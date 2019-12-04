5 thursday
Military Families Breakfast with Santa, Potomac Mills Mall, 2700 Potomac Mills Circle, Woodbridge. Enjoy a special breakfast with Santa and receive an additional military discount on photos with Santa as well as a keepsake item to take home. For active duty, guard and veteran families from all branches of the military. ID and registration are required for this event. 8:30-9:30 a.m. in the Food Court. Register at eventbrite.com.
6 friday“The Phantom Tollbooth,” Stafford High School, 63 Stafford Indians Lane. Dec. 6-7 at 7 p.m.; Dec. 12-14 at 7 p.m.; and Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. All ages. $5 students; $10 adults. Come to the show an hour early on Fridays and Saturdays for the Phantom Phun Phestival, featuring games, street performers, face painting and fun for the whole family. Groups of 10 or more people receive a $2 discount per ticket, and small groups that consist of five and less than 10 people receive one free adult chaperone ticket. Special arrangements for backstage tours, theater games or talk-back sessions are available for groups of 10 or more people. Purchase tickets online at https://search.seatyourself.biz/webstore/accounts/staffordhs/buy-tix?d=0.
Storytime and Activities: “The Polar Express,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Wear your PJs. Hot chocolate and cookies to follow. 7 p.m. 540/785-3504.
Georgetown GLOW, Washington, D.C. Featuring 11 commissioned light art installations located throughout the Georgetown commercial district. Programming includes special promotions and events at many shops and restaurants, including A Book Hill Holiday, plus food, photography and curator walking tours. 5-10 p.m. Dec. 6 to Jan. 5. Organized by the Georgetown Business Improvement District. Admission is free. GeorgetownGLOWDC.com.
7 saturdayStorytime and Activities: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
”The Phantom Tollbooth,” Stafford High School. See Friday’s listing.
8 sundayGingerbread Contest and Exhibit: “Holiday Songs.” George Washington’s Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway. Dec. 8-30 (closed Dec. 24-25). 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. General admission to Ferry Farm and the exhibit: $9 adults, $4.50 students, under 6 free. Exhibit only: $4.50 adults, $2.25 students, under 6 free. kenmore.org.
A Wee Christmas—Dollhouses and Miniatures Show, Historic Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. Dec. 8-30 (closed Dec. 24-25): 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission to Kenmore and exhibit: $12 adults, $6 students, under 6 free. Exhibit only: $6 adults, $3 students, under 6 free. kenmore.org.
Baby & Me Storytime: “Pop-Up Peekaboo! Baby Dinosaur,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. For caregivers and children 0-24 months old. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Yuletides at Agecroft: Christmas Open House, Agecroft Hall, 4305 Sulgrave Road, Richmond. Experience the Christmas season at Agecroft Hall from three different eras: England in 1640, London in 1860 and Richmond in 1942. 12:30-5 p.m. Free. Register at agecrofthall.org.
Youth Orchestra Program Winter Concert, Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St., Richmond. 7 p.m. Free. 804/592-3330; dominionenergycenter.com.
“PJ Masks Live: Save The Day!” DAR Constitution Hall, 1776 D St. NW, Washington, D.C. Based on the Disney Junior animated series, the show features preschoolers’ favorite pre-school superheroes and familiar songs from the popular show along with brand new music and a whole new adventure. pjmaskslive.com.
11 wednesdayStorytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
12 thursdayPetite Patriots, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St., Fredericksburg. An engaging historical experience for ages 3-6. Each Petite Patriot will receive free admission, read-aloud story, short and interactive history demonstration and take-home craft. Dec. 12. No cost; spots fill up fast. To reserve a spot, call 540/654-2111 or email lcrawfor@umw.edu. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
”The Phantom Tollbooth,” Stafford High School. See Friday’s listing.
ongoing“Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells Batman Smells,” Maryland Theatre Ensemble, 31 W. Patrick St., Frederick, Md. Based on the children’s books by Barbara Park. Ages 3 and up. Through Dec. 29. $14. 301/694-4744; marylandensemble.org.
Christmas on the Potomac: ICE! Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, 201 Waterfront St., National Harbor, Md. Experience favorite scenes from “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” in this walk-through winter wonderland carved from more than 2 million pounds of ice. Entrance inside The Christmas Village at Gaylord National. Through Dec. 30. From $25 child and $33 adult. christmasonthepotomac.com.
