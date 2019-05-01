2 thursday
“Peter and the Starcatcher,” Stafford High School, 63 Stafford Indians Lane, Fredericksburg. An enchanting adventure reveals how a wayward orphan becomes “the boy who wouldn’t grow up.” May 2-4. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Thursday; 7 p.m. Friday; and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. $6 children, students and senior citizens; $9 adults. Tickets available at the door payable with cash or check. thestaffordplayers@gmail.com.
Dr. Seuss Magic Show, Locust Shade Park Amphitheatre, 4701 Locust Shade Drive, Triangle. 10:30 a.m. $5 ages 2 and up, $4 group rate (10 people or more). 703/792-8780; pwcgov.org.
3 friday
“Peter and the Starcatcher,” Stafford High School. See Friday’s listing.
4 saturday
CRRL-Con, Central Rappahannock Regional Library, Howell Branch, 806 Lyons Blvd., Fredericksburg. Enjoy cosplay, a costume contest, free comics, artists, crafts, gaming, face painting, photo and video booth, films and much more. All ages are welcome. 1-4 p.m. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org
Celebrating 5 Years in Fredericksburg, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Unveiling of new exhibits: Coorperation Station, Everbrite Wall, Block Spot, and more. May 4. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
”High Five” Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
“Peter and the Starcatcher,” Stafford High School. See Thursday’s listing.
8 wednesday
Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
9 thursday
Reptile World, Locust Shade Park Amphitheatre, 4701 Locust Shade Drive, Triangle. 10:30 a.m. $5 ages 2 and up, $4 group rate (10 people or more). 703/792-8780; pwcgov.org.
ongoing
“Steal Away Home,” Riverside Children’s Theater, 95 Riverside Parkway. Recommended for ages 9 and up. Through Saturday. Selected Tuesday and Thursday matinees at 11:30 a.m., arrive at 10:30 a.m. Selected Saturday matinees at 1 p.m., arrive at noon. $16 show only; menu available to purchase food. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
Virginia Rep: “Pinocchio,” The Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond. Enjoy the classic tale of Geppetto’s little wooden puppet whose only wish is to be a real boy. Suggested for ages 4 and up. Through Sunday. Approximately one hour, no intermission. $21 and up. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org.
Animal Discovery Days, Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. A spotlight on different animals around the zoo. Includes special demonstrations, activities and opportunities to learn about wildlife conservation. Upcoming dates: May 29, June 8, July 16, Aug. 12, Oct. 20, Nov. 14 and Dec. 4. See schedule at nationalzoo.si.edu.
“Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Enter Curious George’s world and go on a fun math, science and engineering-based adventure. Included with museum admission. Through Sept. 15. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Preschool Palette, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Introduce your child to arts education in a museum setting with this monthly award-winning class. Enjoy hands-on art activities and projects, along with age-appropriate studio tours, garden walks and stories. 10–11 a.m. Ages 2–5 are accompanied by an adult. $12 child/adult pair ($10 Friends of Belmont). Register at garimelchers.umw.edu/education/preschool-palette.
Dungeons & Dragons Game Night, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Open to new and old players; no experience necessary. Second Tuesday of each month. 6 p.m. 540/785-3504.
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.CarMax $1 Family Nights, The Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Held the second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. $1 admission per person (adults and children). c-mor.org.
upcoming
Stage Door Youth: “The Jungle Book,” 810 Caroline St., third floor. May 10-12. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday. $9 student/child, $13 adult. stagedoorproductions.org.
Center for the Arts’ Pied Piper Theatre: “Annie,” Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 11; and 3 p.m. May 12. $12-$20. hyltoncenter.org.
“In a Minute, Mama Bear” Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. May 11, 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Mother/Daughter Tea Party, King George Citizens Center, 8076 Kings Highway, King George. Refreshments, tea, entertainment, spring fashion show, picture and more. May 11, noon to 2 p.m. $30 per mother/daughter couple, $15 additional daughter(s)/grandmother. Daughters should be over 4 years of age. Tickets must be pre-purchased at King George Citizens Center. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Family Day: MRE Cook-off, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Event focuses on the history of MREs and how they have changed over time. Sign up for the MRE Cook-off, which will have an adult category and youth category (ages 7-17). May 11, noon to 3 p.m. Free. usmcmuseum.com/mre-sign-up.html.
Train Day: The Golden Spike Anniversary Family Festival, Postal Museum, 2 Massachusetts Ave. NE, Washington, D.C. Enjoy special story times, make a Lego train, ride on a the toy steam train and “meet” Owney the Dog, a mascot of the Railway Post Office. May 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. free. si.edu/Museums/postal-museum.
Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. May 15, 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
“Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. May 18, 11 a.m. Other events: Kids Books Hangout, with games, activities, giveaways and discounts. 2-5 p.m. 540/785-3504.
Kids to Parks Day: Eco-Olympics, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Celebrate Kids to Parks Day with conservation-themed relays, games, challenges and activities. May 18, 1-3 p.m. Free. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
Preschool Playdate: Fun with Food! National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Learn about the special foods Marines eat, through hands-on activities, story times and crafts. May 14, 10-11:30 a.m. For ages 5 and under. Free. usmcmuseum.com.
”Colors,” The Kennedy Center, Family Theater, Washington, D.C. Presented by Italy’s Compagnia TPO and Teatro Metastasio. May 15-19. Most enjoyed by age 5 and up. $20. 45 minutes. kennedy-center.org.
SPARC’s LIVE ART: Family, Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. A night of music, dance, and visual arts. Guest artists and performers include Jason Mraz, Hanson and Chris Stills, along with 200 students of all abilities. June 2, 4 p.m. $42-$182. altriatheater.com.
Christian Youth Theater: “Big Fish—The Musical,” King George High School, 10100 Foxes Way, King George. June 7-16. cyt.org.
Kids Fishing Derby, Hunting Run Reservoir, 9679 Elys Ford Road. For kids ages 4 to 14. June 15. Free. Participants supply their own equipment and bait. Deadline to register is June 7 or until full; space is limited to 50 participants. 540/507-7529; spotsylvania.va.us/parksandrec.
“Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Sept. 26. For tickets, VIP Party Passes and tour merchandise, visit peppapigliveus.com.
workshops and camps
{span}Windmore Summer Musical Theatre Camp, Verdun Adventure Bound, 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville. Learn all aspects of theater, including auditioning, acting, singing, dancing, choreography, set design and prop making. June 1-14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Performances of “Seussical Jr.” scheduled for June 15 (rain date June 16). $220 youth campers ages 5-7, $395 older campers ages 8-17. Space is limited. Register at windmorefoundation.org.{/span}
Stage Door theater summer camps, Lafayette Upper Elementary School, 3 Learning Lane, Fredericksburg. Presented with Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation. Acting Production (ages 7-10), July 22-26, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $100; Acting Production (ages 11-15), July 22-July 26, 1-4 p.m., $100; Creative Drama (ages 5-9), July 15-19, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $100; and Improvisation and Comedy (ages 10-14), July 15-19, 1-4 p.m., $100. Camps are limited in size, sign up early. For more info or to sign up, visit fredericksburgva.gov/989/Summer-Camps.—Compiled by Gail Choochan