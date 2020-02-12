13 thursday
Community Multicultural Night, Rocky Run Elementary School, 95 Reservoir Road. Includes interactive tables showcasing 20 countries represented by grade levels and families attending the school with crafts and food; school choir performance; and community activities, such as henna art, making German hats, maracas, Chinese dragons, hieroglyphics and Mexican flowers. 6-7:30 p.m. staffordschools.net.
Disney on Ice presents “Celebrate Memories,” Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C. Feb. 13-17. $20-$90. disneyonice.com.
14 friday
Valentine’s Day, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Enjoy special projects in the art studio and fun activities on the floor. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Disney on Ice presents “Celebrate Memories,” Capital One Arena. See Thursday’s listing.
15 saturday
Storytime and Activities: “The President of the Jungle,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Featuring the Richmond Symphony Orchestra. 2 and 8 p.m. altriatheater.com.
Presidential Family Fun Day, National Portrait Gallery, Kogod Courtyard, Eighth and F streets NW, Washington, D.C. Enjoy crafts, music, dancing, games and special tours of “America’s Presidents.” 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. npg.si.edu.
Disney on Ice presents “Celebrate Memories,” Capital One Arena. See Thursday’s listing.
16 sunday
Disney on Ice presents “Celebrate Memories,” Capital One Arena. See Thursday’s listing.
17 monday
George Washington’s 288th Birthday celebration, Mount Vernon. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Feb. 22, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. mountvernon.org.
Disney on Ice presents “Celebrate Memories,” Capital One Arena. See Thursday’s listing.
19 wednesday
Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
ongoing
The Fun Company: “Balloonacy,” Maryland Theatre Ensemble, 31 W. Patrick St., Frederick, Md. Through Feb. 23. $12. 301/694-4744; marylandensemble.org.
Half-price admission days, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond. Through Feb. 29. $6 adults and seniors, $4 children. 804/262-9887; lewisginter.org.
“Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad,” Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond. A stirring drama with music shares the joys, sorrows and challenges Harriet Tubman faced while courageously freeing herself and hundreds of others from the bonds of slavery. Part of the Acts of Faith Festival. Through March 1. Suggested for ages 9 and up. Approximately one hour (no intermission). $21 and up. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org.
Dr. Seuss’ “The Cat in the Hat,” Riverside Children’s Theater, 95 Riverside Parkway. Recommended for ages 5 and up. Through March 14. Selected Tuesday and Thursday matinees at 11:30 a.m., arrive at 10:30 a.m. Selected Saturday matinees at 1 p.m., arrive at noon. $16 show only. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
“Giant Insects,” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. See everyday insects up close and personal like never before. Through Aug. 30. Included with museum admission. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Preschool Palette, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Introduce your child to arts education in a museum setting with this monthly award-winning class. Enjoy hands-on art activities and projects, along with age-appropriate studio tours, garden walks and stories. 10–11 a.m. Ages 2–5 are accompanied by an adult. $12 child/adult pair ($10 Friends of Belmont). Register at garimelchers.umw.edu/education/preschool-palette.
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
CarMax $1 Family Nights, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Held the second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. $1 admission per person (adults and children). c-mor.org.
upcoming
SOLD OUT: Christian Youth Theater: “Frozen Jr.,” Fredericksburg Academy, 10800 Academy Drive. Feb. 21 to March 1. $13-$15. cytfredericksburg.org.
Science After Dark: Frozen Science, Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Enjoy swimming pools full of a snow-like sensory polymer, paper snowflake making, Super Cool liquid nitrogen demos, a soap cloud activity, snowball catapult making and winter character crafts, showings of “Frozen” (extra ticket required), planetarium show (space is limited to the first 250 guests, no ticket required) and stargazing with the Richmond Astronomical Society (weather permitting). Feb. 21, 5-8 p.m. $10 online prior to the day of the event; tickets purchased on the day of the event are $15.50 for adults; $13.50 for youth (ages 6-12) and seniors (ages 60 and older) and $10 for preschool-aged children (ages 3-5). Add the feature film in the Dome for $5. smv.org.
Seventh annual Off the Wall benefit, George Mason University, Art and Design Building, 4515 Patriot Circle, Fairfax. Presented by the School of Art, Computer Game Design, and Film. Tour 15 open studios and enjoy hands-on exhibits with student and faculty artists and designers, plus create original works of art. Feb. 22, 2-5 p.m. $30; $20 Mason alumni, faculty and staff; $10 for ages 14-18; free for children 13 and under. Tickets include interactive arts experiences, food, beverages and live music. Proceeds from the event and a silent auction of arts-related experiences will support student scholarships and visiting artist residencies in the School of Art, Computer Game Design and Film Programs. offthewall.gmu.edu.
The Wild Kratts Live! 2.0 “Activate Creature Power!” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Theatrical stage show based on the hit animated television series. Feb. 23, 1 p.m. $25-$45. 800/514-ETIX; altriatheater.com.
Father/Daughter Princess Ball, King George Citizens Center. Enjoy sit-down dinner, DJ, games and dancing; and meet princesses like Snow White, Cinderella, Tiana and more. Feb. 29, 5:30-8:30 p.m. $30, extra child $15. Children should be ages 4-6. 540/775-4FUN.
Hot Peas ’n’ Butter, George Mason University Center for the Arts, 4373 Mason Pond Drive, Fairfax. Award-winning, multicultural family music band. March 1, 1 and 4 p.m. $19. 703/993-8888; cfa.gmu.edu.
Ordway Conservatory Youth Ballet: “The Wizard of Oz,” Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $15-$20. hyltoncenter.org.
Christian Youth Theatre: “Singin’ in the Rain,” Spotsylvania Middle School, 8801 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. March 6-15. $13-$17. cytfredericksburg.org.
Cirque Flip Fabrique: “Blizzard,” University of Richmond, Modlin Center for the Arts, 410 Westhampton Way. March 6, 7:30 p.m. $10-$38. modlin.richmond.edu.
Heritage Family Days: Women in Aviation and Space Family Day, Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, 14390 Air and Space Museum Parkway, Chantilly. March 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free, parking $15. airandspace.si.edu.
“Giggle, Giggle Quack,” Maryland Ensemble Theatre, 31 W. Patrick St., Frederick, Md. A stage adaption from the beloved children’s book series written by Doreen Cronin and Betsy Lewnin. March 21 through April 11. $12. 301/694- 4744; marylandensemble.org.
“Baby Shark Live!” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Join Baby Shark and friends as they sing and dance through new and classic songs. May 16. $34.50-$52.50. 800/514-ETIX; altriatheater.com.
camps and workshops
Winter Workshops, Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St. Taught by Stage Door board members and students from the University of Mary Washington Theatre Department. Held Saturdays from January to March. 10 a.m. to noon for ages 5-9 and 1-3 p.m. for ages 10-14. $25 per child. For more information, visit stagedoorproductions.org.
Grandparent–Grandchild Camp, Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road, Stratford. Registration is now open. Dates: June 23-25 and July 28-30. Enrollment is limited to only 20 children and their grandparents; early registration is strongly recommended. For more information and to receive a spot, Contact Mary Bowman at mbowman@stratfordhall.org.
