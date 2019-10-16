18 friday
Ghost Walk, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St. Tours leave every 10 minutes. 6-10 p.m. $3-$6. Children 5 years old and younger are free. Purchase in person or by reservation. Cash only. Proceeds benefit UMW Historic Preservation Club. 540/654-1315; umwghostwalk@gmail.com; umwghostwalk.com.
Pajama Storytime and Activities: “Good Night, Little Blue Truck,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 7 p.m. 540/785-3504.
“Peter Rabbit Tales—Live On Stage,” The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Charlottesville. 6 p.m. $10.75 youth, $14.75 adult. 434/979-1333; theparamount.net.
Home School Day, Thomas Jefferson’s Popular Forest, Home-schooled children and their families are invited to Poplar Forest for a day of hands-on-history activities, including brickmaking and quill pen writing, and special educational tours. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Included with regular admission to Poplar Forest. $4-$16; free for children under age 6. For more information or to make reservations, call 434/534-8120 or visit poplarforest.org.
Virginia Repertory Theatre: “Tuck Everlasting: TYA Edition,” Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond. Adaptation of Broadway production, based on Natalie Babbitt’s children’s novel. Co-world premiere with Nashville Children’s Theatre. Oct. 18 to Dec. 1. Sensory-friendly performance: Nov. 16 at 10:30 a.m. Audio-described performance: Nov 3 at 2 p.m. 804/282-2620; virginiarep.org.
19 saturdayStratford After Dark, 483 Great House Road, Stratford. Family fun includes trick-or-treating, seasonal crafts, fortune telling, face painting, hayrides around the Oval, cider and ginger cookies in the Visitor Center and a bonfire to roast the perfect marshmallow. 4-9 p.m. $10-$15. Children 5 and younger are free. Ghost tours begin at 6 p.m.; pre-register for tour. Bring a container for candy. Costume guidelines at stratfordhall.org.
Film:“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!” Hurkamp Park, 500 William St. Activities begin at 5 p.m., movie starts at 7 p.m. Free. Bring a blanket.
Storytime and Activities: “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: The Poetry of Mr. Rogers,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. Other events: Kids’ Book Hangout Event, with games, activities and take-home giveaways. 2 p.m. 540/785-3504.
Harvest Moon Family Fun Night, Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road. Free pizza, candy and games. Wear your costume; trunk or treat in the parking lot. 5:30-8 p.m. 540/752-5462; graceumchartwood.net.
Healthy Culpeper Children’s Day in the Park, Yowell Meadow Park, Culpeper. Activities include fun fitness, Drums Alive, face painting, DJ Harmony, Kid ID, moon bounce, police department’s McGruff, crafts, Lion’s Club vision screening and information tables for many kid-oriented businesses and non-profits. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. windmorefoundation.org.
Cirque Mei, George Mason University’s Center for the Arts Concert Hall, 4373 Mason Pond Drive, Fairfax. Elite circus artists and acrobats from the Hebei Province, China, bends ancient artistry with breathtaking energy for a non-stop extravaganza of acrobatics, contortion tricks, juggling acts and balancing feats. 2 and 8 p.m. $30-$50. 703/993-2787; cfa.gmu.edu.
Ghost Walk, James Monroe Museum. 5-10 p.m. See Oct. 18 listing.
20 sundayFiddlestix Halloween Magic, Dodd Auditorium, 1701 College Ave. 3-5 p.m. Free. 540/654-1324; umwphilharmonic.com.
Baby & Me Storytime: “Moo” (Peek-a-Flap Series), Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. For caregivers and children 0-24 months old. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
History in Your Hands, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Triangle. For visitors of all ages who are blind or have low vision. Interact with the collections through tactile exploration of selected objects, and through verbal description, tactile graphics, and other materials for artifacts that cannot be touched. 1-3 p.m. Free; preregistration is required. Registration closes one week prior to the event. To register, contact Scott Gardiner at 703/432-8455 or email scott.gardiner@usmcu.edu.
Goblins & Gourds, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond. Harvest celebration for all ages in Children’s Garden. Featuring live music by Sweet Potatoes and Richmond Indigenous Gourd Orchestra; pumpkin-painting; demonstrations of gourd and pumpkin carving; African Cultural Gourd Demonstration and Open Community Drum Circle; Autumn Botanical Carpet Mural; and ativities led by SCRAP RVA and Owlcraft Healing Ways. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Included in admission. lewisginter.org.
