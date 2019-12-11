12 thursday
“The Phantom Tollbooth,” Stafford High School, 63 Stafford Indians Lane. Dec. 12-14 at 7 p.m.; and Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. All ages. $5 students; $10 adults. Come to the show an hour early on Fridays and Saturdays for the Phantom Phun Phestival, featuring games, street performers, face painting and fun for the whole family. Groups of 10 or more people receive a $2 discount per ticket, and small groups that consist of five and less than 10 people receive one free adult chaperone ticket. Special arrangements for backstage tours, theater games or talk-back sessions are available for groups of 10 or more people. Purchase tickets online at https://search.seatyourself.biz/webstore/accounts/staffordhs/buy-tix?d=0.
YA Book Club: “Scythe,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 7 p.m. 540/785-3504.
13 friday
Riverbend High World Language Dept. Bookfair, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 4-9 p.m. 540/785-3504.
“The Phantom Tollbooth,” Stafford High School. See Friday’s listing.
14 saturday
Caroline County Students Winter Art Show, 114 Main St., Bowling Green. Noon to 5 p.m. 804/633-6212.
Children’s Christmas Play and Celebration, Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road. Come dressed as angels, shepherds, animals or kings. Costumes will be provided if needed. A small non-speaking part in the “Christmas Story” will be assigned to each child. Meet Santa and enjoy cookie decorating, crafts and games, and free pizza and chili. 3-6 p.m. 540/752-5462; graceumchardtwood.net.
Movie: “The Polar Express,” National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Triangle. Noon to 1:40 p.m. $6. After the film, visit with Santa and enjoy holiday-themed activities and crafts from 2-4 p.m.; all families must be in line by 3:30 p.m. to ensure a photo with Santa. usmcmuseum.com.
Chancellor Elementary Bookfair, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 540/785-3504.
“The Phantom Tollbooth,” Stafford High School. See Friday’s listing.
15 sunday
Baby & Me Storytime: “Pop-Up Peekaboo: Colors,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. For caregivers and children 0-24 months old. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
17 tuesday
Movie: “The Polar Express,” National Museum of the Marine Corps. See Saturday’s listing.
18 wednesday
Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
ongoing
“Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells Batman Smells,” Maryland Theatre Ensemble, 31 W. Patrick St., Frederick, Md. Based on the children’s books by Barbara Park. Ages 3 and up. Through Dec. 29. $14. 301/694-4744; marylandensemble.org.
Gingerbread Contest and Exhibit: “Holiday Songs.” George Washington’s Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway. Dec. 8-30 (closed Dec. 24-25). 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. General admission to Ferry Farm and the exhibit: $9 adults, $4.50 students, under 6 free. Exhibit only: $4.50 adults, $2.25 students, under 6 free. kenmore.org.
A Wee Christmas—Dollhouses and Miniatures Show, Historic Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. Dec. 8-30 (closed Dec. 24-25): 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission to Kenmore and exhibit: $12 adults, $6 students, under 6 free. Exhibit only: $6 adults, $3 students, under 6 free. kenmore.org.
Christmas on the Potomac: ICE! Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, 201 Waterfront St., National Harbor, Md. Experience favorite scenes from “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” in this walk-through winter wonderland carved from more than 2 million pounds of ice. Entrance inside The Christmas Village at Gaylord National. Through Dec. 30. From $25 child and $33 adult. christmasonthepotomac.com.
WinterFest, Kings Dominion, 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell. Featuring millions of shimmering lights, a 300-foot tree and lavish displays, live shows and strolling performers, and hands-on holiday activities. Select nights Through Jan. 1, 2020. $26 and up. kingsdominion.com.
Holiday in the Park, Six Flags America, 13710 Central Ave., Bowie, Md. Featuring more than a million glittering lights, holiday entertainment, seasonal treats and visits with Santa. Select days through Jan. 1, 2020. sixflags.com/america.
ZooLights powered by Pepco, Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. Enjoy live music performances, winter treats and holiday shopping. Through Jan. 1, 2020 (except Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31). Free admission; parking is limited. nationalzoo.si.edu.
