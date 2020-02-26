28 friday
GalaxyCon, Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N. Third St., Richmond. A festival of fandom with celebrities, creators, voice actors, cosplayers, entertainers, fan groups, gamers, panelists, streamers, wrestlers and more. Friday through Sunday. For more information and to purchase passes and photo opportunities, visit galaxycon.com/richmond.
The Barter Players: “The Red Badge of Courage,” 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. A timeless and intimate look at the Civil War from a young man’s perspective. $10-$20. 540/ 967-5200; louisaarts.org.
29 saturday
Storytime and Activities: “Celebrating Dr. Seuss!” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. Other events: E3Kids Family Bookfair, supporting Hope of Life School in Zacapa, Guatemala, includes “Seussical” storytimes, crafts, photo ops with Fredericksburg Christian School’s “Seussical” cast members and musical ensembles, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Get a Clue!: InvestiGators Event, with activities, a mystery game and giveaways, 2 p.m. 540/785-3504.
Father/Daughter Princess Ball, King George Citizens Center. Enjoy sit-down dinner, DJ, games and dancing; and meet princesses like Snow White, Cinderella, Tiana and more. 5:30-8:30 p.m. $30, extra child $15. Children should be ages 4-6. 540/775-4FUN.
Children’s Theater Festival, Teatro de la Luna, 4020 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. Includes bilingual play “Siempre Amigos / Buddies not Bullies,” a mime, a magician, folkloric dance troupes and performances by Las Lunitas. All activities are bilingual. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $10 adults, $5 children under 13, free for children under 3. Festival tickets are available online. 202/882-6227; teatrodelaluna.org.
1 sunday
Baby & Me Storytime: “Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?: Dr. Seuss’s Book of Wonderful Noises,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. For caregivers and children 0-24 months old. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Hot Peas ’n’ Butter, George Mason University Center for the Arts, 4373 Mason Pond Drive, Fairfax. Award-winning, multicultural family music band. 1 and 4 p.m. $19. 703/993-8888; cfa.gmu.edu.
Ordway Conservatory Youth Ballet: “The Wizard of Oz,” Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $15-$20. hyltoncenter.org.
Children’s Theater Festival, Teatro de la Luna. See Saturday’s listing.
4 wednesday
Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
ongoing
Half-price admission days, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond. Through Feb. 29. $6 adults and seniors, $4 children. 804/262-9887; lewisginter.org.
“Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad,” Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond. A stirring drama with music shares the joys, sorrows and challenges Harriet Tubman faced while courageously freeing herself and hundreds of others from the bonds of slavery. Part of the Acts of Faith Festival. Through March 1. Suggested for ages 9 and up. Approximately one hour (no intermission). $21 and up. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org.
Dr. Seuss’ “The Cat in the Hat,” Riverside Children’s Theater, 95 Riverside Parkway. Recommended for ages 5 and up. Through March 14. Selected Tuesday and Thursday matinees at 11:30 a.m., arrive at 10:30 a.m. Selected Saturday matinees at 1 p.m., arrive at noon. $16 show only. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
“Giant Insects,” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. See everyday insects up close and personal like never before. Through Aug. 30. Included with museum admission. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Preschool Palette, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Introduce your child to arts education in a museum setting with this monthly award-winning class. Enjoy hands-on art activities and projects, along with age-appropriate studio tours, garden walks and stories. 10–11 a.m. Ages 2–5 are accompanied by an adult. $12 child/adult pair ($10 Friends of Belmont). Register at garimelchers.umw.edu/education/preschool-palette.
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
CarMax $1 Family Nights, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Held the second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. $1 admission per person (adults and children). c-mor.org.
upcoming
Christian Youth Theatre: “Singin’ in the Rain,” Spotsylvania Middle School, 8801 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. March 6-15. $13-$17. cytfredericksburg.org.
Nowruz: A Persian New Year Celebration, Freer and Sackler Galleries, Washington, D.C. Celebrate Persian culture and the arrival of spring with free attractions for all ages, including performances, storytelling, hands-on activities and more. March 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. asia.si.edu.
