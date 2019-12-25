28 saturday
Storytime and Activities: “The Kindness Book,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Holidays at the Byrd: “An American Tail,” The Byrd Theatre, 2908 W. Cary St., Richmond. Includes a Warner Bros. cartoon and Bob Gulledge on the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ with a holiday singalong. 10 a.m. $4. Purchase tickets at byrdtheatre.org.
29 sunday
Baby & Me Storytime: “Pop-Up Peekaboo: Things That Go,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. For caregivers and children 0-24 months old. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
31 TUESDAY
Noon Year’s Eve, Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Enjoy hands-on activities, countdown clock, party poppers and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Included in admission. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
ongoing
“Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells Batman Smells,” Maryland Theatre Ensemble, 31 W. Patrick St., Frederick, Md. Based on the children’s books by Barbara Park. Ages 3 and up. Through Dec. 29. $14. 301/694-4744; marylandensemble.org.
Gingerbread Contest and Exhibit: “Holiday Songs,” George Washington’s Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway. Through Dec. 30: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. General admission to Ferry Farm and the exhibit: $9 adults, $4.50 students, under 6 free. Exhibit only: $4.50 adults, $2.25 students, under 6 free. kenmore.org.
A Wee Christmas—Dollhouses and Miniatures Show, Historic Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. Through Dec. 30: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission to Kenmore and exhibit: $12 adults, $6 students, under 6 free. Exhibit only: $6 adults, $3 students, under 6 free. kenmore.org.
Christmas on the Potomac: ICE! Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, 201 Waterfront St., National Harbor, Md. Experience favorite scenes from “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” in this walk-through winter wonderland carved from more than 2 million pounds of ice. Entrance inside The Christmas Village at Gaylord National. Through Dec. 30. From $25 child and $33 adult. christmasonthepotomac.com.
WinterFest, Kings Dominion, 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell. Featuring millions of shimmering lights, a 300-foot tree and lavish displays, live shows and strolling performers, and hands-on holiday activities. Select nights through Jan. 1, 2020. $26 and up. kingsdominion.com.
Holiday in the Park, Six Flags America, 13710 Central Ave., Bowie, Md. Featuring more than a million glittering lights, holiday entertainment, seasonal treats and visits with Santa. Select days through Jan. 1, 2020. sixflags.com/america.
ZooLights, powered by Pepco, Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. Enjoy live music performances, winter treats and holiday shopping. Through Jan. 1, 2020 (except Dec. 31). Free admission; parking is limited. nationalzoo.si.edu.
Bull Run Festival of Lights, Centreville. Drive through 2.5 miles of festive light displays and visit the holiday village. Through Jan. 5, 2020. Hours: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 5:30-10 p.m. Friday through Sunday and holidays (Dec. 31 and Jan. 1); holiday village runs through Dec. 29. $20-$25 per vehicle. novaparks.com/events/bull-run-festival-of-lights.
“Bionic Me,” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Touring exhibition showcases the ingenious medical, industrial and technological breakthroughs that have helped humans overcome challenges and enhance their lives. Designed for ages 5-12. Through Jan. 5, 2020. $15.50 adults; $13.50 ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 ages 3–5. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Christmas Town, Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Featuring more than 10 million lights, Christmas Town Express holiday-themed train ride, Santa’s Workshop, and festive food, drinks and holiday shopping. Through Jan. 5, 2020. christmastown.com/va.
“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical!),” Kennedy Center, Family Theater, Washington, D.C. World premiere from the Kennedy Center’s first-ever Education Artist-in-Residence, author and illustrator Mo Willems. Through Jan. 5, 2020. Most enjoyed by ages 5 and up. $20 and up. 202/467-4600; kennedy-center.org.
Georgetown GLOW, Washington, D.C. Featuring 11 commissioned light art installations located throughout the Georgetown commercial district. Programming includes special promotions and events at many shops and restaurants, including A Book Hill Holiday, plus food, photography and curator walking tours. 5-10 p.m. through Jan. 5, 2020. Organized by the Georgetown Business Improvement District. Admission is free. GeorgetownGLOWDC.com.
“Season’s Greenings: America’s Gardens,” U.S. Botanic Garden, 100 Maryland Ave. SW, Washington, D.C. Celebrating the diversity and beauty of the more than 600 public gardens in the United States. Enjoy live seasonal music concerts and after-dark holiday exhibit viewing Tuesdays and Thursdays in December. Through Jan. 5, 2020; Free. USBG.gov/SeasonsGreenings.
Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond. Featuring more than 1 million lights, botanical decorations, trains, holiday activities and more. This year’s theme is “Magic in the Air.” Through Jan. 6, 2020. 5-10 p.m. $13 for adults, $11 for seniors, and $8 for children age 3-12. 804/262-9887; lewisginter.org.
“Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown!” exhibit, Virginia Museum of History & Culture, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond. Featuring 50 Peanuts daily and Sunday comic strips, over 50 vintage Peanuts-themed seasonal novelties, a Santa letter writing station and photo opportunities for children of all ages. Through Jan. 12, 2020. Included with admission. virginiahistory.org.Preschool Palette, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Introduce your child to arts education in a museum setting with this monthly award-winning class. Enjoy hands-on art activities and projects, along with age-appropriate studio tours, garden walks and stories. 10–11 a.m. Ages 2–5 are accompanied by an adult. $12 child/adult pair ($10 Friends of Belmont). Register at garimelchers.umw.edu/education/preschool-palette.
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
CarMax $1 Family Nights, The Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Held the second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. $1 admission per person (adults and children). c-mor.org.
upcoming
“A Night on Broadway,” Stafford High School, 63 Indians Lane, Falmouth. Includes musical favorites “You’re the Top” from “Anything Goes,” “You’ll Be Back” from “Hamilton” and “Tonight” from “West Side Story.” Jan. 18, 7 p.m. Show-only tickets: $10 for adults and $7 for children, students and seniors. Dinner and show: $20 for adults and $17 for children, students and seniors. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes meat or cheese lasagna or spinach Alfredo, salad with homemade dressing, bread, and made-from-scratch dessert. Dinner and show tickets must be purchased in advance by emailing evelerja@staffordschools.net. Show-only tickets are available at the door.
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” EagleBank Arena, 4500 Patriot Circle, Fairfax. Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020. $21.50 and up; VIP packages available. PAWPatrolLive.com.
workshops
Winter Workshops, Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St. Taught by Stage Door board members and students from the University of Mary Washington Theatre Department. Held Saturdays from January to March. 10 a.m. to noon for ages 5-9 and 1-3 p.m. for ages 10-14. $25 per child. For more information, visit stagedoorproductions.org.
—Compiled by Gail Choochan
