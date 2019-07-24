25 thursday
Reptile World, Locust Shade Park,Jean C. Smith Amphitheater, 4701 Locust Shade Drive, Triangle. 10:30 a.m. $5 ages 2 and up, $4 groups of 10 or more. 703/792-8780.
Prince William Little Theatre: “Annie,” Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, with 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s 2 p.m. performance is sensory-friendly. Adult $25; military, senior, student $20; ages 12 and under $15. hyltoncenter.org.
26 friday
Community Christian Theater: “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Fredericksburg Academy, 10800 Academy Drive. Based on the Disney animated movie and the book written by Victor Hugo. July 26-28 and Aug. 2-4. $13-$17. cytfredericksburg.org.
Cirque du Soleil: VOLTA, Tysons II in Tysons Corner. A story of transformation, inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of street sports. July 26 to Sept. 9. $49 and up. cirquedusoleil.com/volta.
27 saturday
Storytime and Activities: “We Don’t Eat Our Classmates,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
28 sunday
Baby & Me Storytime: “Busy Bee: Happy Llama,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. For caregivers and children 0-24 months old. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
31 wednesday
Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Harry Potter Book Club: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 7 p.m. 540/785-3504.
1 thursday
Family Time, Children’s Museum Fredericksburg, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy. August’s activity is De-Stress Balls. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Family Time occurs on every first Thursday of the month at the Fredericksburg location. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
ongoing
Family Days, Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest. Enjoy special hands-on history activities, scavenger hunts, the Colonial Klaus Kids Quest and take-home crafts for kids. Each Family Day has a unique focus: All Fun and Colonial Games on Aug. 3. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Included with admission. $16 adults; $14 ages 65 and older and military (must show ID); $8 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $4 ages 6-11; and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
Animal Discovery Days, Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. A spotlight on different animals around the zoo. Includes special demonstrations, activities and opportunities to learn about wildlife conservation. Upcoming dates: Aug. 12, Oct. 20, Nov. 14 and Dec. 4. See schedule at nationalzoo.si.edu.
UniverSoul Circus, National Harbor, Plateau Parking Lot, 268 Waterfront St., National Harbor, Md. The circus, now in its 26th year, features one-of-a-kind performances from around the world. Through July 28. $20 and up. Purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com. universoulcircus.com.
Virginia Rep: “Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical,” The Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond. Follows 8-year-old Lily Polkadot, the first Polkadot to attend the school in the “Squares Only” small town of Rockaway. Suggested for ages 5 and up. Through Aug. 11. Approximately one hour, no intermission. $21 and up. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org.
“Dino Summer,” Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. Featuring “Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live,” an experiential theater production featuring a larger-than-life dinosaurs, and “DinoRoars,” an outdoor exhibit of six massive animatronic dinosaurs that move and roar. Through Aug. 31. Purchase “Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live” tickets at nationalzoo.si.edu/visit/dino-summer.
Summer Nights Live, Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Featuring star-studded acts from “America’s and Britain’s Got Talent” every week at the Globe Theatre on select days from June 28 to Aug. 11. Scheduled acts: William Close & The Earth Harp Collective, July 22-28; Fighting Gravity, July 29 to Aug. 4; and Freckled Sky, Aug. 5-11. Fireworks run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 1. Details and tickets at buschgardens.com. Special ticket offer: Through Aug. 18, law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs and 911 dispatchers can receive half-off admission; tickets must be purchased by July 31. Visit buschgardens.com/firstresponders for details.
Newseum, 555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. From July 1 to Sept. 2, visitors ages 18 and younger will receive free admission, with the purchase of at least one general adult ($24.95 plus tax) or senior ($19.95 plus tax) admission. Up to four kids visit free (regular youth admission is $14.95 plus tax). Purchase tickets online or at the museum’s admission desk. 202/292-6100; newseum.org.
“Pompeii: The Immortal City,” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Through Sept. 3. Admission includes all of the museum’s three floors of interactive exhibits. $25 adults, $23.50 ages 6-12, $20 ages 3-5; discounts available for military, educators, EBT cardholders and groups. “Pompeii” exhibit only on Friday extended hours, 5-8 p.m., $15. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Summer Movie Express, Regal Cinemas. Featuring $1 movies all summer long with movies on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m.; a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Will Rogers Institute. Through Sept. 4. For participating theaters and a complete list of movies, visit regmovies.com/promotions/summer-movie-express.
“Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Enter Curious George’s world and go on a fun math, science and engineering-based adventure. Included with museum admission. Through Sept. 15. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Nature Connects: Art with Lego Bricks, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond. Features 24 sculptures in 13 displays throughout the garden. Through Sept. 22. Included in regular admission. 804/262-9887; lewisginter.org/nature-connects-lego/
“The Art of Play,” Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond. Featuring six new interactive sculptures from Virginia artists. Through Sept. 30. $13 adults, $11 seniors, $8 children ages 3-12 (free for children under 3). 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.
Preschool Palette, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Introduce your child to arts education in a museum setting with this monthly award-winning class. Enjoy hands-on art activities and projects, along with age-appropriate studio tours, garden walks and stories. 10–11 a.m. Ages 2–5 are accompanied by an adult. $12 child/adult pair ($10 Friends of Belmont). Register at garimelchers.umw.edu/education/preschool-palette.
Dungeons & Dragons Game Night, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Open to new and old players; no experience necessary. Second Tuesday of each month. 6 p.m. 540/785-3504.
