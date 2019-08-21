22 thursday
The GREATER Magic Show, Locust Shade Park, Jean C. Smith Amphitheater, 4701 Locust Shade Drive, Triangle. 10:30 a.m. $5 ages 2 and up, $4 groups of 10 or more. 703/792-8780.
23 friday
“Charlotte’s Web,” Colonial Beach Playhouse, 717 Marshall Ave., Colonial Beach. The classic childhood story of Wilbur, the irresistible young pig, and how he is saved by Charlotte the spider. Through Sunday. $18-$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.
“A Christmas Carol” auditions, Ford’s Theatre Center for Education and Leadership, 514 10th St. NW, Washington, D.C. For children ages 7-13. 6-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Families will be notified if their child is requested for a callback. Callbacks will be held Sunday. Rehearsals and performances are scheduled for Nov. 5 to Jan. 1, 2020. For more information and to register for a specific day, visit fords.org/work-with-us/auditions.
24 saturday
Storytime and Activities: “Dog Breath” and “Where’s Waldo?” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of “Where’s Waldo?” and a hilarious new book from Dav Pilkey. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
“Charlotte’s Web,” Colonial Beach Playhouse. See Friday’s listing.
“A Christmas Carol” auditions, Ford’s Theatre Center for Education and Leadership. See Saturday’s listing.
25 sunday
Baby & Me Storytime: “ABCs of Biology,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. For caregivers and children 0-24 months old. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
“Charlotte’s Web,” Colonial Beach Playhouse. See Friday’s listing.
26 monday
Fun Fest: Happy Birthday, CRRL! Newton Branch, 22 Coles Point Road, Hague. Celebrate CRRL’s 50th birthday with games, activities, refreshments and more. 5-6 p.m. 804/472-3820; librarypoint.org.
28 wednesday
Fun Fest: Happy Birthday, CRRL! Cooper Branch, 20 Washington Ave., Colonial Beach. Celebrate CRRL’s 50th birthday with games, activities, refreshments and more. 5-6 p.m. 804/472-3820; librarypoint.org.
Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
29 thursday
Fun Fest: Happy Birthday, CRRL! Montross Branch, 56 Polk St., Montross. Celebrate CRRL’s 50th birthday with games, activities, refreshments and more. 3-4 p.m. 804/472-3820; librarypoint.org.
The Wiggle’s Party Time Tour! Warner Theatre, 513 13th St. NW, Washington D.C. Dance and sing along to classics like “Hokey Pokey,” “Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes,” “Skip To My Lou,” and “Simon Says”; and see the first-ever female Wiggle, Emma (the Yellow Wiggle). 6:30 p.m. $40; children under 12 months are free. warnertheatredc.com, thewiggles.com.
ongoing
Animal Discovery Days, Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. A spotlight on different animals around the zoo. Includes special demonstrations, activities and opportunities to learn about wildlife conservation. Upcoming dates: Oct. 20, Nov. 14 and Dec. 4. See schedule at nationalzoo.si.edu.
Front Lawn Fun, Virginia Museum of History and Culture, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond. Enjoy family-friendly outdoor games and toys from yesteryear on the lawn. 11 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. Through Aug. 28. Free; museum admission not included. 804/340-1800; virginiahistory.org.
“Dino Summer,” Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. Featuring Erth’s “Dinosaur Zoo Live,” an experiential theater production featuring a larger-than-life dinosaurs, and “DinoRoars,” an outdoor exhibit of six massive animatronic dinosaurs that move and roar. Through Aug. 31. Purchase “Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live” tickets at nationalzoo.si.edu/visit/dino-summer.
Summer Nights Live, Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Fireworks run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 1. Details and tickets at buschgardens.com.
Newseum, 555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. From July 1 to Sept. 2, visitors ages 18 and younger will receive free admission, with the purchase of at least one general adult ($24.95 plus tax) or senior ($19.95 plus tax) admission. Up to four kids visit free (regular youth admission is $14.95 plus tax). Purchase tickets online or at the museum’s admission desk. 202/292-6100; newseum.org.
“Pompeii: The Immortal City,” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Through Sept. 3. Admission includes all of the museum’s three floors of interactive exhibits. $25 adults, $23.50 ages 6-12, $20 ages 3-5; discounts available for military, educators, EBT cardholders and groups. “Pompeii” exhibit only on Friday extended hours, 5-8 p.m., $15. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Summer Movie Express, Regal Cinemas. Featuring $1 movies all summer long with movies on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m.; a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Will Rogers Institute. Through Sept. 4. For participating theaters and a complete list of movies, visit regmovies.com/promotions/summer-movie-express.
