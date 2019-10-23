24 thursday
Cirque Mei, Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Elite circus artists and acrobats from the Hebei Province, China, bends ancient artistry with breathtaking energy for a non-stop extravaganza of acrobatics, contortion tricks, juggling acts and balancing feats. 8 p.m. $29-$48. 703/993-7759; hyltoncenter.org.
26 saturday
ArchaeoFest, Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway, Fredericksburg. Enjoy a family-friendly day focused on early human technology from pre-historic time into the 18th century. $9 adults, $4.50 students, and free for children under age 6. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ferryfarm.org.
Storytime and Activities: “No More Monsters Under Your Bed!,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. Other events: The Last Kids on Earth Training Camp Event, featuring activities, a survival quiz, trivia, giveaways and more. 2 p.m. 540/785-3504.
Sensory screening of “Superpower Dog,” National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Triangle. Documentary is shown in 2D with theater lights dimmed and sound lowered. 10-11 a.m. $5. Contact bonilla@marineheritage.org for more information.
Halloween Hoopla, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St., Richmond. Enjoy an afternoon of spooky fun, trick-or-treating, pumpkin experiments and special performances. Costumes encouraged. 1-5 p.m. $4 adults, free for children. Advance registration suggested. childrensmuseumofrichmond.org.
Family Day: Air & Scare, Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, 14390 Air and Space Museum Parkway, Chantilly. Enjoy indoor trick or treating and participate in creepy crafts, spooky science experiments and other Halloween-themed activities. Wear a costume; full-face masks are prohibited on visitors over 16 years of age. Noon to 5:30 p.m. Free; parking is $15. 703-572-4118; airandspace.si.edu.
28 monday
Kids Euro Festival: Bratislava Puppet Theatre & Castle Puppet Theater Sevnica, Kennedy Center, Millennium Stage, Washington, D.C. 6 p.m. Free; tickets not required. 202/467-4600; kennedy-center.org.
29 tuesday
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. An action-packed, music-filled production following the heroic pups from the animated preschool series. Oct. 29-30. altriatheater.com.
30 wednesday
Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” Altria Theater. See Tuesday’s listing.
31 thursday
Howloween, along Main Street and Taylor Park, Orange. Trick-or-treating, activities and giveaways. Hosted by Community Heart & Soul, in association with the Town of Orange and other community partners. 4-6 p.m. townoforangeva.org.
ongoing
Animal Discovery Days, Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. A spotlight on different animals around the zoo. Includes special demonstrations, activities and opportunities to learn about wildlife conservation. Upcoming dates: Nov. 14 and Dec. 4. See schedule at nationalzoo.si.edu.
Fright Land, Fun Land of Fredericksburg, 1351 Central Park Blvd. Featuring more than 18 attractions, escape room and two haunted mazes. Thursdays-Saturdays. Select dates through Oct. 26. Begins at 7 p.m. $10-$35. 540/785-6700; funlandfredericksburg.com.
Howl-O-Scream, Busch Gardens, 1 Busch Gardens Blvd., Williamsburg. Enjoy elaborate haunted houses, immersive themed scare zones, challenging escape rooms and darkly entertaining live shows. Select dates through Oct. 27. buschgardens.com.
Halloween Haunt, Kings Dominion, 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell. Enjoy immersive mazes, spine-tingling scare zones, thrilling shows and more (Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights). Other events: The Great Pumpkin Fest, featuring scare-free Halloween activities for kids presented by the Peanuts characters (until 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays). Through Nov. 2. kingsdominion.com.
“Kid Prince and Pablo,” Kennedy Center, Washington, D.C. Mark Twain’s classic “The Prince and the Pauper” is reimagined as a digital age American hip-hop story. Family Theater. Through Nov. 3. Sensory-friendly performance Nov. 2. Most enjoyed by ages 9 and up. $20. kennedy-center.org.
Virginia Repertory Theatre: “Tuck Everlasting: TYA Edition,” Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond. Adaptation of Broadway production, based on Natalie Babbitt’s children’s novel. Co-world premiere with Nashville Children’s Theatre. Through Dec. 1. Sensory-friendly performance: Nov. 16 at 10:30 a.m. Audio-described performance: Nov 3 at 2 p.m. 804/282-2620; virginiarep.org.
Fright Fest, Six Flags America, 13710 Central Ave., Bowie, Md. Enjoy several haunted houses and scare zones located throughout the park, and new features: horror musical “CURS3D,” and the stunt show “Doctor’s Revenge.” Select dates through Nov. 3. sixflags.com.—Compiled by Gail Choochan
