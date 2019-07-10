11 thursday
Young Adult Book Club: “We Hunt the Flame,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 7 p.m. 540/785-3504.
Reptile World, Locust Shade Park, Jean C. Smith Amphitheater, 4701 Locust Shade Drive, Triangle. 10:30 a.m. $5 ages 2 and up, $4 groups of 10 or more. 703/792-8780.
12 friday
“Matilda the Musical,” Massaponax High School, 8201 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Presented by Massaponax High School’s Summer Theatre Experience. July 12-13 at 7 p.m.; and July 13 at 2 p.m. Tickets available at ticketspicket.com and at the door. $15 adults, $10 students. https://spicket.events/ponax.
Virginia Rep: “Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical,” The Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond. Follows 8-year-old Lily Polkadot, the first Polkadot to attend the school in the “Squares Only” small town of Rockaway. Suggested for ages 5 and up. July 12 to Aug. 11. Approximately one hour, no intermission. $21 and up. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org.
13 saturday
Family Day: To the Moon!, National Museum of the Marine Corps, Medal of Honor Theater, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and learn the important part the Marine Corps has played in sending men and women to space. Noon to 3 p.m. Free. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
Storytime and Activities: “The Lion King,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. Other events: LEGO Event Featuring Harry Potter, build a golden snitch to take home. 2 p.m. Sign-up required. 540/785-3504; bn.com/legoharrypotter.
“Matilda the Musical,” Massaponax High School. See Friday’s listing.
14 sunday
Baby & Me Storytime: “Busy Bee: Copy Cat Peekaboo,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. For caregivers and children 0-24 months old. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019, Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. 4 p.m. $25-$65. livenation.com.
16 tuesday
Apollo 11 Launch Celebration, Udvar-Hazy Center, 14390 Air and Space Museum Parkway, Chantilly. Enjoy footage of the launch with commentary from one of the museum’s space historians and hands-on activities about the first moon landing. 9 a.m. Free; parking $15. 703/572-4118; airandspace.si.edu.
17 wednesday
Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Ready Jet Go!—“One Small Step” Screening, National Air and Space Museum, Independence Avenue at Sixth Street SW, Washington, D.C. Watch a screening of PBS’s Ready Jet Go! special about the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, and enjoy live music performances, games and a meet-and-greet with Jet, the show’s costumed character; Dr. Amy Mainzer from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory; and Dr. Christyl Johnson from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. Free; tickets required. 202/633-2214; airandspace.si.edu.
18 thursday
“The Very Frozen Magic Show,” Locust Shade Park, Jean C. Smith Amphitheater, 4701 Locust Shade Drive, Triangle. 10:30 a.m. $5 ages 2 and up, $4 groups of 10 or more. 703/792-8780.
Apollo 50 Festival, National Mall, between Fourth and Seventh streets NW, Washington, D.C. Outdoor celebration of the first moon landing, including hands-on exhibits and activities, live performances and speakers. July 18-20; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. 202/633-2214; airandspace.si.edu/apollo-50-festival.
ongoing
Family Days, Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest. Enjoy special hands-on history activities, scavenger hunts, the Colonial Klaus Kids Quest and take-home crafts for kids. Each Family Day has a unique focus: Archaeology Adventures on July 13 and All Fun and Colonial Games on Aug. 3. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Included with admission. $16 adults; $14 ages 65 and older and military (must show ID); $8 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $4 ages 6-11; and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
Animal Discovery Days, Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. A spotlight on different animals around the zoo. Includes special demonstrations, activities and opportunities to learn about wildlife conservation. Upcoming dates: July 16, Aug. 12, Oct. 20, Nov. 14 and Dec. 4. See schedule at nationalzoo.si.edu.
UniverSoul Circus, National Harbor, Plateau Parking Lot, 268 Waterfront St., National Harbor, Md. The circus, now in its 26th year, features one-of-a-kind performances from around the world. Through July 28. $20 and up. Purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com. universoulcircus.com.
