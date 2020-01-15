18 saturday
“A Night on Broadway,” Stafford High School, 63 Indians Lane, Falmouth. Includes musical favorites “You’re the Top” from “Anything Goes,” “You’ll Be Back” from “Hamilton” and “Tonight” from “West Side Story.” 7 p.m. Show-only tickets: $10 for adults and $7 for children, students and seniors. Dinner and show: $20 for adults and $17 for children, students and seniors. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes meat or cheese lasagna or spinach Alfredo, salad with homemade dressing, bread, and made-from-scratch dessert. Dinner and show tickets must be purchased in advance by emailing evelerja@staffordschools.net. Show-only tickets are available at the door.
Young Artist Competition Finals, Fredericksburg Baptist Church, 1019 Princess Anne St. Winners in each category will receive scholarships and invitations to perform at ArtsLIVE! Annual Chamber Music Festival and future ArtsLIVE! sponsored events. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free; donations are appreciated. artsliveva.org/yac.
Lee Family Birthday Celebration, Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road, Stratford. Includes live music by Colonial Faire in the Great Hall, a scavenger hunt for children, the Civil War Civilians of Spottsylvania Historical Interpreters, opportunities to explore the Great House and Stratford grounds, and birthday cake. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. stratfordhall.org.
Storytime and Activities: “Nobody Hugs a Cactus,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. Other events: Caroline High School Senior Beta Club Bookfair and Activities, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 540/785-3504.
“Giant Insects,” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. See every day insects up close and personal like never before. Jan. 18 to Aug. 30. Included with museum admission. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
“Wilde Creatures,” University of Richmond, Modlin Center for the Arts, Alice Jepson Theatre, 10 Westhampton Way, Richmond. Tall Stories’ storytelling musicians brings Oscar Wilde’s classic fairy tales to life with original live music and a dash of comedy. 3 p.m. $9-$18. Family Reception: Before the show, enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and a child-friendly craft in the Booth Lobby from 2-3 p.m. 804/289-8980; modlin.richmond.edu.
22 wednesday
Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
ongoing
Free Admission Days, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond. Through Jan. 19. Note: Garden Café and Robins Tea House will be closed during this time. 804/262-9887; lewisginter.org.
Preschool Palette, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Introduce your child to arts education in a museum setting with this monthly award-winning class. Enjoy hands-on art activities and projects, along with age-appropriate studio tours, garden walks and stories. 10–11 a.m. Ages 2–5 are accompanied by an adult. $12 child/adult pair ($10 Friends of Belmont). Register at garimelchers.umw.edu/education/preschool-palette.
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
CarMax $1 Family Nights, The Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Held the second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. $1 admission per person (adults and children). c-mor.org.
upcoming
Science After Dark: Bug Out! Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Explore the world of everyday insects with museum’s newest exhibit, “Giant Insects,” hands-on activities, stargazing with the Richmond Astronomical Society, and showing of “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” (rated PG). Jan. 24, 5-8 p.m. $10 online until day before event; free for museum members and college students with a valid ID. Day of event: $15.50 adults; $13.50 ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older, and $10 for preschool-age children ages 3–5). Admission includes exhibits and event programming. Add the feature film in the Dome for $5. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
“Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad,” Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond. A stirring drama with music shares the joys, sorrows and challenges Harriet Tubman faced while courageously freeing herself and hundreds of others from the bonds of slavery. Part of the Acts of Faith Festival. Jan. 24 to March 1. Suggested for ages 9 and up. Approximately one hour (no intermission). $21 and up. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org.
Storytime and Activities: “How to Catch a Dragon” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Jan. 25, 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Center for the Arts’ Pied Piper Theatre: “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Jan 26 at 3 p.m. Early bird: $16 adults, $14 children (ages 12 and under); after Jan. 17: $20 adults, $16 children (age 12 and under). hyltoncenter.org.
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” EagleBank Arena, 4500 Patriot Circle, Fairfax. Jan. 31 to Feb. 2. $21.50 and up; VIP packages available. PAWPatrolLive.com.
Mother and Son Fairytale Ball, King George Citizens Center, 8076 Kings Highway, King George. Enjoy sit-down dinner, DJ and dancing. Children should be ages 5 and older. Semiformal attire required. Feb. 7, 6-9 p.m. $30, extra child $15. Price includes picture, games and other activities. Tickets must be purchased in advance at the Citizens Center. King George Parks and Recreation: 540/775-4FUN.
Father and Daughter Fairytale Ball, King George Citizens Center, 8076 Kings Highway, King George. Enjoy sit-down dinner, DJ and dancing. Children should be ages 7 and older. Semiformal attire required. Feb. 8, 6-9 p.m. $30, extra child $15. Price includes picture, games and other activities. Tickets must be purchased in advance at the Citizens Center. King George Parks and Recreation: 540/775-4FUN.
Heritage Family Days: African American Pioneers in Aviation and Space, Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, 14390 Air and Space Museum Parkway, Chantilly. Features guest speakers, Flights of Fancy storytime readings, hands-on activities and a special highlights tour of the Museum focused on African American accomplishments in aviation and space. Feb. 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free; parking $15. 703/572-4118; airandspace.si.edu.
Christian Youth Theater: “Frozen Jr.,” Fredericksburg Academy, 10800 Academy Drive, Fredericksburg. Feb. 21 to March 1. $13-$15. cytfredericksburg.org.
Father/Daughter Princess Ball, King George Citizens Center. Enjoy sit-down dinner, DJ, games and dancing; and meet princesses like Snow White, Cinderella, Tiana and more. Feb. 29, 5:30-8:30 p.m. $30, extra child $15. Children should be ages 4-6. 540/775-4FUN.
workshops
Winter Workshops, Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St. Taught by Stage Door board members and students from the University of Mary Washington Theatre Department. Held Saturdays from January to March. 10 a.m. to noon for ages 5-9 and 1-3 p.m. for ages 10-14. $25 per child. For more information, visit stagedoorproductions.org.—Compiled by Gail Choochan
