12 thursday
YA Book Club: “I’m Not Dying with You Tonight,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 7 p.m. Meets Second Thursday of every month. 540/785-3504.
13 friday
Special Nights at Children’s Museum Fredericksburg, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy. Find museum exploration, adapted materials, a cool-down space and a reduced number of visitors. Free admission for families of children (especially ages 15 and under) with behavioral health and development challenges. No reservation required. 5:30-7:30 p.m. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
14 saturday
Lego Derby, Stevensburg Baptist Church, 19393 York Road, Stevensburg. Build, race and keep a Lego racecar. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 includes lunch. “Pit Crew” lunches available for $2. Limited to 75 racers. stevensburgbaptist.org.
Storytime and Activities: “Pete the Cat and the Perfect Pizza Party,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Family Day: Robotics, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Partners from area robotics labs and universities will be on hand with live demonstrations. Noon to 3 p.m. Free. 800/397-7585; usmcmuseum.com.
Hispanic Heritage Month: Family Camping, Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Enjoy ranger-led programs such as canoeing on Powells Creek, a night hike on a trail, stargazing and a campfire program with s’mores. Bilingual program. Ages 3 and older. 5:30-10:30 p.m. $5 per person. Register 24 hours in advance by calling the visitor center at 703/583-6904; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/leesylvania.
15 sunday
Baby & Me Storytime: “Moo, Baa, La La La!” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. For caregivers and children 0-24 months old. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
Arts Alive! 2019, Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Featuring more than 30 performers on four stages, along with classes and demonstrations, and instrument petting zoo and a sing-along. 1-5 p.m. Rain or shine. Free. 703/993-7759; pwcartscouncil.org.
16 monday
“Fiddler on the Roof Jr.” auditions, Chancellor High School, 6300 Harrison Road. 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Rehearsals scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m., with performances Nov. 22-23. Wear comfortable clothes to dance in and a song to perform (preferably a song from the show). For youth grades 2-12. For more information, visit stagedoorproductions.org.
17 tuesday
Preschool Play Date: Baby Bots, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Participate in robotic-themed storytimes, sing-alongs and make robot-themed crafts. 10-11:30 a.m. For ages 5 and under. Free. 800/397-7585; usmcmuseum.com.
“Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Features songs from the original film, including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” alongside a new score from the songwriters of “Hairspray.” Sept. 17-22. $39.50-$88.50.804/592-3368; altriatheater.com
“Fiddler on the Roof Jr.” auditions, Chancellor High School. See Monday’s listing.
18 wednesday
Storytime and Activities, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
ongoing
“Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Enter Curious George’s world and go on a fun math, science and engineering-based adventure. Included with museum admission. Through Sept. 15. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Nature Connects: Art with Lego Bricks, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond. Features 24 sculptures in 13 displays throughout the garden. Through Sept. 22. Included in regular admission. 804/262-9887; lewisginter.org/nature-connects-lego/
Homeschool Program Days, Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown. Special admission for homeschooling families along with family guided tours. Through Sept. 22. $12 per family member, includes unlimited admission to both museums. Ticketholders can also pre-register for a free two-hour family guided tour, offering hands-on experiences in each museum’s outdoor living-history areas. Ages 3 and under receive complimentary admission. For more information and to purchase a homeschool ticket, visit https://bit.ly/2ZtQFmV. 757/253-4939; historyisfun.org.
Cirque du Soleil: “VOLTA,” Tysons II in Tysons Corner. A story of transformation, inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of street sports. Through Sept. 29. $49 and up. cirquedusoleil.com/volta.
“The Art of Play,” Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond. Featuring six new interactive sculptures from Virginia artists. Through Sept. 30. $13 adults, $11 seniors, $8 children ages 3-12 (free for children under 3). 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.
Animal Discovery Days, Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Washington, D.C. A spotlight on different animals around the zoo. Includes special demonstrations, activities and opportunities to learn about wildlife conservation. Upcoming dates: Oct. 20, Nov. 14 and Dec. 4. See schedule at nationalzoo.si.edu.
Preschool Palette, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Introduce your child to arts education in a museum setting with this monthly award-winning class. Enjoy hands-on art activities and projects, along with age-appropriate studio tours, garden walks and stories. 10–11 a.m. Ages 2–5 are accompanied by an adult. $12 child/adult pair ($10 Friends of Belmont). Register at garimelchers.umw.edu/education/preschool-palette.
Family Time, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 1275 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. Every first Thursday of the month. Included with admission. 540/656-2233; c-mor.org.
Dungeons & Dragons Game Night, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Open to new and old players; no experience necessary. Second Tuesday of each month. 6 p.m. 540/785-3504.CarMax $1 Family Nights, The Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. Held the second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. $1 admission per person (adults and children). c-mor.org.
upcoming
Science After Dark: “Quest of the Goonies,” Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., Richmond. Enjoy hands-on activities such as turning pennies into gold and making homemade ice cream; special all-live Cosmic Expeditions at 6:30 and 7:15 p.m. (space is limited, no ticket required); stargazing with the Richmond Astronomical Society; and “Goonies” movie showing. Sept. 20, 5-9 p.m. $10 online until day before event; free for museum members and college students with a valid ID. Day of event: $15.50 adults; $13.50 ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older, and $10 for preschool-age children ages 3–5). Admission includes exhibits and event programming. Add the feature film in the Dome for $5. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
Storytime and Activities: “Batman 5-Minute Stories,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Sept. 21, 11 a.m. Other events: Batman Day Event, 2 p.m. Celebrate 80 years of Gotham City’s greatest defender with a photo standee, memory game and activities. 540/785-3504.
