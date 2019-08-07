8 thursday
The Jurassic Magic Show, Locust Shade Park, Jean C. Smith Amphitheater, 4701 Locust Shade Drive, Triangle. 10:30 a.m. $5 ages 2 and up, $4 groups of 10 or more. 703/792-8780.
YA Book Club: “Wilder Girls,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 7 p.m. 540/785-3504.
9 friday
Fun Fest: Happy Birthday, CRRL! Towne Centre Branch, 390 Spotsylvania Mall. Celebrate CRRL’s 50th birthday with games, activities, refreshments and more. 2-4 p.m. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.
10 saturday
Lopez Studios: “Once on This Island Jr.” Hylton Performing Arts Center, Gregory Family Theater, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s popular fairy tale. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. $30. 703/993-7759; hyltoncenter.org.
Family Day: Water! National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Families are invited to get wet as they explore buoyancy, hydraulics and the connection of the Marine Corps to the sea. Noon to 3 p.m. Free. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
Fairytale Fun Day, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St., Richmond. Discover a world of wonder as your family explores fairytales and folklore from cultures all across the world. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Included with admission. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
“Dear Girl, and Dear Boy” Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
11 sunday
“Consensus of the Senses,” George Washington Birthplace National Monument, 1732 Popes Creek Road, Colonial Beach. Complete the Night Explorer Program and earn a special badge. Enjoy informative exploration of your five senses and view the night sky through the park’s telescope. 7:30-10 p.m. Free. 804/224-1732, ext. 227; nps.gov/gewa.
Fortnite Day: Potomac Nationals and Lynchburg Hillcats, Pfitzner Stadium, Woodbridge. P-Nats will celebrate the popular video game in their matinee contest. First 200 kids ages 12 and under will receive a free hot dog and drink. Game starts at 1:05 p.m.; gates open at noon. 703/590-2311; potomacnationals.com.
Livestock Open House, George Washington’s Mount Vernon, 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Take a self-guided tour of the brand new 12,500-square-foot livestock building, featuring spacious stalls, a tack room, medical facility, grooming area and office space. Included in general admission. Purchase tickets at mountvernon.org/livestockopenhouse.
14 wednesday
Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
ongoing
Animal Discovery Days, Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. A spotlight on different animals around the zoo. Includes special demonstrations, activities and opportunities to learn about wildlife conservation. Upcoming dates: Aug. 12, Oct. 20, Nov. 14 and Dec. 4. See schedule at nationalzoo.si.edu.
Virginia Rep: “Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical,” The Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond. Follows 8-year-old Lily Polkadot, the first Polkadot to attend the school in the “Squares Only” small town of Rockaway. Suggested for ages 5 and up. Through Aug. 11. Approximately one hour, no intermission. $21 and up. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org.
“Charlotte’s Web,” Colonial Beach Playhouse, 717 Marshall Ave., Colonial Beach. The classic childhood story of Wilbur, the irresistible young pig, and how he is saved by Charlotte the spider. Friday through Sunday through Aug. 25. $18-$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.
Front Lawn Fun, Virginia Museum of History and Culture, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond. Enjoy family-friendly outdoor games and toys from yesteryear on the lawn. 11 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. Through Aug. 28. Free; museum admission not included. 804/340-1800; virginiahistory.org.
“Dino Summer,” Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. Featuring “Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live,” an experiential theater production featuring a larger-than-life dinosaurs, and “DinoRoars,” an outdoor exhibit of six massive animatronic dinosaurs that move and roar. Through Aug. 31. Purchase “Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live” tickets at nationalzoo.si.edu/visit/dino-summer.
Summer Nights Live, Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Featuring star-studded acts from “America’s and Britain’s Got Talent” every week at the Globe Theatre on select days from June 28 to Aug. 11. Scheduled acts: Freckled Sky, Aug. 5-11. Fireworks run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 1. Details and tickets at buschgardens.com.
Newseum, 555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. From July 1 to Sept. 2, visitors ages 18 and younger will receive free admission, with the purchase of at least one general adult ($24.95 plus tax) or senior ($19.95 plus tax) admission. Up to four kids visit free (regular youth admission is $14.95 plus tax). Purchase tickets online or at the museum’s admission desk. 202/292-6100; newseum.org.
“Pompeii: The Immortal City,” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Through Sept. 3. Admission includes all of the museum’s three floors of interactive exhibits. $25 adults, $23.50 ages 6-12, $20 ages 3-5; discounts available for military, educators, EBT cardholders and groups. “Pompeii” exhibit only on Friday extended hours, 5-8 p.m., $15. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Summer Movie Express, Regal Cinemas. Featuring $1 movies all summer long with movies on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m.; a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Will Rogers Institute. Through Sept. 4. For participating theaters and a complete list of movies, visit regmovies.com/promotions/summer-movie-express.
