2 thursday
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
4 saturday
Storytime and Activities: “Grumpy Monkey,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
5 sunday
Baby & Me Storytime: “Baby Beluga,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. For caregivers and children 0-24 months old. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
8 wedneday
Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
ongoing
Bull Run Festival of Lights, Centreville. Drive through 2.5 miles of festive light displays and visit the holiday village. Through Jan. 5. Hours: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 5:30-10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. $20-$25 per vehicle. novaparks.com/events/bull-run-festival-of-lights.
“Bionic Me,” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Touring exhibition showcases the ingenious medical, industrial and technological breakthroughs that have helped humans overcome challenges and enhance their lives. Designed for ages 5-12. Through Jan. 5. $15.50 adults; $13.50 ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 ages 3–5. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Christmas Town, Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Featuring more than 10 million lights, Christmas Town Express holiday-themed train ride, Santa’s Workshop, and festive food, drinks and holiday shopping. Through Jan. 5. christmastown.com/va.
“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical!),” Kennedy Center, Family Theater, Washington, D.C. World premiere from the Kennedy Center’s first-ever Education Artist-in-Residence, author and illustrator Mo Willems. Through Jan. 5. Most enjoyed by ages 5 and up. $20 and up. 202/467-4600; kennedy-center.org.
Georgetown GLOW, Washington, D.C. Featuring 11 commissioned light art installations located throughout the Georgetown commercial district. Programming includes special promotions and events at many shops and restaurants, including A Book Hill Holiday, plus food, photography and curator walking tours. 5-10 p.m. through Jan. 5. Organized by the Georgetown Business Improvement District. Admission is free. GeorgetownGLOWDC.com.
“Season’s Greenings: America’s Gardens,” U.S. Botanic Garden, 100 Maryland Ave. SW, Washington, D.C. Celebrating the diversity and beauty of the more than 600 public gardens in the United States. Enjoy live seasonal music concerts and after-dark holiday exhibit viewing Tuesdays and Thursdays in December. Through Jan. 5. Free. USBG.gov/SeasonsGreenings.
Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond. Featuring more than 1 million lights, botanical decorations, trains, holiday activities and more. This year’s theme is “Magic in the Air.” Through Jan. 6. 5-10 p.m. $13 for adults, $11 for seniors, and $8 for children age 3-12. 804/262-9887; lewisginter.org.
“Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown!” exhibit, Virginia Museum of History & Culture, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond. Featuring 50 Peanuts daily and Sunday comic strips, over 50 vintage Peanuts-themed seasonal novelties, a Santa letter writing station and photo opportunities for children of all ages. Through Jan. 12. Included with admission. virginiahistory.org.
Preschool Palette, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Introduce your child to arts education in a museum setting with this monthly award-winning class. Enjoy hands-on art activities and projects, along with age-appropriate studio tours, garden walks and stories. 10–11 a.m. Ages 2–5 are accompanied by an adult. $12 child/adult pair ($10 Friends of Belmont). Register at garimelchers.umw.edu/education/preschool-palette.
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
CarMax $1 Family Nights, The Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Held the second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. $1 admission per person (adults and children). c-mor.org.
upcoming
YA Book Club: “Reverie,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Jan. 10, 7 p.m. 540/785-3504.
Family Day: Health and Fitness/Scout Event, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Triangle. Partners specializing in health and fitness will be on hand to provide tips and demos to starting the New Year off right. Scouting organizations will be able to earn health and fitness badges based on their organization’s requirements. Scouts must preregister. Jan. 11, noon to 3 p.m. Free. To sign up your scout or troop, email to nmmckids@gmail.com. usmcmuseum.com.
Storytime and Activities: “The Return of Thelma the Unicorn,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Jan. 11, 11 a.m. Other events: Escape This Bookstore! Event, 2 p.m., for ages 8-12. 540/785-3504.
Snow Queen Coronation and Snow Days Festival, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St., Richmond. Jan. 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
“A Night on Broadway,” Stafford High School, 63 Indians Lane, Falmouth. Includes musical favorites “You’re the Top” from “Anything Goes,” “You’ll Be Back” from “Hamilton” and “Tonight” from “West Side Story.” Jan. 18, 7 p.m. Show-only tickets: $10 for adults and $7 for children, students and seniors. Dinner and show: $20 for adults and $17 for children, students and seniors. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes meat or cheese lasagna or spinach Alfredo, salad with homemade dressing, bread, and made-from-scratch dessert. Dinner and show tickets must be purchased in advance by emailing evelerja@staffordschools.net. Show-only tickets are available at the door.
Science After Dark: Bug Out! Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Explore the world of everyday insects with museum’s newest exhibit, “Giant Insects,” hands-on activities, stargazing with the Richmond Astronomical Society, and showing of “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” (rated PG). Jan. 24, 5-8 p.m. $10 online until day before event; free for museum members and college students with a valid ID. Day of event: $15.50 adults; $13.50 ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older, and $10 for preschool-age children ages 3–5). Admission includes exhibits and event programming. Add the feature film in the Dome for $5. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Center for the Arts’ Pied Piper Theatre: “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Jan 26 at 3 p.m. Early bird: $16 adults, $14 children (ages 12 and under); after Jan. 17: $20 adults, $16 children (age 12 and under). hyltoncenter.org.
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” EagleBank Arena, 4500 Patriot Circle, Fairfax. Jan. 31 to Feb. 2. $21.50 and up; VIP packages available. PAWPatrolLive.com.
Christian Youth Theater: “Frozen Jr.,” Fredericksburg Academy, 10800 Academy Drive, Fredericksburg. Feb. 21 to March 1. $13-$15. Tickets go on sale Jan. 11 at 9 a.m. cytfredericksburg.org.
workshops
Winter Workshops, Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St. Taught by Stage Door board members and students from the University of Mary Washington Theatre Department. Held Saturdays from January to March. 10 a.m. to noon for ages 5-9 and 1-3 p.m. for ages 10-14. $25 per child. For more information, visit stagedoorproductions.org.
—Compiled by Gail Choochan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.