10 friday
YA Book Club: “Reverie,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 7 p.m. 540/785-3504.
11 saturday
Family Day: Health and Fitness/Scout Event, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Triangle. Partners specializing in health and fitness will be on hand to provide tips and demos to starting the New Year off right. Scouting organizations will be able to earn health and fitness badges based on their organization’s requirements. Scouts must preregister. Noon to 3 p.m. Free. To sign up your scout or troop, email to nmmckids@gmail.com. usmcmuseum.com.
Storytime and Activities: “The Return of Thelma the Unicorn,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. Other events: Escape This Bookstore! Event, 2 p.m., for ages 8-12. 540/785-3504.
Snow Queen Coronation and Snow Days Festival, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St., Richmond. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
15 wednesday
Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
ongoing
“Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown!” exhibit, Virginia Museum of History & Culture, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond. Featuring 50 Peanuts daily and Sunday comic strips, over 50 vintage Peanuts-themed seasonal novelties, a Santa letter writing station and photo opportunities for children of all ages. Through Jan. 12. Included with admission. virginiahistory.org.
Free Admission Days, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond. Through Jan. 19. Note: Garden Café and Robins Tea House will be closed during this time. 804/262-9887; lewisginter.org.
Preschool Palette, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Introduce your child to arts education in a museum setting with this monthly award-winning class. Enjoy hands-on art activities and projects, along with age-appropriate studio tours, garden walks and stories. 10–11 a.m. Ages 2–5 are accompanied by an adult. $12 child/adult pair ($10 Friends of Belmont). Register at garimelchers.umw.edu/education/preschool-palette.
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
CarMax $1 Family Nights, The Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Held the second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. $1 admission per person (adults and children). c-mor.org.
upcoming
“A Night on Broadway,” Stafford High School, 63 Indians Lane, Falmouth. Includes musical favorites “You’re the Top” from “Anything Goes,” “You’ll Be Back” from “Hamilton” and “Tonight” from “West Side Story.” Jan. 18, 7 p.m. Show-only tickets: $10 for adults and $7 for children, students and seniors. Dinner and show: $20 for adults and $17 for children, students and seniors. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes meat or cheese lasagna or spinach Alfredo, salad with homemade dressing, bread, and made-from-scratch dessert. Dinner and show tickets must be purchased in advance by emailing evelerja@staffordschools.net. Show-only tickets are available at the door.
“Giant Insects,” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. See every day insects up close and personal like never before. Jan. 18 to Aug. 30. Included with museum admission. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Science After Dark: Bug Out! Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Explore the world of everyday insects with museum’s newest exhibit, “Giant Insects,” hands-on activities, stargazing with the Richmond Astronomical Society, and showing of “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” (rated PG). Jan. 24, 5-8 p.m. $10 online until day before event; free for museum members and college students with a valid ID. Day of event: $15.50 adults; $13.50 ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older, and $10 for preschool-age children ages 3–5). Admission includes exhibits and event programming. Add the feature film in the Dome for $5. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
“Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad,” Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond. A stirring drama with music shares in the joys, sorrows, and challenges Harriet Tubman faced while courageously freeing herself and hundreds of others from the bonds of slavery. Part of the Acts of Faith Festival. Jan. 24 to March 1. Suggested for ages 9 and up. Approximately one hour (no intermission). $21 and up. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org.
Center for the Arts’ Pied Piper Theatre: “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Jan 26 at 3 p.m. Early bird: $16 adults, $14 children (ages 12 and under); after Jan. 17: $20 adults, $16 children (age 12 and under). hyltoncenter.org.
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” EagleBank Arena, 4500 Patriot Circle, Fairfax. Jan. 31 to Feb. 2. $21.50 and up; VIP packages available. PAWPatrolLive.com.
Christian Youth Theater: “Frozen Jr.,” Fredericksburg Academy, 10800 Academy Drive, Fredericksburg. Feb. 21 to March 1. $13-$15. Tickets go on sale Jan. 11 at 9 a.m. cytfredericksburg.org.
workshops
Winter Workshops, Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St. Taught by Stage Door board members and students from the University of Mary Washington Theatre Department. Held Saturdays from January to March. 10 a.m. to noon for ages 5-9 and 1-3 p.m. for ages 10-14. $25 per child. For more information, visit stagedoorproductions.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.