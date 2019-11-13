14 thursday
Young Adult Book Club: “The Fountains of Silence,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 7 p.m. 540/785-3504.
15 friday
Science After Bark, Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Celebrate man’s best friend with dog-themed demonstrations and activities, special all-live planetarium shows at 6:30 and 7:15 p.m. (space is limited, no ticket required); stargazing with the Richmond Astronomical Society; and “The Secret Life of Pets” movie showing. 5-8 p.m. $10 online until day before event; free for museum members and college students with a valid ID. Day of event: $15.50 adults; $13.50 ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older, and $10 for preschool-age children ages 3–5). Admission includes exhibits and event programming. Add the feature film in the Dome for $5. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Christmas on the Potomac: ICE! Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, 201 Waterfront St., National Harbor, Md. Experience favorite scenes from “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” in this walk-through winter wonderland carved from more than 2 million pounds of ice. Entrance inside The Christmas Village at Gaylord National. Nov. 15 to Dec. 30. From $25 child and $33 adult. christmasonthepotomac.com.
16 saturday
Children’s Christmas Tree Lighting, Hurkamp Park, 500 William St. Meet Santa and other holiday characters, make fun holiday crafts, experience live music and storytime and much more. 4 p.m. Free. Presented by the Fredericksburg Economic Development and Tourism and Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events. 540/373-1776; visitfred.com.
Storytime and Activities: “Jack Frost vs. the Abominable Snowman,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Stories at the Museum: National American Indians Heritage Month and Thanksgiving, Virginia Museum of History & Culture, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond. Enjoy educator-led readings of children’s history books and a craft activity. 11 a.m. to noon. Included with admission. virginiahistory.org.
Christmas Town, Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Featuring more than 10 million lights, Christmas Town Express holiday-themed train ride, Santa’s Workshop, and festive food, drinks and holiday shopping. Nov. 16 to Jan. 5. christmastown.com/va.
17 sunday
Baby & Me Storytime: “Abby (Sesame Street Friends),” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. For caregivers and children 0-24 months old. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Hylton Family Series: Circo Comedia, Hylton Performing Arts Center, Merchant Hall, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. 1 and 4 p.m. $10-$15; children under age 2 who are held by an adult and do not occupy a seat may receive a lap ticket free of charge. hyltoncenter.org.
20 wednesday
Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
ongoing
Animal Discovery Days, Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. A spotlight on different animals around the zoo. Includes special demonstrations, activities and opportunities to learn about wildlife conservation. Upcoming dates: Nov. 14 and Dec. 4. See schedule at nationalzoo.si.edu.
Bye Bye, Bei Bei, Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. Join the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute for a series of online and on-site events to bid farewell to the giant panda before he moves to China. Through Nov. 18. See the full schedule at nationalzoo.si.edu/events/bye-bye-bei-bei.
Virginia Repertory Theatre: “Tuck Everlasting: TYA Edition,” Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond. Adaptation of Broadway production, based on Natalie Babbitt’s children’s novel. Co-world première with Nashville Children’s Theatre. Through Dec. 1. Sensory-friendly performance: Nov. 16 at 10:30 a.m. 804/282-2620; virginiarep.org.
“Bionic Me,” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Touring exhibition showcases the ingenious medical, industrial and technological breakthroughs that have helped humans overcome challenges and enhance their lives. Designed for ages 5-12. Through Jan. 5, 2020. $15.50 adults; $13.50 ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 ages 3–5. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Preschool Palette, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Introduce your child to arts education in a museum setting with this monthly award-winning class. Enjoy hands-on art activities and projects, along with age-appropriate studio tours, garden walks and stories. 10–11 a.m. Ages 2–5 are accompanied by an adult. $12 child/adult pair ($10 Friends of Belmont). Register at garimelchers.umw.edu/education/preschool-palette.
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
Dungeons & Dragons Game Night, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Open to new and old players; no experience necessary. Second Tuesday of each month. 6 p.m. 540/785-3504.
CarMax $1 Family Nights, The Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Held the second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. $1 admission per person (adults and children). c-mor.org.
upcoming
Stage Door Youth: “Fiddler on the Roof Jr.,” Chancellor High School, 6300 Harrison Road. Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 23 at 3 and 7 p.m. $13 adults, $9 students. stagedoorproductions.org.
Christian Youth Theater: “A Christmas Carol,” Spotsylvania High School, 6975 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Featuring live orchestra. Nov. 22 to Dec. 1; 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays. $13-$17. cytfredericksburg.org.
