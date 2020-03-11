13 friday
Christian Youth Theater: “Singin’ in the Rain,” Spotsylvania Middle School, 8801 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday. $13-$17. cytfredericksburg.org.
YA Book Club: “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 7 p.m. 540/785-3504.
Science After Dark: Lime Night, Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Features hands-on activities such as creating a Zip Lime vessel and limestone chalk drawings, testing taste buds for sour-spotting skills, looking at different citrus fruits under a microscope, sampling lime-filled fruit sorbet in the “Boost!” kitchen and making an invisible ink spy journal in The Forge. Other events: all-live planetarium shows at 6:30 and 7:15 p.m. (space is limited to the first 250 guests, no ticket required); and stargazing with the Richmond Astronomical Society, weather permitting. 5-8 p.m. $10 online prior to the day of the event; tickets purchased on the day of the event are $15.50 for adults; $13.50 for youth (ages 6-12) and seniors (ages 60 and older), and $10 for preschool-aged children (ages 3-5). Add the feature film “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” in the Dome for $5. smv.org.
14 saturday
Storytime and Activities: “Pete the Cat: The Great Leprechaun Chase,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Christian Youth Theater: “Singin’ in the Rain,” Spotsylvania Middle School. See Friday’s listing.
St. Paddy’s Palooza, Innsbrook Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Drive, Glen Allen. Family-friendly festival with hot air-balloon cave, live music, Irish bagpipers and dancers, face painting, a rock wall, bounce house, pony rides and barrel train. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 suggested donation; pay as you go for activities. Benefiting St. Baldrick’s Foundation.
Family Day and Scout Event: Women in the Marine Corps, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Learn about the many ways women have served their country throughout history. Scouting organizations will be able to earn badges associated with women’s history based on their organization’s requirements. To register your troop, contact the Education Team at nmmckids@gmail.com. Noon to 3 p.m. 703/784-6116; USMCMuseum.com.
“Trolls Live!” EagleBank Arena, 4500 Patriot Circle, Fairfax. 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. $33 and up. trollslive.com.
Heritage Family Days: Women in Aviation and Space Family Day, Steven F. Udvar–Hazy Center, 14390 Air and Space Museum Parkway, Chantilly. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free, parking $15. airandspace.si.edu.
Golden Dragon Acrobats: Cirque Ziva, The Cultural Art Center at Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road, Glen Allen. 2:30-4:30 p.m. $40. 804/261-2787 (ARTS); artsglenallen.com.
Family Fun Day, National Law Enforcement Museum, 444 E St. NW, Washington, D.C. Explore the world of health and fitness in law enforcement. Activities include obstacle course based on the police Physical Agility Test, police yoga (bring a mat or towel), observation and memory game, and recreating a crime scene out of LEGO blocks. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 202/737-3400; LawEnforcementMuseum.org.
15 sunday
Baby & Me Storytime: “My First I See You: A Mirror Book,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. For caregivers and children 0-24 months old. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Christian Youth Theater: “Singin’ in the Rain,” Spotsylvania Middle School. See Friday’s listing.
“Trolls Live!” EagleBank Arena, 4500 Patriot Circle, Fairfax. See Saturday’s listing.
17 tuesday
Preschool Play Date: Marching Into Spring, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Participants will make springtime-themed crafts, and have a sing-a-long and storytimes. Ages 5 and under. 10-11:30 a.m. 703/784-6116; USMCMuseum.com.
19 wednesday
Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Children’s Art Show, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. Artists reception March 19, 6-7:30 p.m. Exhibit hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 20 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 21. Admission is free. 540/372-1086; FredParksRec.com.
ongoing
Dr. Seuss’ “The Cat in the Hat,” Riverside Children’s Theater, 95 Riverside Parkway. Recommended for ages 5 and up. Through March 14. Selected Tuesday and Thursday matinees at 11:30 a.m., arrive at 10:30 a.m. Selected Saturday matinees at 1 p.m., arrive at noon. $16 show only. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
“Giant Insects,” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. See everyday insects up close and personal like never before. Through Aug. 30. Included with museum admission. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Preschool Palette, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Introduce your child to arts education in a museum setting with this monthly award-winning class. Enjoy hands-on art activities and projects, along with age-appropriate studio tours, garden walks and stories. 10–11 a.m. Ages 2–5 are accompanied by an adult. $12 child/adult pair ($10 Friends of Belmont). Register at garimelchers.umw.edu/education/preschool-palette.
