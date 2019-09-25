26 thursday
“Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. For tickets, VIP Party Passes and tour merchandise, visit peppapigliveus.com.
28 saturday
Storytime and Activities: “How I Met My Monster,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. Other events: Demigod Day Event. Celebrate Rick Riordan book series with scavenger hunt, a secret code postcard and more. Giveaway poster (while supplies last). 2 p.m. 540/785-3504.
“Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” Warner Theatre, 513 13th St. NW, Washington, D.C. For tickets, VIP Party Passes and tour merchandise, visit peppapigliveus.com. warnertheatre.com.
29 sunday
Baby & Me Storytime: “Dinosaur Dance!” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. For caregivers and children 0-24 months old. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
“Bionic Me,” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Touring exhibition showcases the ingenious medical, industrial and technological breakthroughs that have helped humans overcome challenges and enhance their lives. Designed for ages 5-12. Through Jan. 5. $15.50 adults; $13.50 ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 ages 3–5. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
2 wednesday
Disney on Ice: “Road Trip Adventures,” EagleBank Arena, Fairfax. Embark on a wild ride to favorite Disney destinations, including sun-soaked Motunui with Moana, Pride Lands with Simba and Agrabah with Aladdin. and 7 p.m. Oct. 2-3; 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4; 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5; and 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Oct. 6. $25 and up. disneyonice.com.
Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
ongoing
Cirque du Soleil: “VOLTA,” Tysons II in Tysons Corner. A story of transformation, inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of street sports. Through Sept. 29. $49 and up. cirquedusoleil.com/volta.
“The Art of Play,” Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond. Featuring six new interactive sculptures from Virginia artists. Through Sept. 30. $13 adults, $11 seniors, $8 children ages 3-12 (free for children under 3). 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.
“Goodnight Moon,” 31 W. Patrick St., Frederick, Md. Musical based on the bedtime staple by Margaret Wise Brown and Clement Hurd. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 13. $12. 301/694- 4744; marylandensemble.org.
Animal Discovery Days, Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. A spotlight on different animals around the zoo. Includes special demonstrations, activities and opportunities to learn about wildlife conservation. Upcoming dates: Oct. 20, Nov. 14 and Dec. 4. See schedule at nationalzoo.si.edu.
Howl-O-Scream, Busch Gardens, 1 Busch Gardens Blvd., Williamsburg. Enjoy elaborate haunted houses, immersive themed scare zones, challenging escape rooms and darkly entertaining live shows. Select dates through Oct. 27. buschgardens.com.
Halloween Haunt, Kings Dominion, 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell. Enjoy immersive mazes, spine-tingling scare zones, thrilling shows and more (Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights). Other events: The Great Pumpkin Fest, featuring scare-free Halloween activities for kids presented by the Peanuts characters (until 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays). Through Nov. 2. kingsdominion.com.
Fright Fest, Six Flags America, 13710 Central Ave., Bowie, Md. Enjoy several haunted houses and scare zones located throughout the park, and new features: horror musical “CURS3D,” and the stunt show “Doctor’s Revenge.” Select dates through Nov. 3. sixflags.com.
Preschool Palette, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Introduce your child to arts education in a museum setting with this monthly award-winning class. Enjoy hands-on art activities and projects, along with age-appropriate studio tours, garden walks and stories. 10–11 a.m. Ages 2–5 are accompanied by an adult. $12 child/adult pair ($10 Friends of Belmont). Register at garimelchers.umw.edu/education/preschool-palette.
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
Dungeons & Dragons Game Night, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Open to new and old players; no experience necessary. Second Tuesday of each month. 6 p.m. 540/785-3504.
CarMax $1 Family Nights, The Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Held the second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. $1 admission per person (adults and children). c-mor.org.upcoming
Family Weekend Concert, University of Richmond, Modlin Center for the Arts, 410 Westhampton Way, Richmond. Featured Deparment of Music ensembles include Women’s Chorale, Schola Cantorum, Jazz Ensemble, Wind Ensemble, and Symphony Orchestra. Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. Free. 804/289-8980; modlin.richmond.edu.
Family Day: Semper Force, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Interact with reenactors from both the Empire and Rebel Alliance; and enjoy games and crafts. Come dressed as your favorite Sith Lord or Rebel and compete in a costume contest. Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. 800/397-7585; usmcmuseum.com.
Hylton Family Series: “Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey,” Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Lightwire Theater Company presents this story about an outcast mouse who craves acceptance and adventure, using glow-in-the dark puppets, electro-luminescent wire, movement and dance. Recommended for ages 4-12. Oct. 6, 1 and 4 p.m. $15 for adults, $10 children. 703/993-7759; hyltoncenter.org.