Storytime and Activities: “Anna, Elsa and the Secret River” and “Frozen 2 (Little Golden Book),” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Nov. 23, 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
“Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown!” exhibit, Virginia Museum of History & Culture, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond. Featuring 50 Peanuts daily and Sunday comic strips, over 50 vintage Peanuts-themed seasonal novelties, a Santa letter writing station and photo opportunities for children of all ages. Nov. 23 to Jan. 12, 2020. Included with admission. virginiahistory.org.
WinterFest, Kings Dominion, 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell. Featuring millions of shimmering lights, a 300-foot tree and lavish displays, live shows and strolling performers, and hands-on holiday activities. Select nights Nov. 23 to Jan. 1. $26 and up. kingsdominion.com.
“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical!),” Kennedy Center, Family Theater, Washington, D.C. World premiere from the Kennedy Center’s first-ever Education Artist-in-Residence, author and illustrator Mo Willems. Nov. 23 to Jan. 5. Most enjoyed by ages 5 and up. $20 and up. 202/467-4600; kennedy-center.org.
Holiday in the Park, Six Flags America, 13710 Central Ave., Bowie, Md. Featuring more than a million glittering lights, holiday entertainment, seasonal treats and visits with Santa. Select days Nov. 23 to Jan. 1. sixflags.com/america.
Baby & Me Storytime: “Big Bird (Sesame Street Friends),” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. For caregivers and children 0-24 months old. Nov. 24, 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Nutcracker Tea with Clara and Friends, Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Presented by Northern Virginia Ballet. Enjoy a light afternoon tea and meet with stars from “The Nutcracker” ballet. Nov. 24, 1 and 3:30 p.m. Each person attending the tea will also receive one ticket to the Nov. 23 or Nov. 30 performance. $65. hyltoncenter.org.
ZooLights powered by Pepco, Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. Enjoy live music performances, winter treats and holiday shopping. Nov. 29 to Jan. 1 (except Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31. Free admission; parking is limited. nationalzoo.si.edu.
Storytime and Activities: “Dear Santa” and “Cookies for Santa,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Nov. 30, 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
“Superpower Dogs” sensory screening, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Nov. 30, 11 a.m. to noon. $5. Free. usmcmuseum.com.
“Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells Batman Smells,” Maryland Theatre Ensemble, 31 W. Patrick St., Frederick, Md. Based on the children’s books by Barbara Park. Ages 3 and up. Nov. 30-Dec. 29. $14. 301/694-4744; marylandensemble.org.
”The Very Hungry Caterpillar Christmas,” George Mason University’s Center for the Arts, 4373 Mason Pond Drive, Fairfax. Featuring Eric Carle’s “Dream Snow.” Dec. 1, 1 and 4 p.m.; enjoy interactive children’s activity 45 minutes before the performance in the Center for the Arts lobby. Recommended for ages 2-7. $10-$15. 703/993-8888; cfa.gmu.edu.
“PJ Masks Live: Save The Day!” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Based on the Disney Junior animated series, the show features preschoolers’ favorite pre-school superheroes and familiar songs from the popular show along with brand new music and a whole new adventure. Dec. 1. pjmaskslive.com.
Georgetown GLOW, Washington, D.C. Featuring 11 commissioned light art installations located throughout the Georgetown commercial district. Programming includes special promotions and events at many shops and restaurants, including A Book Hill Holiday, plus themed historic, food, photography and curator walking tours. 5-10 p.m. Dec. 6 to Jan. 5. Organized by the Georgetown Business Improvement District. Admission is free. GeorgetownGLOWDC.com.
“PJ Masks Live: Save The Day!” DAR Constitution Hall, 1776 D St. NW, Washington, D.C. Based on the Disney Junior animated series, the show features preschoolers’ favorite pre-school superheroes and familiar songs from the popular show along with brand new music and a whole new adventure. Dec. 10. pjmaskslive.com.
Christmas Illuminations at Mount Vernon, 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway Mount Vernon. Enjoy family-friendly fun and fireworks choreographed to holiday music; visit with re-enactors from the First Virginia Regiment, Martha Washington and Aladdin the camel; and watch colonial artisans demonstrate the 18th-century process of creating chocolate. Dec. 20-21, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Rain date: Dec. 28. Adults: $36 with mansion tour, $30 without tour; youth: $26 with mansion tour, $20 without tour. mountvernon.org.
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” EagleBank Arena, 4500 Patriot Circle, Fairfax. Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020. $21.50 and up; VIP packages available. PAWPatrolLive.com.
workshops and camps
Petite Patriots, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St., Fredericksburg. An engaging historical experience for ages 3-6. Each Petite Patriot will receive free admission, read-aloud story, short and interactive history demonstration and take-home craft. Dec. 12. No cost; spots fill up fast. To reserve a spot, call 540/654-2111 or email lcrawfor@umw.edu. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
—Compiled by Gail Choochan