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
CarMax $1 Family Nights, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Held the second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. $1 admission per person (adults and children). c-mor.org.
upcoming
GAMEmason 2020, George Mason University Center for the Arts, 4373 Mason Pond Drive, Fairfax. All-day gaming convention featuring Overwatch and Super Smash Bros. Tournaments, industry panels and special appearances. March 20, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Registration begins at 10 a.m. in the Center for the Arts ticket office. $25 general admission; GMU students receive one free general admission ticket with a valid Mason ID. A general admission ticket includes access to area for arcade games and merchandise, GAMEmason gaming spaces and sponsored exhibitions, concert hall for tournaments and keynote speakers, and educational sessions. VIP Access tickets can be purchased for $50 general public or $20 GMU students with a valid Mason ID. A VIP Access ticket provides access to all of the above, plus meet-and-greets, autograph signings, VIP seating in the Concert Hall, as well as a GAMEmason T-shirt and GAMEmason 2020 collector’s item. For GAMEmason 2020 tickets and information, visit: https://si.gmu.edu/gamemason.
The Originial Harlem Globetrotters: “Pushing the Limits,” EagleBank Arena, 4500 Patriot Circle, Fairfax. Featuring a blend of hilarious hijinks and incredible basketball skills including ball handling, high-flying dunks, and a new record-breaking attempt. March 20-21. $25 and up. harlemglobetrotters.com.
Storytime and Activities: “Pig the Tourist,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. March 21. 540/785-3504.
Student Art Fun Day, Westmoreland County Museum, 43 Court Square, Montross. Featuring local student artwork from Washington District Elementary School, Cople District Elementary School, Montross Middle School and Washington & Lee High School; face painting by Eileen Scholar; and activities such as chalk art, hula hoops, ladder ball, Frisbee toss, cornhole and more.March 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information or to submit student artwork, call 804/493-8440 or email wcmuseum@verizon.net.
Stories at the Museum: “Fearless: The Story of Racing Legend Louise Smith,” Virginia Museum of History & Culture, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond. Experience educator-led readings of children’s history books and themed craft activities for Women’s History Month. March 21, 11 a.m. to noon. Included with admission. 804/340-1800; virginiahistory.org.
VPM Presents: “Let’s Go Luna!” The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Charlottesville. Includes a 25-minute screening of “Let’s Go Luna!” and two special appearances by Luna herself. Photo opportunities: 9-9:30 a.m. ad 10-10:30 a.m. Every family in attendance will receive a free book and VPM giveaways. 9 a.m. March 21. Free; registration required. 434-979-1333; theparamount.net/event/vpm-presents-lets-go-luna.
“Giggle, Giggle Quack,” Maryland Ensemble Theatre, 31 W. Patrick St., Frederick, Md. A stage adaption from the beloved children’s book series written by Doreen Cronin and Betsy Lewnin. March 21 through April 11. $12. 301/694- 4744; marylandensemble.org.
“Tuck Everlasting,” Chancellor High School, Based on the best-selling children’s classic by Natalie Babbitt and adapted for the stage by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle. 7 p.m. March 27-28 and 7 p.m. April 3-4. $8 reserved/discounted tickets on sale until March 24 on Ticket Spicket.
Storytime and Activities: “Macca the Alpaca,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. March 28. 540/785-3504.
Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. Bring baskets and camera; Eastern Bunny will be available for photographs. Open to ages 1-12. Children will be divided into four age groups: 1-3, 4-5, 6-8 and 9-12. April 11, with egg hunt at 11 a.m. sharp. Free; parking is $5 per vehicle. virginiaparks.org/friends-bi.
“The Madwoman of Chaillot,” Stafford High School, 63 Stafford Indian Lane, Fredericksburg. April 24 through May 2. $5 students, $10 adults; groups of 10 or more receive a $2 discount per ticket, groups of more than five and less than 10 receive one free adult chaperone ticket.
“Baby Shark Live!” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Join Baby Shark and friends as they sing and dance through new and classic songs. May 16. $34.50-$52.50. 800/514-ETIX; altriatheater.com.
camps and workshops
Summer Camptastic summer art camp, LibertyTown Arts Workshop, 916 Liberty St. June 8-12 (Mindfulness), June 22-26 (Explore) and July 6-10 (Community); classes available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Full-day signups begin March 1, with half-day signups April 1. Ages 6-15. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Grandparent–Grandchild Camp, Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road, Stratford. Registration is now open. Dates: June 23-25 and July 28-30. Enrollment is limited to only 20 children and their grandparents; early registration is strongly recommended. For more information and to receive a spot, Contact Mary Bowman at mbowman@stratfordhall.org.—Compiled by Gail Choochan
