31 friday
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” EagleBank Arena, 4500 Patriot Circle, Fairfax. Jan. 31 to Feb. 2. $21.50 and up; VIP packages available. PAWPatrolLive.com.
1 saturday
Storytime and Activities: “Celebrating Elmo’s Birthday,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Storytime followed by fun activity sheets, birthday crowns and stickers to bring home. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
5 wednesday
Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
ongoing
KC Lunar New Year 2020, various Kennedy Center locations, Washington, D.C. Through Feb. 2. Ring in the Year of the Rat with showcases of Chinese and Korean culture, and a special display of winter lanterns in recognition of the first winter season at the REACH. kennedy-center.org.
“Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad,” Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond. A stirring drama with music shares the joys, sorrows and challenges Harriet Tubman faced while courageously freeing herself and hundreds of others from the bonds of slavery. Part of the Acts of Faith Festival. Through March 1. Suggested for ages 9 and up. Approximately one hour (no intermission). $21 and up. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org.
“Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat,” Riverside Children’s Theater, 95 Riverside Parkway. Recommended for ages 5 and up. Through March 14. Selected Tuesday and Thursday matinees at 11:30 a.m., arrive at 10:30 a.m. Selected Saturday matinees at 1 p.m., arrive at noon. $16 show only. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
“Giant Insects,” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. See everyday insects up close and personal like never before. Through Aug. 30. Included with museum admission. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Preschool Palette, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Introduce your child to arts education in a museum setting with this monthly award-winning class. Enjoy hands-on art activities and projects, along with age-appropriate studio tours, garden walks and stories. 10–11 a.m. Ages 2–5 are accompanied by an adult. $12 child/adult pair ($10 Friends of Belmont). Register at garimelchers.umw.edu/education/preschool-palette.
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
CarMax $1 Family Nights, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Held the second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. $1 admission per person (adults and children). c-mor.org.upcoming
Mother and Son Fairytale Ball, King George Citizens Center, 8076 Kings Highway, King George. Enjoy sit-down dinner, DJ and dancing. Children should be ages 5 and older. Semiformal attire required. Feb. 7, 6-9 p.m. $30, extra child $15. Price includes picture, games and other activities. Tickets must be purchased in advance at the Citizens Center. King George Parks and Recreation: 540/775-4FUN.
YA Book Club: “Loveboat, Taipei,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Feb. 7, 7 p.m. 540/785-3504.
Storytime and Activities: “Always More Love,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Feb. 8, 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
FAMFUN! Kid Curator, Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St., Fredericksburg. Learn what it takes to become a museum curator, and how to handle and care for artifacts. Feb. 8, 1-2:30 p.m. Part of the FAMFun! quarterly family afternoon program series. Each program focuses on a FAM exhibit and begins with a special guided tour designed specifically for families. Includes interactive activity, experiment or art project inspired by the rich stories of the Fredericksburg region. Free; space is limited. To RSVP, contact Theresa Cramer at tcramer@famcc.org or 540/371-3037, ext. 138. famva.org.
Father and Daughter Fairytale Ball, King George Citizens Center, 8076 Kings Highway, King George. Enjoy sit-down dinner, DJ and dancing. Children should be ages 7 and older. Semiformal attire required. Feb. 8, 6-9 p.m. $30, extra child $15. Price includes picture, games and other activities. Tickets must be purchased in advance at the Citizens Center. King George Parks and Recreation: 540/775-4FUN.
Black History Celebration, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Learn about influential black figures throughout history and experience African cultural performances. Feb. 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Heritage Family Days: African American Pioneers in Aviation and Space, Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, 14390 Air and Space Museum Parkway, Chantilly. Features guest speakers, Flights of Fancy storytime readings, hands-on activities and a special highlights tour of the Museum focused on African American accomplishments in aviation and space. Feb. 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free; parking $15. 703/572-4118; airandspace.si.edu.
Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia: “The Rainbow Fish,” Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Stage adaption of Marcus Pfister’s storybook as well as two of his companion tales “Rainbow Fish Discovers the Deep Sea” and “Opposites.” Feb. 9, 1 and 4 p.m. Note: 4 p.m. show is sensory-friendly. Recommended for ages 2-8. $15 adults, $10 children; children under the age of 2 who are held by an adult and do not occupy a seat may receive a lap ticket free of charge. hyltoncenter.org.
Family Open House: A Celebration of the Education and Rehearsal Wing, Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Includes special “The Rainbow Fish”-themed art project, live music, face painting and snacks. Feb. 9, 2-4 p.m. Free. hyltoncenter.org.
Disney on Ice presents “Celebrate Memories,” Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C. Feb. 13-17. $20-$90. disneyonice.com.
Storytime and Activities: “The President of the Jungle,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Feb. 15, 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Featuring the Richmond Symphony Orchestra. Feb. 15, 2 and 8 p.m. altriatheater.com.
George Washington’s 288th Birthday celebration, Mount Vernon. Feb. 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Feb. 22, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. mountvernon.org.
Christian Youth Theater: “Frozen Jr.,” Fredericksburg Academy, 10800 Academy Drive. Feb. 21 to March 1. $13-$15. cytfredericksburg.org.
Father/Daughter Princess Ball, King George Citizens Center. Enjoy sit-down dinner, DJ, games and dancing; and meet princesses like Snow White, Cinderella, Tiana and more. Feb. 29, 5:30-8:30 p.m. $30, extra child $15. Children should be ages 4-6. 540/775-4FUN.
Hot Peas ‘n’ Butter, George Mason University Center for the Arts, 4373 Mason Pond Drive, Fairfax. Award-winning, multicultural family music band. March 1, 1 and 4 p.m. $19. 703/993-8888; cfa.gmu.edu.
Christian Youth Theatre: “Singin’ in the Rain,” Spotsylvania Middle School, 8801 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. March 6-15. $13-$17. cytfredericksburg.org.
camps and workshops
Winter Workshops, Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St. Taught by Stage Door board members and students from the University of Mary Washington Theatre Department. Held Saturdays from January to March. 10 a.m. to noon for ages 5-9 and 1-3 p.m. for ages 10-14. $25 per child. For more information, visit stagedoorproductions.org.
Grandparent–Grandchild Camp, Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road, Stratford. Registration is now open. Dates: June 23-25 and July 28-30. Enrollment is limited to only 20 children and their grandparents; early registration is strongly recommended. For more information and to receive a spot, Contact Mary Bowman at mbowman@stratfordhall.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.