29 thursday
Fun Fest: Happy Birthday, CRRL! Montross Branch, 56 Polk St., Montross. Celebrate CRRL’s 50th birthday with games, activities, refreshments and more. 3-4 p.m. 804/472-3820; librarypoint.org.
The Wiggle’s Party Time Tour! Warner Theatre, 513 13th St. NW, Washington D.C. Dance and sing along to classics like “Hokey Pokey,” “Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes,” “Skip To My Lou” and “Simon Says”; and see the first-ever female Wiggle, Emma (the Yellow Wiggle). 6:30 p.m. $40; children under 12 months are free. warnertheatredc.com, thewiggles.com.
30 friday
Caledon Campfire, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Subject: Nocturnal Species. Enjoy s’mores and a program given by a park ranger. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free. For reservations, call 540/ 663-3861.
31 saturday
Library of Congress National Book Festival, Washington Convention Center. Featuring more than 140 authors, poets and illustrators—including nearly 50 who write for children and teens—as well as readings, trivia, costumed characters and interactive exhibits. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; doors open at 8:30 a.m. Admission is free. Authors for children and teens appearing at the festival include Mac Barnett, Holly Black, R. J. Palacio, Linda Sue Park, Jon Scieszka, Raina Telgemeier and Renée Watson. A children’s guide to the festival can be picked up at the information booth on the Lower Level and is available online at loc.gov/bookfest.
Storytime and Activities: “A Tale of Two Tribes: A Wetmore Forest Story,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Discover an enchanting forest where exploration and discovery are key. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
1 sunday
Baby Goat Snuggles and Bottle Feeding, Little Goat Farm at the Lake, 8954 Burwell Road, Nokesville. Free popsicles for children & free goat cheese blocks for all. 703/929-7228.
4 wednesday
Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
ongoing
“Dino Summer,” Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. Featuring Erth’s “Dinosaur Zoo Live,” an experiential theater production featuring a larger-than-life dinosaurs, and “DinoRoars,” an outdoor exhibit of six massive animatronic dinosaurs that move and roar. Through Saturday. Purchase “Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live” tickets at nationalzoo.si.edu/visit/dino-summer.
Summer Nights Live, Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Fireworks run Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Details and tickets at buschgardens.com.
Summer of Sunflowers, Burnside Farms, 10800 Kettle Run Road, Nokesville. Pick your own sunflowers. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Monday. Admission includes access to Jump Pad, bounce house, two-story slide, bubble stations, chalkboard message signs for photos, cornhole games, kids clubhouse play area, corn sand box, short cinema theater and shaded picnic area. $8 per person (children under 2 are free); sunflowers are $1.50 per stem. Well-behaved, leashed dogs are allowed. burnsidefarms.com/summer-of-sunflowers.
Newseum, 555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. Through Monday, visitors ages 18 and younger will receive free admission, with the purchase of at least one general adult ($24.95 plus tax) or senior ($19.95 plus tax) admission. Up to four kids visit free (regular youth admission is $14.95 plus tax). Purchase tickets online or at the museum’s admission desk. 202/292-6100; newseum.org.
“Pompeii: The Immortal City,” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Through Tuesday. Admission includes all of the museum’s three floors of interactive exhibits. $25 adults, $23.50 ages 6-12, $20 ages 3-5; discounts available for military, educators, EBT cardholders and groups. “Pompeii” exhibit only on Friday extended hours, 5-8 p.m., $15. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Summer Movie Express, Regal Cinemas. Featuring $1 movies all summer long with movies on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m.; a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Will Rogers Institute. Through Wednesday. For participating theaters and a complete list of movies, visit regmovies.com/promotions/summer-movie-express.
Cirque du Soleil: VOLTA, Tysons II in Tysons Corner. A story of transformation, inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of street sports. Through Sept. 9. $49 and up. cirquedusoleil.com/volta.
“Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Enter Curious George’s world and go on a fun math, science and engineering-based adventure. Included with museum admission. Through Sept. 15. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Nature Connects: Art with Lego Bricks, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond. Features 24 sculptures in 13 displays throughout the garden. Through Sept. 22. Included in regular admission. 804/262-9887; lewisginter.org/nature-connects-lego/
“The Art of Play,” Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond. Featuring six new interactive sculptures from Virginia artists. Through Sept. 30. $13 adults, $11 seniors, $8 children ages 3-12 (free for children under 3). 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.
Animal Discovery Days, Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. A spotlight on different animals around the zoo. Includes special demonstrations, activities and opportunities to learn about wildlife conservation. Upcoming dates: Oct. 20, Nov. 14 and Dec. 4. See schedule at nationalzoo.si.edu.