23 wednesdayStorytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
24 thursdayCirque Mei, Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Elite circus artists and acrobats from the Hebei Province, China, bends ancient artistry with breathtaking energy for a non-stop extravaganza of acrobatics, contortion tricks, juggling acts and balancing feats. 8 p.m. $29-$48. 703/993-7759; hyltoncenter.org.
ongoingAnimal Discovery Days, Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. A spotlight on different animals around the zoo. Includes special demonstrations, activities and opportunities to learn about wildlife conservation. Upcoming dates: Oct. 20, Nov. 14 and Dec. 4. See schedule at nationalzoo.si.edu.
Fright Land, Fun Land of Fredericksburg, 1351 Central Park Blvd. Featuring more than 18 attractions, escape room and two haunted mazes. Thursdays-Saturdays. Select dates through Oct. 26. Begins at 7 p.m. $10-$35. 540/785-6700; funlandfredericksburg.com.
Howl-O-Scream, Busch Gardens, 1 Busch Gardens Blvd., Williamsburg. Enjoy elaborate haunted houses, immersive themed scare zones, challenging escape rooms and darkly entertaining live shows. Select dates through Oct. 27. buschgardens.com.
Halloween Haunt, Kings Dominion, 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell. Enjoy immersive mazes, spine-tingling scare zones, thrilling shows and more (Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights). Other events: The Great Pumpkin Fest, featuring scare-free Halloween activities for kids presented by the Peanuts characters (until 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays). Through Nov. 2. kingsdominion.com.
Fright Fest, Six Flags America, 13710 Central Ave., Bowie, Md. Enjoy several haunted houses and scare zones located throughout the park, and new features: horror musical “CURS3D,” and the stunt show “Doctor’s Revenge.” Select dates through Nov. 3. sixflags.com.
“Bionic Me,” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Touring exhibition showcases the ingenious medical, industrial and technological breakthroughs that have helped humans overcome challenges and enhance their lives. Designed for ages 5-12. Through Jan. 5. $15.50 adults; $13.50 ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 ages 3–5. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Preschool Palette, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Introduce your child to arts education in a museum setting with this monthly award-winning class. Enjoy hands-on art activities and projects, along with age-appropriate studio tours, garden walks and stories. 10–11 a.m. Ages 2–5 are accompanied by an adult. $12 child/adult pair ($10 Friends of Belmont). Register at garimelchers.umw.edu/education/preschool-palette.
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
Dungeons & Dragons Game Night, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Open to new and old players; no experience necessary. Second Tuesday of each month. 6 p.m. 540/785-3504.
CarMax $1 Family Nights, The Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Held the second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. $1 admission per person (adults and children). c-mor.org.
upcomingSensory screening of “Superpower Dog,” National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Triangle. Documentary is shown in 2D with theater lights dimmed and sound lowered. Oct. 26, 10-11 a.m. $5. Contact bonilla@marineheritage.org for more information.
ArchaeoFest, Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway, Fredericksburg. Enjoy a family-friendly day focused on early human technology from pre-historic time into the 18th century. $9 adults, $4.50 students, and free for children under age 6. Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ferryfarm.org.
Halloween Hoopla, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St., Richmond. Enjoy an afternoon of spooky fun, trick-or-treating, pumpkin experiments and special performances. Costumes encouraged. Oct. 26, 1-5 p.m. $4 adults, free for children. Advance registration suggested. childrensmuseumofrichmond.org.
Family Day: Air & Scare, Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, 14390 Air and Space Museum Parkway, Chantilly. Enjoy indoor trick or treating and participate in creepy crafts, spooky science experiments and other Halloween-themed activities. Wear a costume; full-face masks are prohibited on visitors over 16 years of age. Oct. 26, noon to 5:30 p.m. Free; parking is $15. 703-572-4118; airandspace.si.edu.PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. An action-packed, music-filled production following the heroic pups from the animated preschool series. Oct. 29-30. altriatheater.com.
“PJ Masks Live: Save The Day!” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Based on the Disney Junior animated series, the show features preschoolers’ favorite pre-school superheroes and familiar songs from the popular show along with brand new music and a whole new adventure. Dec. 1. pjmaskslive.com.
“PJ Masks Live: Save The Day!” DAR Constitution Hall, Washington, D.C. Based on the Disney Junior animated series, the show features preschoolers’ favorite pre-school superheroes and familiar songs from the popular show along with brand new music and a whole new adventure. Dec. 10. pjmaskslive.com.
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” EagleBank Arena, 4500 Patriot Circle, Fairfax. Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020. $21.50 and up; VIP packages available. PAWPatrolLive.com.
workshops and camps
Petite Patriots, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St., Fredericksburg. An engaging historical experience for ages 3-6. Each Petite Patriot will receive free admission, read-aloud story, short and interactive history demonstration and take-home craft. Dec. 12. No cost; spots fill up fast. To reserve a spot, call 540/654-2111 or email lcrawfor@umw.edu. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
—Compiled by Gail Choochan
