15 thursday
Prince William County Fair, 10624 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Runs through Saturday. For ticket prices and schedule, visit pwcfair.com.
16 friday
Pied Piper Theatre: “West Side Story: School Edition,” Hylton Performing Arts Center, Gregory Family Theater, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Aug. 16-17 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. 703/993-7759; hyltoncenter.org.
17 saturday
Storytime and Activities: “The Color Monster: A Story About Emotions,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. Other events: History Bee, 2 p.m. 540/785-3504.
Stories at the Museum, Virginia Museum of History and Culture, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond. Enjoy educator-led readings of children’s history books and themed craft activities. 11 a.m. to noon. Included with admission. 804/340-1800; virginiahistory.org.
Ready Jet Go! Day, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St., Richmond. Jet off into space with PBS’s favorite alien, Jet Propulsion of Ready Jet Go! Included with museum admission. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
18 sunday
Baby & Me Storytime: “ABCs of Space,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. For caregivers and children 0-24 months old. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
21 wednesday
Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
22 thursday
The GREATER Magic Show, Locust Shade Park, Jean C. Smith Amphitheater, 4701 Locust Shade Drive, Triangle. 10:30 a.m. $5 ages 2 and up, $4 groups of 10 or more. 703/792-8780.
ongoing
Animal Discovery Days, Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. A spotlight on different animals around the zoo. Includes special demonstrations, activities and opportunities to learn about wildlife conservation. Upcoming dates: Oct. 20, Nov. 14 and Dec. 4. See schedule at nationalzoo.si.edu.
“Charlotte’s Web,” Colonial Beach Playhouse, 717 Marshall Ave., Colonial Beach. The classic childhood story of Wilbur, the irresistible young pig, and how he is saved by Charlotte the spider. Friday through Sunday through Aug. 25. $18-$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.
Front Lawn Fun, Virginia Museum of History and Culture, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond. Enjoy family-friendly outdoor games and toys from yesteryear on the lawn. 11 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. Through Aug. 28. Free; museum admission not included. 804/340-1800; virginiahistory.org.
“Dino Summer,” Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. Featuring “Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live,” an experiential theater production featuring a larger-than-life dinosaurs, and “DinoRoars,” an outdoor exhibit of six massive animatronic dinosaurs that move and roar. Through Aug. 31. Purchase “Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live” tickets at nationalzoo.si.edu/visit/dino-summer.
Summer Nights Live, Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Fireworks run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 1. Details and tickets at buschgardens.com.
Newseum, 555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. From July 1 to Sept. 2, visitors ages 18 and younger will receive free admission, with the purchase of at least one general adult ($24.95 plus tax) or senior ($19.95 plus tax) admission. Up to four kids visit free (regular youth admission is $14.95 plus tax). Purchase tickets online or at the museum’s admission desk. 202/292-6100; newseum.org.
“Pompeii: The Immortal City,” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Through Sept. 3. Admission includes all of the museum’s three floors of interactive exhibits. $25 adults, $23.50 ages 6-12, $20 ages 3-5; discounts available for military, educators, EBT cardholders and groups. “Pompeii” exhibit only on Friday extended hours, 5-8 p.m., $15. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Summer Movie Express, Regal Cinemas. Featuring $1 movies all summer long with movies on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m.; a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Will Rogers Institute. Through Sept. 4. For participating theaters and a complete list of movies, visit regmovies.com/promotions/summer-movie-express.
Cirque du Soleil: VOLTA, Tysons II in Tysons Corner. A story of transformation, inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of street sports. Through Sept. 9. $49 and up. cirquedusoleil.com/volta.
“Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Enter Curious George’s world and go on a fun math, science and engineering-based adventure. Included with museum admission. Through Sept. 15. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Nature Connects: Art with Lego Bricks, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond. Features 24 sculptures in 13 displays throughout the garden. Through Sept. 22. Included in regular admission. 804/262-9887; lewisginter.org/nature-connects-lego/
“The Art of Play,” Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond. Featuring six new interactive sculptures from Virginia artists. Through Sept. 30. $13 adults, $11 seniors, $8 children ages 3-12 (free for children under 3). 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.