“Dino Summer,” Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. Featuring “Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live,” an experiential theater production featuring a larger-than-life dinosaurs, and “DinoRoars,” an outdoor exhibit of six massive animatronic dinosaurs that move and roar. Through Aug. 31. Purchase “Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live” tickets at nationalzoo.si.edu/visit/dino-summer.
Summer Nights Live, Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Featuring star-studded acts from “America’s and Britain’s Got Talent” every week at the Globe Theatre on select days from June 28 to Aug. 11. Scheduled acts: Boogie Storm, July 8-14; The Passing Zone, July 15-21; William Close & The Earth Harp Collective, July 22-28; Fighting Gravity, July 29 to Aug. 4; and Freckled Sky, Aug. 5-11. Fireworks run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 1. Details and tickets at buschgardens.com.
Newseum, 555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. From July 1 to Sept. 2, visitors ages 18 and younger will receive free admission, with the purchase of at least one general adult ($24.95 plus tax) or senior ($19.95 plus tax) admission. Up to four kids visit free (regular youth admission is $14.95 plus tax). Purchase tickets online or at the museum’s admission desk. 202/292-6100; newseum.org.
“Pompeii: The Immortal City,” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Through Sept. 3. Admission includes all of the museum’s three floors of interactive exhibits. $25 adults, $23.50 ages 6-12, $20 ages 3-5; discounts available for military, educators, EBT cardholders and groups. “Pompeii” exhibit only on Friday extended hours, 5-8 p.m., $15. 804/864-1400; smv.org
Summer Movie Express, Regal Cinemas. Featuring $1 movies all summer long with movies on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m.; a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Will Rogers Institute. Through Sept. 4. For participating theaters and a complete list of movies, visit regmovies.com/promotions/summer-movie-express.
“Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Enter Curious George’s world and go on a fun math, science and engineering-based adventure. Included with museum admission. Through Sept. 15. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Nature Connects: Art with Lego Bricks, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond. Features 24 sculptures in 13 displays throughout the garden. Through Sept. 22. Included in regular admission. 804/262-9887; lewisginter.org/nature-connects-lego/
“The Art of Play,” Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond. Featuring six new interactive sculptures from Virginia artists. Through Sept. 30. $13 adults, $11 seniors, $8 children ages 3-12 (free for children under 3). 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.
Preschool Palette, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Introduce your child to arts education in a museum setting with this monthly award-winning class. Enjoy hands-on art activities and projects, along with age-appropriate studio tours, garden walks and stories. 10–11 a.m. Ages 2–5 are accompanied by an adult. $12 child/adult pair ($10 Friends of Belmont). Register at garimelchers.umw.edu/education/preschool-palette.
Dungeons & Dragons Game Night, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Open to new and old players; no experience necessary. Second Tuesday of each month. 6 p.m. 540/785-3504.
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
CarMax $1 Family Nights, The Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Held the second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. $1 admission per person (adults and children). c-mor.org.
upcoming
Science After Dark: Moon Landing, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Enjoy moon-themed hands-on activities, including green screen photo ops on the moon, making and testing Friendship 7 parachutes and more. July 19, 5-9 p.m. $10, free for Museum members and college students with a valid ID. Admission includes exhibits and event programming. Add the feature film in the Dome for $5. Add “Pompeii” exhibit for an additional $10. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Storytime and Activities: “Moon! Earth’s Best Friend,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. July 20, 11 a.m. Other events: Graphix Con, 2 p.m. Celebrate graphic novels with activities including drawing, writing, and exploring your favorite graphic novel series. 540/785-3504.
“Kids Day,” Heathsville Farmers Market, Route 360, Heathsville. Activities include: toy wooden boat making with The Tavern Woodworkers Guild; creating “bots” with the Tavern Crafters; weaving on looms with The Spinners & Weavers Guild. July 20. 804/580-3377; RHHTFoundationinc.org.
Baby & Me Storytime: “Busy Bee: Never Touch a Crocodile,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. For caregivers and children 0-24 months old. July 21, 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Summer Performances for Young Audiences: Jabali African Acrobats, Hylton Performing Arts Center, Merchant Hall, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Experience “Sirikas,” or African circus performance that combines Chinese and African acrobatic stunts in a high-octane show. July 23, 11 a.m. $15 adults, $10 children. hyltoncenter.org.
