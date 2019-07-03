5 friday
“Matilda the Musical,” Massaponax High School, 8201 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Presented by Massaponax High School’s Summer Theatre Experience. July 5-6 and July 12-13 at 7 p.m.; and July 6 and July 13 at 2 p.m. Tickets available at ticketspicket.com and at the door. Tickets are $12 adults and $8 students before July 1, and $15 adults and $10 students after. https://spicket.events/ponax.
6 saturday
“How to Catch a Dinosaur” Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
“Matilda the Musical,” Massaponax High School. See Friday’s listing.
7 sunday
Baby & Me Storytime: “Hello, World! My Body,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. July 7, 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
10 wednesday
Summer Bash, Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road, Spotsylvania. Games, snacks and lesson. For children in grades K-5. 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 10 and July 24. 540/786-7500.
Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
ongoing
“The Reluctant Dragon,” Riverside Children’s Theater, 95 Riverside Parkway. Kenneth Grahame’s classic tale follows the secret friendship betwen a boy who “reads too much” and a dragon that would rather write poetry than breathe fire. Recommended for ages 5 and up. Through July 6. Selected Tuesday and Thursday matinees at 11:30 a.m., arrive at 10:30 a.m. Selected Saturday matinees at 1 p.m., arrive at noon. $16 show only; menu available to purchase food. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
Family Days, Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest. Enjoy special hands-on history activities, scavenger hunts, the Colonial Klaus Kids Quest and take-home crafts for kids. Each Family Day has a unique focus: Archaeology Adventures on July 13 and All Fun and Colonial Games on Aug. 3. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Included with admission. $16 adults; $14 ages 65 and older and military (must show ID); $8 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $4 ages 6-11; and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.Animal Discovery Days, Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. A spotlight on different animals around the zoo. Includes special demonstrations, activities and opportunities to learn about wildlife conservation. Upcoming dates: July 16, Aug. 12, Oct. 20, Nov. 14 and Dec. 4. See schedule at nationalzoo.si.edu.
Grand Carnivale, Kings Dominion, Doswell. New immersive festival celebrates the sights, sounds, smells and tastes from cultures around the world. Daily through July 7. Included with park admission. kingsdominion.com.
UniverSoul Circus, National Harbor, Plateau Parking Lot, 268 Waterfront St., National Harbor, Md. The circus, now in its 26th year, is loaded with one-of-a-kind performances from around the world. Through July 28. $20 and up. Purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com. universoulcircus.com.
“Dino Summer,” Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. Featuring “Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live,” an experiential theater production featuring a larger-than-life dinosaurs, and “DinoRoars,” an outdoor exhibit of six massive animatronic dinosaurs that move and roar. Through Aug. 31. Purchase “Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live” tickets at nationalzoo.si.edu/visit/dino-summer.
Summer Nights Live, Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Featuring star-studded acts from “America’s and Britain’s Got Talent” every week at the Globe Theatre on select days from June 28 to Aug. 11. Scheduled acts: Light Balance, through July 7; Boogie Storm, July 8-14; The Passing Zone, July 15-21; William Close & The Earth Harp Collective, July 22-28; Fighting Gravity, July 29 to Aug. 4; and Freckled Sky, Aug. 5-11. Fireworks run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from June 28 to Sept. 1 and July 3-4. Details and tickets at buschgardens.com.
Newseum, 555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. From July 1 to Sept. 2, visitors ages 18 and younger will receive free admission, with the purchase of at least one general adult ($24.95 plus tax) or senior ($19.95 plus tax) admission. Up to four kids visit free (regular youth admission is $14.95 plus tax). Purchase tickets online or at the museum’s admission desk. 202/292-6100; newseum.org.
“Pompeii: The Immortal City,” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Through Sept. 3. Admission includes all of the museum’s three floors of interactive exhibits. $25 adults, $23.50 ages 6-12, $20 ages 3-5; discounts available for military, educators, EBT cardholders and groups. “Pompeii” exhibit only on Friday extended hours, 5-8 p.m., $15. 804/864-1400; smv.org
Summer Movie Express, Regal Cinemas. Featuring $1 movies all summer long with movies on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m.; a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Will Rogers Institute. Through Sept. 4. For participating theaters and a complete list of movies, visit regmovies.com/promotions/summer-movie-express.
“Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Enter Curious George’s world and go on a fun math, science and engineering-based adventure. Included with museum admission. Through Sept. 15. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Nature Connects: Art with Lego Bricks, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond. Features 24 sculptures in 13 displays throughout the garden. Through Sept. 22. Included in regular admission. 804/262-9887; lewisginter.org/nature-connects-lego/
“The Art of Play,” Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond. Featuring six new interactive sculptures from Virginia artists. Through Sept. 30. $13 adults, $11 seniors, $8 children ages 3-12 (free for children under 3). 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.
Preschool Palette, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Introduce your child to arts education in a museum setting with this monthly award-winning class. Enjoy hands-on art activities and projects, along with age-appropriate studio tours, garden walks and stories. 10–11 a.m. Ages 2–5 are accompanied by an adult. $12 child/adult pair ($10 Friends of Belmont). Register at garimelchers.umw.edu/education/preschool-palette.
Dungeons & Dragons Game Night, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Open to new and old players; no experience necessary. Second Tuesday of each month. 6 p.m. 540/785-3504.
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
CarMax $1 Family Nights, The Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Held the second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. $1 admission per person (adults and children). c-mor.org.
upcoming
Virginia Rep: “Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical,” The Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond. Follows 8-year-old Lily Polkadot, the first Polkadot to attend the school in the “Squares Only” small town of Rockaway. Suggested for ages 5 and up. July 12 to Aug. 11. Approximately one hour, no intermission. $21 and up. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org.
Family Day: To the Moon!, National Museum of the Marine Corps, Medal of Honor Theater, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and learn the important part the Marine Corps has played in sending men and women to space. July 13, noon to 3 p.m. Free. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
Science After Dark: Moon Landing, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Enjoy moon-themed hands-on activities, including green screen photo ops on the moon, making and testing Friendship 7 parachutes and more. July 19, 5-9 p.m. $10, free for Museum members and college students with a valid ID. Admission includes exhibits and event programming. Add the feature film in the Dome for $5. Add “Pompeii” exhibit for an additional $10. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Cirque du Soleil: VOLTA, Tysons II in Tysons Corner. A story of transformation, inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of street sports. July 26 to Sept. 9. $49 and up. cirquedusoleil.com/volta.
“Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Sept. 26. For tickets, VIP Party Passes and tour merchandise, visit peppapigliveus.com.
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Oct. 29-30. Tickets go on sale May 17. altriatheater.com.
workshops and camps
Summer Art Camps, Ponshop Studio and Gallery, 712 Caroline St. Skate to Create Summer Camp, July 30-Aug. 1, ages 9 and up, $120; Heroes and Villains: Comic Book Summer Camp, July 9-11, ages 7 and up, $100; Mixing Up the Media Summer Art Camp, July 15-18 or July 22-25, ages 8 and up, $150. View camps at ponshopstudio.com/classes. 540/656-2215.
Abstract Art Boot Camps, Windy Knoll Farm, 11602 Kettle Run Road, Nokesville. Martin Cervantez teaches two sessions emphasizing self-discovery through abstract visual expression. July 8-12 and July 15-19. For ages 13 to adult. Provided by Center for the Arts of Greater Manassas/Prince William County. Registration required. 703/330-2787; center-for-the-arts.org.
Stage Door theater summer camps, Lafayette Upper Elementary School, 3 Learning Lane, Fredericksburg. Presented with Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation. Acting Production (ages 7-10), July 22-26, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $100; Acting Production (ages 11-15), July 22-July 26, 1-4 p.m., $100; Creative Drama (ages 5-9), July 15-19, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $100; and Improvisation and Comedy (ages 10-14), July 15-19, 1-4 p.m., $100. Camps are limited in size, sign up early. For more info or to sign up, visit fredericksburgva.gov/989/Summer-Camps.
Summer camps, LibertyTown Arts Workshop, 916 Liberty St., Fredericksburg. July 8-12: Chinese Watercolor, 9-10:30 a.m.; Fiber Party! 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Art History & Crafts, 3:30-5 p.m. For ages 6-9. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Architecture Camp, The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design, 2501 Monument Ave., Richmond. For rising sixth- to eighth-graders: July 8-12, July 22-26 and Aug. 5-9; and for first- to fifth-graders: July 29 to Aug. 2. $300. 804/655-6055; branchmuseumorg.
Children’s Art Classes, King George Elementary School Art Room, 10381 Ridge Road, King George. Presented by King George Art Guild. Taught by Rita Kovach. July 22-26, with daily sessions from 9-10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For ages 6-16. Free; all supplies provided. Class spaces limited. To register, call 540/760-6928 or email xmorgan@hotmail.com. Provide names, ages, parent, phone number and mailing address.
—Compiled by Gail Choochan