Science After Dark: Slime Night! Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Get gooey and gloppy at slime stations, watch slime-making demos and take home a recipe to make your own slime. Other events: all-live planetarium shows at 6:30 and 7:15 p.m. (space is limited to the first 250 guests, no ticket required); and stargazing with the Richmond Astronomical Society, weather permitting. March 13, 5-8 p.m. $10 online prior to the day of the event; tickets purchased on the day of the event are $15.50 for adults; $13.50 for youth (ages 6-12) and seniors (ages 60 and older) and $10 for preschool-aged children (ages 3-5). Add the feature film in the Dome for $5. smv.org.
Heritage Family Days: Women in Aviation and Space Family Day, Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, 14390 Air and Space Museum Parkway, Chantilly. March 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free, parking $15. airandspace.si.edu.
Golden Dragon Acrobats: Cirque Ziva, The Cultural Art Center at Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road, Glen Allen. March 14, 2:30-4:30 p.m. $40. 804/261-2787 (ARTS); artsglenallen.com.
“Trolls Live!” EagleBank Arena, Fairfax. March 14-15. 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. $33 and up. trollslive.com.
Children’s Art Show, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. Artists reception March 19, 6-7:30 p.m. Exhibit hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 20 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 21. Admission is free. Call for artists: Children ages 4 through 12th grade are invited to submit artwork March 2-5, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and March 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry form, fee and artwork deadline is 3 p.m. March 6. $5 entry fee for the first two pieces of art, and $5 entry fee for each additional (up to max of four artworks per child). 540/372-1086; FredParksRec.com.
GAMEmason 2020, George Mason University Center for the Arts, 4373 Mason Pond Drive, Fairfax. All-day gaming convention featuring Overwatch and Super Smash Bros. Tournaments, industry panels and special appearances. March 20, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Registration begins at 10 a.m. in the Center for the Arts ticket office. $25 general admission; GMU students receive one free general admission ticket with a valid Mason ID. A general admission ticket includes access to area for arcade games and merchandise, GAMEmason gaming spaces and sponsored exhibitions, concert hall for tournaments and keynote speakers, and educational sessions. VIP Access tickets can be purchased for $50 general public or $20 GMU students with a valid Mason ID. A VIP Access ticket provides access to all of the above, plus meet-and-greets, autograph signings, VIP seating in the Concert Hall, as well as a GAMEmason t-shirt and GAMEmason 2020 collector’s item. For GAMEmason 2020 tickets and information, visit: https://si.gmu.edu/gamemason.
VPM Presents: “Let’s Go Luna!” The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Charlottesville. Includes a 25-minute screening of “Let’s Go Luna!” and two special appearances by Luna herself. Photo opportunities: 9-9:30 a.m. ad 10-10:30 a.m. Every family in attendance will receive a free book and VPM giveaways. In celebration of the Virginia Festival of the Book. 9 a.m. March 21. Free; registration required. 434-979-1333; theparamount.net/event/vpm-presents-lets-go-luna.
“Giggle, Giggle Quack,” Maryland Ensemble Theatre, 31 W. Patrick St., Frederick, Md. A stage adaption from the beloved children’s book series written by Doreen Cronin and Betsy Lewnin. March 21 through April 11. $12. 301/694- 4744; marylandensemble.org.
Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. Bring baskets and camera; Eastern Bunny will be available for photographs. Open to ages 1-12. Children will be divided into four age groups: 1-3, 4-5, 6-8 and 9-12. April 11, with egg hunt at 11 a.m. sharp. Free; parking is $5 per vehicle. virginiaparks.org/friends-bi.
”The Madwoman of Chaillot,” Stafford High School, 63 Stafford Indian Lane, Fredericksburg. April 24 through May 2. $5 students, $10 adults; groups of 10 or more receive a $2 discount per ticket, groups of more than five and less than 10 receive one free adult chaperone ticket.
“Baby Shark Live!” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Join Baby Shark and friends as they sing and dance through new and classic songs. May 16. $34.50-$52.50. 800/514-ETIX; altriatheater.com.
camps and workshops
Winter Workshops, Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St. Taught by Stage Door board members and students from the University of Mary Washington Theatre Department. Held Saturdays from January to March. 10 a.m. to noon for ages 5-9 and 1-3 p.m. for ages 10-14. $25 per child. For more information, visit stagedoorproductions.org.
Grandparent–Grandchild Camp, Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road, Stratford. Registration is now open. Dates: June 23-25 and July 28-30. Enrollment is limited to only 20 children and their grandparents; early registration is strongly recommended. For more information and to receive a spot, Contact Mary Bowman at mbowman@stratfordhall.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.