American Indian Intertribal Powwow, Jamestown Settlement, State Route 31 and the Colonial Parkway (2110 Jamestown Road), Oct. 12-13. Featuring song and dance by members of American Indian tribes, as well as storytelling and children’s activities. $17.50 adults, $8.25 ages 6-12, and free for children under 6. A value-priced combination ticket with the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown is $26 for adults and $12.50 ages 6-12. 888/593-4682; historyisfun.org/jamestown-settlement/powwow.
“Peter Rabbit Tales—Live On Stage,” The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Charlottesville. Oct. 18, 6 p.m. $10.75 youth, $14.75 adult. 434/979-1333; theparamount.net.
Home School Day, Thomas Jefferson’s Popular Forest, Home-schooled children and their families are invited to Poplar Forest for a day of hands-on-history activities, including brickmaking and quill pen writing, and special educational tours. Oct. 18, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Included with regular admission to Poplar Forest. $4-$16; free for children under age 6. For more information or to make reservations, visit poplarforest.org or call the Museum Shop at 434/534-8120.
Virginia Repertory Theatre: “Tuck Everlasting: TYA Edition,” Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond. Adaptation of Broadway production, based on Natalie Babbitt’s children’s novel. Co-world premiere with Nashville Children’s Theatre. Oct. 18 to Dec. 1. Sensory-friendly performance: Nov. 16 at 10:30 a.m. Audio-described performance: Nov 3 at 2 p.m. 804/282-2620; virginiarep.org.
Harvest Moon Family Fun Night, Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road. Free pizza, candy, games and fun for the whole family. Wear your costume; trunk or treat in the parking lot. Oct. 19, 5:30-8 p.m. 540/752-5462; graceumchartwood.net.
Healthy Culpeper Children’s Day in the Park, Yowell Meadow Park, Culpeper. Activities include fun fitness, Drums Alive, face painting, DJ Harmony, Kid ID, moon bounce, police department’s McGruff, crafts, Lion’s Club vision screening and information tables for many kid-oriented businesses and non-profits. Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. windmorefoundation.org.
Cirque Mei, George Mason University’s Center for the Arts Concert Hall, 4373 Mason Pond Drive, Fairfax. Elite circus artists and acrobats from the Hebei Province, China, bends ancient artistry with breathtaking energy for a non-stop extravaganza of acrobatics, contortion tricks, juggling acts, and balancing feats. Oct. 19, 2 and 8 p.m. $30-$50. 703/993-2787; cfa.gmu.edu.
Cirque Mei, Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Elite circus artists and acrobats from the Hebei Province, China, bends ancient artistry with breathtaking energy for a non-stop extravaganza of acrobatics, contortion tricks, juggling acts, and balancing feats. Oct. 24, 8 p.m. $29-$48. 703/993-7759; hyltoncenter.org.
ArchaeoFest, Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway, Fredericksburg. Enjoy a family-friendly day focused on early human technology from pre-historic time into the 18th century. $9 adults, $4.50 students, and free for children under age 6. Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ferryfarm.org.
Family Day: Air & Scare, Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, 14390 Air and Space Museum Parkway, Chantilly. Enjoy indoor trick or treating and participate in creepy crafts, spooky science experiments and other Halloween-themed activities. Wear a costume; full-face masks are prohibited on visitors over 16 years of age. Oct. 26, noon to 5:30 p.m. Free; parking is $15. 703-572-4118; airandspace.si.edu.
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. An action-packed, music-filled production following the heroic pups from the animated preschool series. Oct. 29-30. altriatheater.com.
“PJ Masks Live: Save The Day!” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Based on the Disney Junior animated series, the show features preschoolers’ favorite pre-school superheroes and familiar songs from the popular show along with brand new music and a whole new adventure. Dec. 1. pjmaskslive.com.
“PJ Masks Live: Save The Day!” DAR Constitution Hall, Washington, D.C. Based on the Disney Junior animated series, the show features preschoolers’ favorite pre-school superheroes and familiar songs from the popular show along with brand new music and a whole new adventure. Dec. 10. pjmaskslive.com.
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” EagleBank Arena, 4500 Patriot Circle, Fairfax. Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020. $21.50 and up; VIP packages available. PAWPatrolLive.com.
WORKSHOPS AND CAMPS
Petite Patriots, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St., Fredericksburg. An engaging historical experience for ages 3-6. Each Petite Patriot will receive free admission, read-aloud story, short and interactive history demonstration and take-home craft. Oct. 12 and Dec. 12. No cost; spots fill up fast. To reserve a spot, call 540/654-2111 or email lcrawfor@umw.edu. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.—Compiled by Gail Choochan