Preschool Palette, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Introduce your child to arts education in a museum setting with this monthly award-winning class. Enjoy hands-on art activities and projects, along with age-appropriate studio tours, garden walks and stories. 10–11 a.m. Ages 2–5 are accompanied by an adult. $12 child/adult pair ($10 Friends of Belmont). Register at garimelchers.umw.edu/education/preschool-palette.
Dungeons & Dragons Game Night, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Open to new and old players; no experience necessary. Second Tuesday of each month. 6 p.m. 540/785-3504.
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
CarMax $1 Family Nights, The Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Held the second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. $1 admission per person (adults and children). c-mor.org.upcoming
Storytime and Activities: “Dog Breath” and “Where’s Waldo?” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. Aug. 24. 540/785-3504.
“A Christmas Carol” auditions, Ford’s Theatre Center for Education and Leadership, 514 Tenth Street NW, Washington, D.C. Children ages 7 to 13 encouraged to attend. Aug. 23 from 6-8 p.m. and Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families will be notified if their child is requested for a callback. Callbacks will be held Aug. 25. Rehearsals and performances are scheduled for Nov. 5 to Jan. 1, 2020. For more information and to pre-register for a specific day, visit fords.org/work-with-us/auditions.
Fun Fest: Happy Birthday, CRRL! Newton Branch, 22 Coles Point Road, Hague. Celebrate CRRL’s 50th birthday with games, activities, refreshments and more. Aug. 26, 5-6 p.m. 804/472-3820; librarypoint.org.
Fun Fest: Happy Birthday, CRRL! Cooper Branch, 20 Washington Ave., Colonial Beach. Celebrate CRRL’s 50th birthday with games, activities, refreshments and more. Aug. 28, 5-6 p.m. 804/472-3820; librarypoint.org.
Fun Fest: Happy Birthday, CRRL! Montross Branch, 56 Polk St., Montross. Celebrate CRRL’s 50th birthday with games, activities, refreshments and more. Aug. 29, 3-4 p.m. 804/472-3820; librarypoint.org.
Caledon Campfire, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Subject: Nocturnal Species. Enjoy s’mores and a program given by a park ranger. Aug. 30, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free. For reservations, call 540/ 663-3861.
“Dog Days,” National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. See working and service dog demonstrations, and meet therapy dog and rescue dog organizations. Leashed dogs are welcome; “doggie” relief area near the flagpole. Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. 800/397-7585; usmcmuseum.com.
Heritage Family Day: Hispanic Innovators in Air and Space Family Day, National Air and Space Museum, Independence Avenue at Sixth Street, SW, Washington, D.C. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and learn about Hispanic innovators of the past and present. Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 202/633-2214; airandspace.si.edu.
Family Day: Semper Force, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Interact with reenactors from both the Empire and Rebel Alliance; and enjoy games and crafts. Come dressed as your favorite Sith Lord or Rebel and compete in a costume contest. Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. 800/397-7585; usmcmuseum.com.
“Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Sept. 26. For tickets, VIP Party Passes and tour merchandise, visit peppapigliveus.com.
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. An action-packed, music-filled production following the heroic pups from the animated preschool series.Oct. 29-30. altriatheater.com.
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” EagleBank Arena, 4500 Patriot Circle, Fairfax. Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020. $21.50 and up; VIP packages available. PAWPatrolLive.com.workshops and camps
Petite Patriots, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St., Fredericksburg. An engaging historical experience for ages 3-6. Each Petite Patriot will receive free admission, read-aloud story, short and interactive history demonstration and take-home craft. Aug. 16, Oct. 12 and Dec. 12. No cost; spots fill up fast. To reserve a spot, call 540/654-2111 or email lcrawfor@umw.edu. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Civil War Kids Camp, First Day at Chancellorsville, Route 3 West. Boys and girls ages 7 to 14 learn about military and civilian life during the Civil War. Enlist as a soldier, take interactive walking tour, hear stories about soldiers’ lives on the battlefield, play period games, make crafts and learn about period food and family life. Sept. 7, 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. $45. Registration deadline is Aug. 30. Limited to 50 kids. Sponsored by the Civil War Civilians of Spottsylvania and Spotsylvania County. 540/785-2168; visitspotsy.com/kids-camp.