Preschool Palette, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Introduce your child to arts education in a museum setting with this monthly award-winning class. Enjoy hands-on art activities and projects, along with age-appropriate studio tours, garden walks and stories. 10–11 a.m. Ages 2–5 are accompanied by an adult. $12 child/adult pair ($10 Friends of Belmont). Register at garimelchers.umw.edu/education/preschool-palette.
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
CarMax $1 Family Nights, The Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Held the second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. $1 admission per person (adults and children). c-mor.org.
upcoming
Stargazing at Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest. Led by Neal Sumerlin, the former Director of the Belk Astronomical Observatory at the Claytor Nature Study Center at Lynchburg College (now the University of Lynchburg). Sept. 7, 7:30-9 p.m. $10 ages 12 and older; children ages 11 and under are free. Tickets are available online or at the Museum Shop. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
Home School Days: Codes and Communication, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Students will crack several different types of codes through hands-on projects and challenges. The curriculum will be available for students of all ages Sept. 10-11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families only need to participate on one day. Free. 800/397-7585; usmcmuseum.com.
Family Day: Robotics, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Partners from area robotics labs and universities will be on hand with live demonstrations. Sept. 14, noon to 3 p.m. Free. 800/397-7585; usmcmuseum.com.
Hispanic Heritage Month: Family Camping, Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Enjoy ranger-led programs such as canoeing on Powells Creek, a night hike on a trail, stargazing and a campfire program with s’mores. Bilingual program. Ages 3 and older. Sept. 14, 5:30-10:30 p.m. $5 per person. Register 24 hours in advance by calling the visitor center at 703/583-6904; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/leesylvania.
Preschool Play Date: Baby Bots, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Participate in robotic-themed storytimes, sing-a-longs and make robot-themed crafts. Sept. 17, 10-11:30 a.m. For ages 5 and under. Free. 800/397-7585; usmcmuseum.com.
Science After Dark: “Quest of the Goonies,” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Enjoy hands-on activities such as turning pennies into gold and making homemade ice cream; special all-live Cosmic Expeditions at 6:30 and 7:15 p.m. (space is limited, no ticket required); stargazing with the Richmond Astronomical Society; and “Goonies” movie showing. Sept. 20, 5-9 p.m. $10 online until day before event; free for museum members and college students with a valid ID. Day of event: $15.50 adults; $13.50 ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older, and $10 for preschool-age children ages 3–5). Admission includes exhibits and event programming. Add the feature film in the Dome for $5. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
“Dog Days,” National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. See working and service dog demonstrations, and meet therapy dog and rescue dog organizations. Leashed dogs are welcome; “doggie” relief area near the flagpole. Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. 800/397-7585; usmcmuseum.com.
Heritage Family Day: Hispanic Innovators in Air and Space Family Day, National Air and Space Museum, Independence Avenue at Sixth Street, SW, Washington, D.C. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and learn about Hispanic innovators of the past and present. Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 202/633-2214; airandspace.si.edu.
Family Day: Semper Force, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Interact with reenactors from both the Empire and Rebel Alliance; and enjoy games and crafts. Come dressed as your favorite Sith Lord or Rebel and compete in a costume contest. Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. 800/397-7585; usmcmuseum.com.
“Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Sept. 26. For tickets, VIP Party Passes and tour merchandise, visit peppapigliveus.com.
”Peter Rabbit Tales—Live On Stage,” The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Charlottesville. Oct. 18, 6 p.m. $10.75 youth, $14.75 adult. 434/979-1333; theparamount.net.
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. An action-packed, music-filled production following the heroic pups from the animated preschool series.Oct. 29-30. altriatheater.com.
PAW Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue," EagleBank Arena, 4500 Patriot Circle, Fairfax. Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020. $21.50 and up; VIP packages available. PAWPatrolLive.com.
WORKSHOPS AND CAMPS
Civil War Kids Camp, First Day at Chancellorsville, Route 3 West. Boys and girls ages 7 to 14 learn about military and civilian life during the Civil War. Enlist as a soldier, take interactive walking tour, hear stories about soldiers’ lives on the battlefield, play period games, make crafts and learn about period food and family life. Sept. 7, 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. $45. Registration deadline is Aug. 30. Limited to 50 kids. Sponsored by the Civil War Civilians of Spottsylvania and Spotsylvania County. 540/785-2168; visitspotsy.com/kids-camp.
Petite Patriots, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St., Fredericksburg. An engaging historical experience for ages 3-6. Each Petite Patriot will receive free admission, read-aloud story, short and interactive history demonstration and take-home craft. Oct. 12 and Dec. 12. No cost; spots fill up fast. To reserve a spot, call 540/654-2111 or email lcrawfor@umw.edu. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.—Compiled by Gail Choochan