic Market Square. After an African dance performance by Washington D.C.’s Taratibu Youth Association, enjoy dance lessons, and make-and take-crafts. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. 540/371-3037; famva.org.
Center for the Arts’ Pied Piper Theatre: “Annie,” Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 3 p.m. Sunday. $12-$20. hyltoncenter.org.
“In a Minute, Mama Bear” Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Mother/Daughter Tea Party, King George Citizens Center, 8076 Kings Highway, King George. Refreshments, tea, entertainment, spring fashion show, picture and more. Noon to 2 p.m. $30 per mother/daughter couple, $15 additional daughter(s)/grandmother. Daughters should be over 4 years of age. Tickets must be pre-purchased at King George Citizens Center. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Boys & Girls Club Teen Summit, Walker Grant Middle School, 1 Learning Lane. Breakfast, life sessions, lunch and talent show for students in sixth through 12th grades. 8 a.m.to 4:30 p.m. Sponsored by Spotsylvania NAACP, Spotsylvania Sunday School Union, BK Catering, Fredericksburg City Public Schools and Living Waters Christian Center. 540/373-5036 or 540/220-3943.
Family Day: MRE Cook-off, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Event focuses on the history of MREs and how they have changed over time. Sign up for the MRE Cook-off, which will have an adult category and youth category (ages 7-17). Noon to 3 p.m. Free. usmcmuseum.com/mre-sign-up.html.
Train Day: The Golden Spike Anniversary Family Festival, Postal Museum, 2 Massachusetts Ave. NE, Washington, D.C. Enjoy special story times, make a Lego train, ride on a the toy steam train and “meet” Owney the Dog, a mascot of the Railway Post Office. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. si.edu/Museums/postal-museum.
Stafford County Film Festival, Colonial Forge High School. See Friday’s listing.
Stage Door Youth: “The Jungle Book,” 810 Caroline St. See Friday’s listing.
12 sunday
Stage Door Youth: “The Jungle Book,” 810 Caroline St. See Friday’s listing.
Center for the Arts’ Pied Piper Theatre: “Annie,” Hylton Performing Arts Center. See Saturday’s listing.
14 tuesday
Preschool Playdate: Fun with Food! National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Children 5 and under are invited to learn about the special foods Marines eat through hands-on activities, story times and crafts. 10-11:30 a.m. Free. usmcmuseum.com.
15 wednesday
Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
ongoing
Animal Discovery Days, Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. A spotlight on different animals around the zoo. Includes special demonstrations, activities and opportunities to learn about wildlife conservation. Upcoming dates: May 29, June 8, July 16, Aug. 12, Oct. 20, Nov. 14 and Dec. 4. See schedule at nationalzoo.si.edu.
“Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Enter Curious George’s world and go on a fun math, science and engineering-based adventure. Included with museum admission. Through Sept. 15. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Preschool Palette, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Introduce your child to arts education in a museum setting with this monthly award-winning class. Enjoy hands-on art activities and projects, along with age-appropriate studio tours, garden walks and stories. 10–11 a.m. Ages 2–5 are accompanied by an adult. $12 child/adult pair ($10 Friends of Belmont). Register at garimelchers.umw.edu/education/preschool-palette.
Dungeons & Dragons Game Night, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Open to new and old players; no experience necessary. Second Tuesday of each month. 6 p.m. 540/785-3504.
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
CarMax $1 Family Nights, The Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Held the second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. $1 admission per person (adults and children). c-mor.org.
upcoming
“Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. May 18, 11 a.m. Other events: Kids Books Hangout, with games, activities, giveaways and discounts. 2-5 p.m. 540/785-3504.
Kids to Parks Day: Eco-Olympics, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Celebrate Kids to Parks Day with conservation-themed relays, games, challenges and activities. May 18, 1-3 p.m. Free. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
Preschool Playdate: Fun with Food! National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Learn about the special foods Marines eat, through hands-on activities, story times and crafts. May 14, 10-11:30 a.m. For ages 5 and under. Free. usmcmuseum.com.
“Colors,” The Kennedy Center, Family Theater, Washington, D.C. Presented by Italy’s Compagnia TPO and Teatro Metastasio. May 15-19. Most enjoyed by age 5 and up. $20. 45 minutes. kennedy-center.org.