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
CarMax $1 Family Nights, The Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Held the second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. $1 admission per person (adults and children). c-mor.org.upcoming
“Charlotte’s Web,” Colonial Beach Playhouse, 717 Marshall Ave., Colonial Beach. The classic childhood story of Wilbur, the irresistible young pig, and how he is saved by Charlotte the spider. Friday through Sunday Aug. 2-25. $18-$20.804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.
Book Swap and Storytime: “Llama Llama Red Pajama” and “Llama Llama and the Bully Goat,” Rappahannock United Way, 3310 Shannon Park Drive. Bring a book to swap and receive two to take home; everyone receives a free book. Storytime occurs every half-hour between 1-3 p.m., Aug. 2. Hosted by Mission: Independence.First Friday: Robot Workshop, Montross Soda Shoppe, 15779 Kings Hwy, Montross. Children and families are welcome to participate in fun and competition. Aug. 2, 3-7 p.m. Free. 804/493-8440 or wcmuseum@verizon.net.
Second annual Splash Bash, Riverside Church, 3461 Fall Hill Ave., Fredericksburg (behind Central Park Wal-Mart. Enjoy inflatable water slides, baby pool, games and other opportunities to get wet, including slides and water balloon sling shot. For families with kids from crawlers to teens. All are welcome.Aug. 3, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free lunch (hot dogs, chips and water) will be provided. Ask your neighbors and their kids to come with you. 540/548-0715; rchurch.net.
The Jurassic Magic Show, Locust Shade Park, Jean C. Smith Amphitheater, 4701 Locust Shade Drive, Triangle. Aug. 8, 10:30 a.m. $5 ages 2 and up, $4 groups of 10 or more. 703/792-8780.
Family Day: Water! National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Families are invited to get wet as they explore buoyancy, hydraulics, and the connection of the Marine Corps to the sea. Aug. 10, noon to 3 p.m. Free. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
Fairytale Fun Day, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St., Richmond. Discover a world of wonder as your family explores fairytales and folklore from cultures all across the world. Aug. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Included with admission. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Livestock Open House, George Washington’s Mount Vernon, 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon. Aug. 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Take a self-guided tour of the brand new 12,500-square-foot livestock building, featuring spacious stalls, a tack room, medical facility, grooming area and office space. Included in general admission. Purchase tickets at mountvernon.org/livestockopenhouse.
The GREATER Magic Show, Locust Shade Park, Jean C. Smith Amphitheater, 4701 Locust Shade Drive, Triangle. Aug. 22, 10:30 a.m. $5 ages 2 and up, $4 groups of 10 or more. 703/792-8780.
“A Christmas Carol” auditions, Ford’s Theatre Center for Education and Leadership, 514 Tenth Street NW, Washington, D.C. Children ages 7 to 13 encouraged to attend. Aug. 23 from 6-8 p.m. and Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families will be notified if their child is requested for a callback. Callbacks will be held Aug. 25. Rehearsals and performances are scheduled for Nov. 5 to Jan. 1, 2020. For more information and to pre-register for a specific day, visit fords.org/work-with-us/auditions.
”Dog Days,” National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. See working and service dog demonstrations, and meet therapy dog and rescue dog organizations. Leashed dogs are welcome; “doggie” relief area near the flagpole. Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. 800/397-7585; usmcmuseum.com.
Family Day: Semper Force, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Interact with reenactors from both the Empire and Rebel Alliance; and enjoy games and crafts. Come dressed as your favorite Sith Lord or Rebel and compete in a costume contest. Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. 800/397-7585; usmcmuseum.com.
“Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Sept. 26. For tickets, VIP Party Passes and tour merchandise, visit peppapigliveus.com.
{!--/Brief Body Copy--}PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Oct. 29-30. Tickets go on sale May 17. altriatheater.com.workshops and camps
Summer Art Camps, Ponshop Studio and Gallery, 712 Caroline St. Skate to Create Summer Camp, July 30-Aug. 1, ages 9 and up, $120. View camps at ponshopstudio.com/classes. 540/656-2215.
Stage Door theater summer camps, Lafayette Upper Elementary School, 3 Learning Lane, Fredericksburg. Presented with Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation. Acting Production (ages 7-10), July 22-26, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $100; and Acting Production (ages 11-15), July 22-July 26, 1-4 p.m., $100. Camps are limited in size, sign up early. For more info or to sign up, visit fredericksburgva.gov/989/Summer-Camps.
Summer Arts Camp, The Tappahannock Artists’ Guild, 200 Prince St. No previous training or skills are required. All materials and supplies will be provided. Two sessions: 8:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. for ages 8-11 from July 22-26; and for ages 12-18 from July 29 to Aug. 2. $100 registration fee; limited number of scholarships are available. For more information, call Ellen Werner at 804/516-4616 or visit tapparts.org.
Architecture Camp, The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design, 2501 Monument Ave., Richmond. For rising sixth to eighth graders: July 22-26 and Aug. 5-9; and for first- to fifth-graders: July 29 to Aug. 2. $300. 804/655-6055; branchmuseumorg.
Children’s Art Classes, King George Elementary School Art Room, 10381 Ridge Road, King George. Presented by King George Art Guild. Taught by Rita Kovach. July 22-26, with daily sessions from 9-10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For ages 6-16. Free; all supplies provided. Class spaces limited. To register, call 540/760-6928 or email xmorgan@hotmail.com. Provide names, ages, parent, phone number and mailing address.
Petite Patriots, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St., Fredericksburg. An engaging historical experience for ages 3-6. Each Petite Patriot will receive free admission, read-aloud story, short and interactive history demonstration and take-home craft. Aug. 16, Oct. 12 and Dec. 12. No cost; spots fill up fast. To reserve a spot, call 540/654-2111 or email lcrawfor@umw.edu. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