Cirque du Soleil: VOLTA, Tysons II in Tysons Corner. A story of transformation, inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of street sports. Through Sept. 9. $49 and up. cirquedusoleil.com/volta.
“Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Enter Curious George’s world and go on a fun math, science and engineering-based adventure. Included with museum admission. Through Sept. 15. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Nature Connects: Art with Lego Bricks, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond. Features 24 sculptures in 13 displays throughout the garden. Through Sept. 22. Included in regular admission. 804/262-9887; lewisginter.org/nature-connects-lego/
“The Art of Play,” Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond. Featuring six new interactive sculptures from Virginia artists. Through Sept. 30. $13 adults, $11 seniors, $8 children ages 3-12 (free for children under 3). 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.
Preschool Palette, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Introduce your child to arts education in a museum setting with this monthly award-winning class. Enjoy hands-on art activities and projects, along with age-appropriate studio tours, garden walks and stories. 10–11 a.m. Ages 2–5 are accompanied by an adult. $12 child/adult pair ($10 Friends of Belmont). Register at garimelchers.umw.edu/education/preschool-palette.
Dungeons & Dragons Game Night, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Open to new and old players; no experience necessary. Second Tuesday of each month. 6 p.m. 540/785-3504.
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.CarMax $1 Family Nights, The Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Held the second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. $1 admission per person (adults and children). c-mor.org.
upcoming
Pied Piper Theatre: “West Side Story: School Edition,” Hylton Performing Arts Center, Gregory Family Theater, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Aug. 16-17 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. 703/993-7759; hyltoncenter.org.
Stories at the Museum, Virginia Museum of History and Culture, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond. Enjoy educator-led readings of children’s history books and themed craft activities. 11 a.m. to noon. Aug. 17. Included with admission. 804/340-1800; virginiahistory.org.
The GREATER Magic Show, Locust Shade Park, Jean C. Smith Amphitheater, 4701 Locust Shade Drive, Triangle. Aug. 22, 10:30 a.m. $5 ages 2 and up, $4 groups of 10 or more. 703/792-8780.“A Christmas Carol” auditions, Ford’s Theatre Center for Education and Leadership, 514 Tenth Street NW, Washington, D.C. Children ages 7 to 13 encouraged to attend. Aug. 23 from 6-8 p.m. and Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families will be notified if their child is requested for a callback. Callbacks will be held Aug. 25. Rehearsals and performances are scheduled for Nov. 5 to Jan. 1, 2020. For more information and to pre-register for a specific day, visit fords.org/work-with-us/auditions.
Fun Fest: Happy Birthday, CRRL! Newton Branch, 22 Coles Point Road, Hague. Celebrate CRRL’s 50th birthday with games, activities, refreshments and more. Aug. 26, 5-6 p.m. 804/472-3820; librarypoint.org
Fun Fest: Happy Birthday, CRRL! Cooper Branch, 20 Washington Ave., Colonial Beach. Celebrate CRRL’s 50th birthday with games, activities, refreshments and more. Aug. 28, 5-6 p.m. 804/472-3820; librarypoint.org
Fun Fest: Happy Birthday, CRRL! Montross Branch, 56 Polk St., Montross. Celebrate CRRL’s 50th birthday with games, activities, refreshments and more. Aug. 29, 3-4 p.m. 804/472-3820; librarypoint.org
“Dog Days,” National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. See working and service dog demonstrations, and meet therapy dog and rescue dog organizations. Leashed dogs are welcome; “doggie” relief area near the flagpole. Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. 800/397-7585; usmcmuseum.com.
Heritage Family Day: Hispanic Innovators in Air and Space Family Day, National Air and Space Museum, Independence Avenue at Sixth Street, SW, Washington, D.C. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and learn about Hispanic innovators of the past and present. Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 202/633-2214; airandspace.si.edu.
Family Day: Semper Force, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Interact with reenactors from both the Empire and Rebel Alliance; and enjoy games and crafts. Come dressed as your favorite Sith Lord or Rebel and compete in a costume contest. Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. 800/397-7585; usmcmuseum.com.
“Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Sept. 26. For tickets, VIP Party Passes and tour merchandise, visit peppapigliveus.com.
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Oct. 29-30. altriatheater.com.
workshops and camps
Petite Patriots, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St., Fredericksburg. An engaging historical experience for ages 3-6. Each Petite Patriot will receive free admission, read-aloud story, short and interactive history demonstration and take-home craft. Aug. 16, Oct. 12 and Dec. 12. No cost; spots fill up fast. To reserve a spot, call 540/654-2111 or email lcrawfor@umw.edu. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
—Compiled by Gail Choochan