“The Relunctant Dragon,” Riverside Children’s Theater, 95 Riverside Parkway. Kenneth Grahame’s classic tale follows the secret friendship betwen a boy who “reads too much” and a dragon that would rather write poetry than breathe fire. Recommended for ages 5 and up. May 30 to July 6. Selected Tuesday and Thursday matinees at 11:30 a.m., arrive at 10:30 a.m. Selected Saturday matinees at 1 p.m., arrive at noon. $16 show only; menu available to purchase food. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
GalaxyCon, Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N. Third St., Richmond. Meet celebrity and creative guests from comics, movies, TV, science fiction, fantasy, anime, cartoons, video games, wrestling and more. May 31 to June 2. 919/907-0424; richmond.galaxycon.com.
SPARC’s LIVE ART: Family, Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. A night of music, dance, and visual arts. Guest artists and performers include Jason Mraz, Hanson and Chris Stills, along with 200 students of all abilities. June 2, 4 p.m. $42-$182. altriatheater.com.
Christian Youth Theater: “Big Fish—The Musical,” King George High School, 10100 Foxes Way, King George. June 7-16. cyt.org.
“A Night on Broadway,” Stafford High School, 63 Indians Lane, Falmouth. Choir students will perform “Johanna” from “Sweeney Todd,” “Suddenly Seymour” from “Little Shop of Horrors,” “I Think I Got You Beat” from “Shrek,” “Proud of Your Boy” from “Aladdin” and more. June 8, 7 p.m. Dinner available, beginning at 5:30 p.m.; includes seasoned chicken, roasted potatoes, green beans, salad, rolls and cupcakes. Dinner and show: $20 adults and $17 children, students and senior citizens. Show only: $10 adults and $7 children, students and senior citizens. Dinner and show tickets must be pre-purchased by emailing evelerja@staffordschools.net. Show-only tickets are available at the door.
Kids Fishing Derby, Hunting Run Reservoir, 9679 Elys Ford Road. For ages 4 to 14. June 15. Free. Participants supply their own equipment and bait. Deadline to register is June 7 or until full; space is limited to 50 participants. 540/507-7529; spotsylvania.va.us/parksandrec.
Family Days, Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest. Enjoy special hands-on history activities, scavenger hunts, the Colonial Klaus Kids Quest and take-home crafts for kids. Each Family Day has a unique focus: Exploring Plantation Trades on June 15, Archaeology Adventures on July 13 and All Fun and Colonial Games on Aug. 3. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Included with admission. $16 adults; $14 ages 65 and older and military (must show ID); $8 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $4 ages 6-11; and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
Virginia Rep: “Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical,” The Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond. Follows 8-year-old Lily Polkadot, the first Polkadot to attend the school in the “Squares Only” small town of Rockaway. Suggested for ages 5 and up. July 12 to Aug. 11. Approximately one hour, no intermission. $21 and up. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org.
“Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Sept. 26. For tickets, VIP Party Passes and tour merchandise, visit peppapigliveus.com.
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Oct. 29-30. Tickets go on sale May 17. altriatheater.com.
workshops and camps
History Camp, sponsored by The George Washington Foundation & Washington Heritage Museums. Explore history in the very places it was created: Mary Washington House, Kenmore, Rising Sun Tavern, Ferry Farm & Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop. 9 a.m. to noon June 24-28. $135 per child, includes a light snack each day and a picnic on June 28. For rising third- through sixth-graders (ages 8-12). Registration required. Call 540/370-0732 ext. 24 or email hayes@gwffoundation.org
Windmore Summer Musical Theatre Camp, Verdun Adventure Bound, 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville. Learn all aspects of theater, including auditioning, acting, singing, dancing, choreography, set design and prop making. June 1-14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Performances of “Seussical Jr.” scheduled for June 15 (rain date June 16). $220 youth campers ages 5-7, $395 older campers ages 8-17. Space is limited. Register at windmorefoundation.org.
Stage Door theater summer camps, Lafayette Upper Elementary School, 3 Learning Lane, Fredericksburg. Presented with Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation. Acting Production (ages 7-10), July 22-26, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $100; Acting Production (ages 11-15), July 22-July 26, 1-4 p.m., $100; Creative Drama (ages 5-9), July 15-19, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $100; and Improvisation and Comedy (ages 10-14), July 15-19, 1-4 p.m., $100. Camps are limited in size, sign up early. For more info or to sign up, visit fredericksburgva.gov/989/Summer-Camps.
Architecture Camp, The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design, 2501 Monument Ave., Richmond. For rising sixth- to eighth-graders: July 8-12, July 22-26 and Aug. 5-9; and for first- to fifth-graders: July 29 to Aug. 2. $300. 804/655-6055; branchmuseumorg.
—Compiled by Gail Choochan