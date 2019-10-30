31 thursday
Howloween, along Main Street and Taylor Park, Orange. Trick-or-treating, activities and giveaways. Hosted by Community Heart & Soul, in association with the Town of Orange and other community partners. 4-6 p.m. townoforangeva.org.
Trick-or-Treat, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Wear your costume and pick up treats at trick-or-treat stations around the store. 5-7 p.m. 540/785-3504.
Hall-O-Screen Party, Kennedy Center, The Reach, Washington, D.C. The REACH transforms into Halloween Town with a free screening of Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” plus a Halloween-themed dance lesson. 6 p.m. kennedy-center.org.
2 saturday
Meet “Penny Copper Gets Blown Away” author Judy Zummo, Jabberwocky, 810 Caroline St. Noon to 2 p.m. 540/371-5684.
Storytime and Activities: “The Crayons’ Christmas,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. Other events: Lafayette Upper Elementary Bookfair, with activities from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. 540/785-3504.
Richmond Symphony Lollipops 1: Wild Wild West, Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St., Richmond. Enjoy music from Copland, John Williams and others under the baton of Sheriff Chia-Hsuan Lin. 11 a.m. with pre-concert festival at 10 a.m. $10-$20. dominionenergycenter.com.
Celebrations Around the World, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St., Richmond. Celebrate the seasonal opening of the Genworth Holiday Village with a day of performances and activities highlighting Diwali, Eid, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Lunar New Year and Christmas. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 804/474-7062; childrensmuseumofrichmond.org.
3 sunday
Baby & Me Storytime: “Elmo (Sesame Street Friends),” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. For caregivers and children 0-24 months old. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
6 wednesday
Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
7 thursday
Cirque Italia: Water Circus Gold, 2400 Airport Ave., Fredericksburg. Nov. 7-10. $10-$50; parking $5 cash paid at venue. cirqueitalia.com.
ongoing
Animal Discovery Days, Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. A spotlight on different animals around the zoo. Includes special demonstrations, activities and opportunities to learn about wildlife conservation. Upcoming dates: Nov. 14 and Dec. 4. See schedule at nationalzoo.si.edu.
Zombie Escape, Dominion Raceway, Thornburg. Team up with other survivors to escape a zombie infestation by shooting live zombies with paintballs. Select dates through Nov. 2. Half-hour timeslots from 6-11 p.m. One ride $25, includes 100 paintballs; one rider (no shooting, passenger) $10, available at the box office. Reserve a spot at zombieescapeatdr.weebly.com.
Halloween Haunt, Kings Dominion, 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell. Enjoy immersive mazes, spine-tingling scare zones, thrilling shows and more (Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights). Other events: The Great Pumpkin Fest, featuring scare-free Halloween activities for kids presented by the Peanuts characters (until 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays). Through Nov. 2. kingsdominion.com.
“Kid Prince and Pablo,” Kennedy Center, Washington, D.C. Mark Twain’s classic “The Prince and the Pauper” is reimagined as a digital age American hip-hop story. Family Theater. Through Nov. 3. Sensory-friendly performance Nov. 2. Most enjoyed by ages 9 and up. $20. kennedy-center.org.
Virginia Repertory Theatre: “Tuck Everlasting: TYA Edition,” Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond. Adaptation of Broadway production, based on Natalie Babbitt’s children’s novel. Co-world première with Nashville Children’s Theatre. Through Dec. 1. Sensory-friendly performance: Nov. 16 at 10:30 a.m. Audio-described performance: Nov 3 at 2 p.m. 804/282-2620; virginiarep.org.
Fright Fest, Six Flags America, 13710 Central Ave., Bowie, Md. Enjoy several haunted houses and scare zones located throughout the park, and new features: horror musical “CURS3D,” and the stunt show “Doctor’s Revenge.” Select dates through Nov. 3. sixflags.com.
“Bionic Me,” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Touring exhibition showcases the ingenious medical, industrial and technological breakthroughs that have helped humans overcome challenges and enhance their lives. Designed for ages 5-12. Through Jan. 5. $15.50 adults; $13.50 ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 ages 3–5. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Preschool Palette, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Introduce your child to arts education in a museum setting with this monthly award-winning class. Enjoy hands-on art activities and projects, along with age-appropriate studio tours, garden walks and stories. 10–11 a.m. Ages 2–5 are accompanied by an adult. $12 child/adult pair ($10 Friends of Belmont). Register at garimelchers.umw.edu/education/preschool-palette.
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
Dungeons & Dragons Game Night, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Open to new and old players; no experience necessary. Second Tuesday of each month. 6 p.m. 540/785-3504.
CarMax $1 Family Nights, The Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Held the second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. $1 admission per person (adults and children). c-mor.org.
upcoming
Storytime and Activities: “The Monster at the End of This Book and People in Your Neighborhood,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Nov. 9, 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Baby & Me Storytime: “Cookie (Sesame Street Friends),” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. For caregivers and children 0-24 months old. Nov. 10, 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Science After Bark, Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Celebrate man’s best friend with dog-themed demonstrations and activities, special all-live planetarium shows at 6:30 and 7:15 p.m. (space is limited, no ticket required); stargazing with the Richmond Astronomical Society; and “The Secret Life of Pets” movie showing. Nov. 15, 5-8 p.m. $10 online until day before event; free for museum members and college students with a valid ID. Day of event: $15.50 adults; $13.50 ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older, and $10 for preschool-age children ages 3–5). Admission includes exhibits and event programming. Add the feature film in the Dome for $5. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Christmas Town, Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Featuring more than 10 million lights, Christmas Town Express holiday-themed train ride, Santa’s Workshop, and festive food, drinks and unique holiday shopping. Nov. 16 to Jan. 5. christmastown.com/va.
“PJ Masks Live: Save The Day!” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Based on the Disney Junior animated series, the show features preschoolers’ favorite pre-school superheroes and familiar songs from the popular show along with brand new music and a whole new adventure. Dec. 1. pjmaskslive.com.
“PJ Masks Live: Save The Day!” DAR Constitution Hall, Washington, D.C. Based on the Disney Junior animated series, the show features preschoolers’ favorite pre-school superheroes and familiar songs from the popular show along with brand new music and a whole new adventure. Dec. 10. pjmaskslive.com.
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” EagleBank Arena, 4500 Patriot Circle, Fairfax. Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020. $21.50 and up; VIP packages available. PAWPatrolLive.com.
workshops and camps
Petite Patriots, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St., Fredericksburg. An engaging historical experience for ages 3-6. Each Petite Patriot will receive free admission, read-aloud story, short and interactive history demonstration and take-home craft. Dec. 12. No cost; spots fill up fast. To reserve a spot, call 540/654-2111 or email lcrawfor@umw.edu. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