Cirque du Soleil: VOLTA, Tysons II in Tysons Corner. A story of transformation, inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of street sports. Through Sept. 9. $49 and up. cirquedusoleil.com/volta.
“Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Enter Curious George’s world and go on a fun math, science and engineering-based adventure. Included with museum admission. Through Sept. 15. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Nature Connects: Art with Lego Bricks, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond. Features 24 sculptures in 13 displays throughout the garden. Through Sept. 22. Included in regular admission. 804/262-9887; lewisginter.org/nature-connects-lego/
“The Art of Play,” Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond. Featuring six new interactive sculptures from Virginia artists. Through Sept. 30. $13 adults, $11 seniors, $8 children ages 3-12 (free for children under 3). 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.
Preschool Palette, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Introduce your child to arts education in a museum setting with this monthly award-winning class. Enjoy hands-on art activities and projects, along with age-appropriate studio tours, garden walks and stories. 10–11 a.m. Ages 2–5 are accompanied by an adult. $12 child/adult pair ($10 Friends of Belmont). Register at garimelchers.umw.edu/education/preschool-palette.
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
CarMax $1 Family Nights, The Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Held the second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. $1 admission per person (adults and children). c-mor.org.
upcoming
Caledon Campfire, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Subject: Nocturnal Species. Enjoy s’mores and a program given by a park ranger. Aug. 30, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free. For reservations, call 540/ 663-3861.
Storytime and Activities: “A Tale of Two Tribes: A Wetmore Forest Story,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Discover an enchanting forest where exploration and discovery are key. 11 a.m. Aug. 31. 540/785-3504.
Home School Days: Codes and Communication, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Students will crack several different types of codes through hands-on projects and challenges. The curriculum will be available for students of all ages Sept. 10-11. Families only need to participate on one day. Sept. 10, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. 800/397-7585; usmcmuseum.com.
Family Day: Robotics, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Partners from area robotics labs and universities will be on hand with live demonstrations. Sept. 14, noon to 3 p.m. Free. 800/397-7585; usmcmuseum.com.
Preschool Play Date: Baby Bots, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Participate in robotic-themed storytimes, sing-a-longs and make robot-themed crafts. Sept. 17, 10-11:30 a.m. For ages 5 and under. Free. 800/397-7585; usmcmuseum.com.
“Dog Days,” National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. See working and service dog demonstrations, and meet therapy dog and rescue dog organizations. Leashed dogs are welcome; “doggie” relief area near the flagpole. Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. 800/397-7585; usmcmuseum.com.
Heritage Family Day: Hispanic Innovators in Air and Space Family Day, National Air and Space Museum, Independence Avenue at Sixth Street, SW, Washington, D.C. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and learn about Hispanic innovators of the past and present. Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 202/633-2214; airandspace.si.edu.
Family Day: Semper Force, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Interact with reenactors from both the Empire and Rebel Alliance; and enjoy games and crafts. Come dressed as your favorite Sith Lord or Rebel and compete in a costume contest. Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. 800/397-7585; usmcmuseum.com.
“Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Sept. 26. For tickets, VIP Party Passes and tour merchandise, visit peppapigliveus.com.
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. An action-packed, music-filled production following the heroic pups from the animated preschool series.Oct. 29-30. altriatheater.com.
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” EagleBank Arena, 4500 Patriot Circle, Fairfax. Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020. $21.50 and up; VIP packages available. PAWPatrolLive.com.
WORKSHOPS AND CAMPS
Civil War Kids Camp, First Day at Chancellorsville, Route 3 West. Boys and girls ages 7 to 14 learn about military and civilian life during the Civil War. Enlist as a soldier, take interactive walking tour, hear stories about soldiers’ lives on the battlefield, play period games, make crafts and learn about period food and family life. Sept. 7, 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. $45. Registration deadline is Aug. 30. Limited to 50 kids. Sponsored by the Civil War Civilians of Spottsylvania and Spotsylvania County. 540/785-2168; visitspotsy.com/kids-camp.
Petite Patriots, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St., Fredericksburg. An engaging historical experience for ages 3-6. Each Petite Patriot will receive free admission, read-aloud story, short and interactive history demonstration and take-home craft. Oct. 12 and Dec. 12. No cost; spots fill up fast. To reserve a spot, call 540/654-2111 or email lcrawfor@umw.edu. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.