“Bionic Me,” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Touring exhibition showcases the ingenious medical, industrial and technological breakthroughs that have helped humans overcome challenges and enhance their lives. Designed for ages 5-12. Through Jan. 5, 2020. $15.50 adults; $13.50 ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 ages 3–5. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Christmas Town, Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Featuring more than 10 million lights, Christmas Town Express holiday-themed train ride, Santa’s Workshop, and festive food, drinks and holiday shopping. Through Jan. 5, 2020. christmastown.com/va.
“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical!),” Kennedy Center, Family Theater, Washington, D.C. World premiere from the Kennedy Center’s first-ever Education Artist-in-Residence, author and illustrator Mo Willems. Through Jan. 5, 2020. Most enjoyed by ages 5 and up. $20 and up. 202/467-4600; kennedy-center.org.
Georgetown GLOW, Washington, D.C. Featuring 11 commissioned light art installations located throughout the Georgetown commercial district. Programming includes special promotions and events at many shops and restaurants, including A Book Hill Holiday, plus food, photography and curator walking tours. 5-10 p.m. through Jan. 5. Organized by the Georgetown Business Improvement District. Admission is free. GeorgetownGLOWDC.com.
“Season’s Greenings: America’s Gardens,” U.S. Botanic Garden, 100 Maryland Ave. SW, Washington, D.C. Celebrating the diversity and beauty of the more than 600 public gardens in the United States. Enjoy live seasonal music concerts and after-dark holiday exhibit viewing Tuesdays and Thursdays in December. Through Jan. 5, 2020; Free. USBG.gov/SeasonsGreenings.
Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond. Featuring more than 1 million lights, botanical decorations, trains, holiday activities and more. This year’s theme is “Magic in the Air.” Through Jan. 6, 2020; closed Thanksgiving, Dec. 24-25. 5-10 p.m. $13 for adults, $11 for seniors, and $8 for children age 3-12. 804/262-9887; lewisginter.org.
“Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown!” exhibit, Virginia Museum of History & Culture, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond. Featuring 50 Peanuts daily and Sunday comic strips, over 50 vintage Peanuts-themed seasonal novelties, a Santa letter writing station and photo opportunities for children of all ages. Through Jan. 12, 2020. Included with admission. virginiahistory.org.
Preschool Palette, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Introduce your child to arts education in a museum setting with this monthly award-winning class. Enjoy hands-on art activities and projects, along with age-appropriate studio tours, garden walks and stories. 10–11 a.m. Ages 2–5 are accompanied by an adult. $12 child/adult pair ($10 Friends of Belmont). Register at garimelchers.umw.edu/education/preschool-palette.
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
CarMax $1 Family Nights, The Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Held the second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. $1 admission per person (adults and children). c-mor.org.
upcoming
Christmas Illuminations at Mount Vernon, 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway Mount Vernon. Enjoy family-friendly fun and fireworks choreographed to holiday music; visit with re-enactors from the First Virginia Regiment, Martha Washington and Aladdin the camel; and watch colonial artisans demonstrate the 18th-century process of creating chocolate. Dec. 20-21, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Rain date: Dec. 28. Adults: $36 with mansion tour, $30 without tour; youth: $26 with mansion tour, $20 without tour. mountvernon.org.
Storytime and Activities: “Construction Site on Christmas Night,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Dec. 21, 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
The Washington Chorus: Kids, Families and Friends Christmas, George Mason University Center for the Arts, Concert Hall, Fairfax. Dec. 23, 1 p.m. 703/993-8888; cfa.gmu.edu.
Storytime and Activities: “The Kindness Book,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Dec. 28, 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.“A Night on Broadway,” Stafford High School, 63 Indians Lane, Falmouth. Includes musical favorites “You’re the Top” from “Anything Goes,” “You’ll Be Back” from “Hamilton” and “Tonight” from “West Side Story.” Jan. 18, 7 p.m. Show-only tickets: $10 for adults and $7 for children, students and seniors. Dinner and show: $20 for adults and $17 for children, students and seniors. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes meat or cheese lasagna or spinach Alfredo, salad with homemade dressing, bread, and made-from-scratch dessert. Dinner and show tickets must be purchased in advance by emailing evelerja@staffordschools.net. Show-only tickets are available at the door.
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” EagleBank Arena, 4500 Patriot Circle, Fairfax. Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020. $21.50 and up; VIP packages available. PAWPatrolLive.com.