Summer Bash, Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road, Spotsylvania. Games, snacks and lesson. For children in grades K-5. 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 24. 540/786-7500.
Reptile World, Locust Shade Park, Jean C. Smith Amphitheater, 4701 Locust Shade Drive, Triangle. July 25, 10:30 a.m. $5 ages 2 and up, $4 groups of 10 or more. 703/792-8780.
Cirque du Soleil: VOLTA, Tysons II in Tysons Corner. A story of transformation, inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of street sports. July 26 to Sept. 9. $49 and up. cirquedusoleil.com/volta.
Storytime and Activities: “We Don’t Eat Our Classmates,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. July 27, 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Baby & Me Storytime: “Busy Bee: Happy Llama,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. For caregivers and children 0-24 months old. July 28, 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Harry Potter Book Club: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. July 31, 7 p.m. 540/785-3504.
The Jurassic Magic Show, Locust Shade Park, Jean C. Smith Amphitheater, 4701 Locust Shade Drive, Triangle. Aug. 8, 10:30 a.m. $5 ages 2 and up, $4 groups of 10 or more. 703/792-8780.
Family Day: Water! National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Families are invited to get wet as they explore buoyancy, hydraulics, and the connection of the Marine Corps to the sea. Aug. 10, noon to 3 p.m. Free. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
The GREATER Magic Show, Locust Shade Park, Jean C. Smith Amphitheater, 4701 Locust Shade Drive, Triangle. Aug. 22, 10:30 a.m. $5 ages 2 and up, $4 groups of 10 or more. 703/792-8780.
“Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Sept. 26. For tickets, VIP Party Passes and tour merchandise, visit peppapigliveus.com.
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Oct. 29-30. Tickets go on sale May 17. altriatheater.com.workshops and camps
Summer Art Camps, Ponshop Studio and Gallery, 712 Caroline St. Skate to Create Summer Camp, July 30-Aug. 1, ages 9 and up, $120; Mixing Up the Media Summer Art Camp, July 15-18 or July 22-25, ages 8 and up, $150. View camps at ponshopstudio.com/classes. 540/656-2215.
Abstract Art Boot Camps, Windy Knoll Farm, 11602 Kettle Run Road, Nokesville. Martin Cervantez teaches two sessions emphasizing self-discovery through abstract visual expression. July 15-19. For ages 13 to adult. Provided by Center for the Arts of Greater Manassas/Prince William County. Registration required. 703/330-2787; center-for-the-arts.org.
Stage Door theater summer camps, Lafayette Upper Elementary School, 3 Learning Lane, Fredericksburg. Presented with Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation. Acting Production (ages 7-10), July 22-26, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $100; Acting Production (ages 11-15), July 22-July 26, 1-4 p.m., $100; Creative Drama (ages 5-9), July 15-19, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $100; and Improvisation and Comedy (ages 10-14), July 15-19, 1-4 p.m., $100. Camps are limited in size, sign up early. For more info or to sign up, visit fredericksburgva.gov/989/Summer-Camps.
Architecture Camp, The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design, 2501 Monument Ave., Richmond. For rising sixth- to eighth-graders: July 22-26 and Aug. 5-9; and for first- to fifth-graders: July 29 to Aug. 2. $300. 804/655-6055; branchmuseumorg.
Children’s Art Classes, King George Elementary School Art Room, 10381 Ridge Road, King George. Presented by King George Art Guild. Taught by Rita Kovach. July 22-26, with daily sessions from 9-10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For ages 6-16. Free; all supplies provided. Class spaces limited. To register, call 540/760-6928 or email xmorgan@hotmail.com. Provide names, ages, parent, phone number and mailing address.
Petite Patriots, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St., Fredericksburg. An engaging historical experience for ages 3-6. Each Petite Patriot will receive free admission, read-aloud story, short and interactive history demonstration and take-home craft. Aug. 16, Oct. 12 and Dec. 12. No cost; spots fill up fast. To reserve a spot, call 540/654-2111 or email lcrawfor@umw.edu. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
—Compiled by Gail Choochan