WinterFest, Kings Dominion, 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell. Featuring millions of shimmering lights, a 300-foot tree and lavish displays, live shows and strolling performers, and hands-on holiday activities. Select nights Through Jan. 1, 2020. $26 and up. kingsdominion.com.
Holiday in the Park, Six Flags America, 13710 Central Ave., Bowie, Md. Featuring more than a million glittering lights, holiday entertainment, seasonal treats and visits with Santa. Select days through Jan. 1, 2020. sixflags.com/america.
ZooLights powered by Pepco, Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. Enjoy live music performances, winter treats and holiday shopping. Through Jan. 1 (except Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31). Free admission; parking is limited. nationalzoo.si.edu.
“Bionic Me,” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Touring exhibition showcases the ingenious medical, industrial and technological breakthroughs that have helped humans overcome challenges and enhance their lives. Designed for ages 5-12. Through Jan. 5, 2020. $15.50 adults; $13.50 ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 ages 3–5. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Christmas Town, Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Featuring more than 10 million lights, Christmas Town Express holiday-themed train ride, Santa’s Workshop, and festive food, drinks and holiday shopping. Through Jan. 5, 2020. christmastown.com/va.
“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical!),” Kennedy Center, Family Theater, Washington, D.C. World premiere from the Kennedy Center’s first-ever Education Artist-in-Residence, author and illustrator Mo Willems. Through Jan. 5, 2020. Most enjoyed by ages 5 and up. $20 and up. 202/467-4600; kennedy-center.org.
”Season’s Greenings: America’s Gardens,” U.S. Botanic Garden, 100 Maryland Ave. SW, Washington, D.C. Celebrating the diversity and beauty of the more than 600 public gardens in the United States. Enjoy live seasonal music concerts and after-dark holiday exhibit viewing Tuesdays and Thursdays in December. Through Jan. 5, 2020; Free. USBG.gov/SeasonsGreenings.
Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond. Featuring more than 1 million lights, botanical decorations, trains, holiday activities and more. This year’s theme is “Magic in the Air.” Through Jan. 6, 2020; closed Thanksgiving, Dec. 24-25. 5-10 p.m. $13 for adults, $11 for seniors, and $8 for children age 3-12. 804/262-9887; lewisginter.org.
“Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown!” exhibit, Virginia Museum of History & Culture, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond. Featuring 50 Peanuts daily and Sunday comic strips, over 50 vintage Peanuts-themed seasonal novelties, a Santa letter writing station and photo opportunities for children of all ages. Through Jan. 12, 2020. Included with admission. virginiahistory.org.
Preschool Palette, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Introduce your child to arts education in a museum setting with this monthly award-winning class. Enjoy hands-on art activities and projects, along with age-appropriate studio tours, garden walks and stories. 10–11 a.m. Ages 2–5 are accompanied by an adult. $12 child/adult pair ($10 Friends of Belmont). Register at garimelchers.umw.edu/education/preschool-palette.
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
CarMax $1 Family Nights, The Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Held the second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. $1 admission per person (adults and children). c-mor.org.
upcomingChildren’s Christmas Play and Celebration, Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road. ome dressed as angels, shepherds, animals or kings. Costumes will be provided if needed. A small non-speaking part in the Christmas Story will be assigned to each child. Meet Santa and enjoy cookie decorating, crafts and games, and free pizza and chili. Dec. 14, 3-6 p.m. 540/752-5462; graceumchardtwood.net.
VRE Santa Trains, departs from five stations (Spotsylvania, Fredericksburg, Woodbridge, Manassas and Burke Centre). The 75-minute excursions begin as early as 8:09 a.m. and as late as 3:55 p.m. Dec. 14. Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves will be on board listening to children’s holiday wishes and handing out goodie bags. Purchase beginning at 9 a.m. Nov. 25. Half of the tickets will be sold online and the other half will be available for purchase at the stations. $5 in person and $6 online. vrespecialevents.org.
Christmas Illuminations at Mount Vernon, 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway Mount Vernon. Enjoy family-friendly fun and fireworks choreographed to holiday music; visit with re-enactors from the First Virginia Regiment, Martha Washington and Aladdin the camel; and watch colonial artisans demonstrate the 18th-century process of creating chocolate. Dec. 20-21, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Rain date: Dec. 28. Adults: $36 with mansion tour, $30 without tour; youth: $26 with mansion tour, $20 without tour. mountvernon.org.
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” EagleBank Arena, 4500 Patriot Circle, Fairfax. Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020. $21.50 and up; VIP packages available. PAWPatrolLive.com.
—Compiled by Gail Choochan
