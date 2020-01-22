24 friday
Science After Dark: Bug Out! Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Explore the world of everyday insects with museum’s newest exhibit, “Giant Insects,” hands-on activities, stargazing with the Richmond Astronomical Society, and showing of “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” (rated PG). 5-8 p.m. $10 online until day before event; free for museum members and college students with a valid ID. Day of event: $15.50 adults; $13.50 ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older, and $10 for preschool children ages 3–5. Admission includes exhibits and event programming. Add the feature film in the Dome for $5. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
“Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad,” Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond. A stirring drama with music shares the joys, sorrows and challenges Harriet Tubman faced while courageously freeing herself and hundreds of others from the bonds of slavery. Part of the Acts of Faith Festival. Jan. 24 to March 1. Suggested for ages 9 and up. Approximately one hour (no intermission). $21 and up. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org.
25 saturday
Center for the Arts’ Pied Piper Theatre: “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. $20 adults, $16 children (age 12 and under). hyltoncenter.org.
Storytime and Activities: “How to Catch a Dragon” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
KC Chinese New Year Family Day: Year of the Rat, Kennedy Center, Washington, D.C. Enjoy arts and crafts, traditional costume photo booth, zodiac stickers, demonstrations of calligraphy, performances of traditional music and more. 1:30-4:30 p.m. Free. kennedy-center.org.
26 sunday
Baby & Me Storytime: “Five Little Ducks,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. For caregivers and children ages 0-2. 540/785-3504.
Center for the Arts’ Pied Piper Theatre: “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Hylton Performing Arts Center. 3 p.m. See Saturday’s listing.
29 wednesday
Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
ongoing
KC Lunar New Year 2020, various Kennedy Center locations, Washington, D.C. Through Feb. 2. Ring in the Year of the Rat with showcases of Chinese and Korean culture, and a special display of winter lanterns in recognition of the first winter season at the REACH. kennedy-center.org.
“Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat,” Riverside Children’s Theater, 95 Riverside Parkway. Recommended for ages 5 and up. Through March 14. Selected Tuesday and Thursday matinees at 11:30 a.m., arrive at 10:30 a.m. Selected Saturday matinees at 1 p.m., arrive at noon. $16 show only. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
“Giant Insects,” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. See everyday insects up close and personal like never before. Through Aug. 30. Included with museum admission. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Preschool Palette, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Introduce your child to arts education in a museum setting with this monthly award-winning class. Enjoy hands-on art activities and projects, along with age-appropriate studio tours, garden walks and stories. 10–11 a.m. Ages 2–5 are accompanied by an adult. $12 child/adult pair ($10 Friends of Belmont). Register at garimelchers.umw.edu/education/preschool-palette.
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
CarMax $1 Family Nights, The Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Held the second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. $1 admission per person (adults and children). c-mor.org.
upcoming
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” EagleBank Arena, 4500 Patriot Circle, Fairfax. Jan. 31 to Feb. 2. $21.50 and up; VIP packages available. PAWPatrolLive.com.
Mother and Son Fairytale Ball, King George Citizens Center, 8076 Kings Highway, King George. Enjoy sit-down dinner, DJ and dancing. Children should be ages 5 and older. Semiformal attire required. Feb. 7, 6-9 p.m. $30, extra child $15. Price includes picture, games and other activities. Tickets must be purchased in advance at the Citizens Center. King George Parks and Recreation: 540/775-4FUN.
FAMFUN! Kid Curator, Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St., Fredericksburg. Learn what it takes to become a museum curator, and how to handle and care for artifacts. Feb. 8, 1-2:30 p.m. Part of the FAMFun! quarterly family afternoon program series. Each program focuses on a FAM exhibit and begins with a special guided tour designed specifically for families. Includes interactive activity, experiment or art project inspired by the rich stories of the Fredericksburg region. Free; space is limited. To RSVP, contact Theresa Cramer at tcramer@famcc.org or 540/371-3037, ext. 138. famva.org.
Father and Daughter Fairytale Ball, King George Citizens Center, 8076 Kings Highway, King George. Enjoy sit-down dinner, DJ and dancing. Children should be ages 7 and older. Semiformal attire required. Feb. 8, 6-9 p.m. $30, extra child $15. Price includes picture, games and other activities. Tickets must be purchased in advance at the Citizens Center. King George Parks and Recreation: 540/775-4FUN.
Heritage Family Days: African American Pioneers in Aviation and Space, Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, 14390 Air and Space Museum Parkway, Chantilly. Features guest speakers, Flights of Fancy storytime readings, hands-on activities and a special highlights tour of the Museum focused on African American accomplishments in aviation and space. Feb. 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free; parking $15. 703/572-4118; airandspace.si.edu.
“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Featuring the Richmond Symphony Orchestra. Feb. 15, 2 and 8 p.m. altriatheater.com.
Christian Youth Theater: “Frozen Jr.,” Fredericksburg Academy, 10800 Academy Drive. Feb. 21 to March 1. $13-$15. cytfredericksburg.org.
Father/Daughter Princess Ball, King George Citizens Center. Enjoy sit-down dinner, DJ, games and dancing; and meet princesses like Snow White, Cinderella, Tiana and more. Feb. 29, 5:30-8:30 p.m. $30, extra child $15. Children should be ages 4-6. 540/775-4FUN.
camps and workshops
Winter Workshops, Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St. Taught by Stage Door board members and students from the University of Mary Washington Theatre Department. Held Saturdays from January to March. 10 a.m. to noon for ages 5-9 and 1-3 p.m. for ages 10-14. $25 per child. For more information, visit stagedoorproductions.org.
Grandparent–Grandchild Camp, Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road, Stratford. Registration is now open. Dates: June 23-25 and July 28-30. Enrollment is limited to only 20 children and their grandparents; early registration is strongly recommended. For more information and to receive a spot, Contact Mary Bowman at mbowman@stratfordhall.org.