“Dog Days,” National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. See working and service dog demonstrations, and meet therapy dog and rescue dog organizations. Leashed dogs are welcome; “doggie” relief area near the flagpole. Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. 800/397-7585; usmcmuseum.com.
Heritage Family Day: Hispanic Innovators in Air and Space Family Day, National Air and Space Museum, Independence Avenue at Sixth Street, SW, Washington, D.C. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and learn about Hispanic innovators of the past and present. Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 202/633-2214; airandspace.si.edu.
Hispanic Heritage Day, Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St., Richmond. Enjoy cultural performances from the Latin Ballet of Virginia, create your own maracas, play Spanish Nations BINGO and learn Spanish using colors and numbers. Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included in admission. childrensmuseumofrichmond.org.
“Goodnight Moon,” 31 W. Patrick St., Frederick, Md. Musical based on the bedtime staple by Margaret Wise Brown and Clement Hurd. Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 21 to Oct. 13. $12. 301/694- 4744; marylandensemble.org.
Baby & Me Storytime: “Silly Lullaby,” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. For caregivers and children 0-24 months old. Sept. 22, 11 a.m. 540/785-3504.
“Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Sept. 26. For tickets, VIP Party Passes and tour merchandise, visit peppapigliveus.com.
Disney on Ice: “Road Trip Adventures,” EagleBank Arena, Fairfax. Embark on a wild ride to favorite Disney destinations, including sun-soaked Motunui with Moana, Pride Lands with Simba and Agrabah with Aladdin. and 7 p.m. Oct. 2-3; 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4; 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5; and 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Oct. 6. $25 and up. disneyonice.com.
Family Day: Semper Force, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Interact with reenactors from both the Empire and Rebel Alliance; and enjoy games and crafts. Come dressed as your favorite Sith Lord or Rebel and compete in a costume contest. Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. 800/397-7585; usmcmuseum.com.
Hylton Family Series: “Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey,” Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Lightwire Theater Company presents this story about an outcast mouse who craves acceptance and adventure, using glow-in-the dark puppets, electro-luminescent wire, movement and dance. Recommended for ages 4 to 12. Oct. 6, 1 and 4 p.m. $15 for adults, $10 children. 703/993-7759; hyltoncenter.org.
“Peter Rabbit Tales—Live On Stage,” The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Charlottesville. Oct. 18, 6 p.m. $10.75 youth, $14.75 adult. 434/979-1333; theparamount.net.
Home School Day, Thomas Jefferson’s Popular Forest, Home-schooled children and their families are invited to Poplar Forest for a day of hands-on-history activities, including brickmaking and quill pen writing, and special educational tours. Oct. 18, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Included with regular admission to Poplar Forest. $4-$16; free for children under age 6. For more information or to make reservations, visit poplarforest.org or call the Museum Shop at 434/534-8120.
Cirque Mei, George Mason University’s Center for the Arts Concert Hall, 4373 Mason Pond Drive, Fairfax. Elite circus artists and acrobats from the Hebei Province, China, bends ancient artistry with breathtaking energy for a non-stop extravaganza of acrobatics, contortion tricks, juggling acts, and balancing feats. Oct. 19, 2 and 8 p.m. $30-$50. 703/993-2787; cfa.gmu.edu.
Cirque Mei, Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Elite circus artists and acrobats from the Hebei Province, China, bends ancient artistry with breathtaking energy for a non-stop extravaganza of acrobatics, contortion tricks, juggling acts, and balancing feats. Oct. 24, 8 p.m. $29-$48. 703/993-7759; hyltoncenter.org.
ArchaeoFest, Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway, Fredericksburg. Enjoy a family-friendly day focused on early human technology from pre-historic time into the 18th century. $9 adults, $4.50 students, and free for children under age 6. Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ferryfarm.org.
Family Day: Air & Scare, Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, 14390 Air and Space Museum Parkway, Chantilly. Enjoy indoor trick or treating and participate in creepy crafts, spooky science experiments and other Halloween-themed activities. Wear a costume; full-face masks are prohibited on visitors over 16 years of age. Oct. 26, noon to 5:30 p.m. Free; parking is $15. 703-572-4118; airandspace.si.edu.
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. An action-packed, music-filled production following the heroic pups from the animated preschool series. Oct. 29-30. altriatheater.com.
“PJ Masks Live: Save The Day!” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. Based on the Disney Junior animated series, the show features preschoolers’ favorite pre-school superheroes and familiar songs from the popular show along with brand new music and a whole new adventure. Tickets go on sale Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. pjmaskslive.com.
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” EagleBank Arena, 4500 Patriot Circle, Fairfax. Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020. $21.50 and up; VIP packages available. PAWPatrolLive.com.
WORKSHOPS AND CAMPS
Petite Patriots, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St., Fredericksburg. An engaging historical experience for ages 3-6. Each Petite Patriot will receive free admission, read-aloud story, short and interactive history demonstration and take-home craft. Oct. 12 and Dec. 12. No cost; spots fill up fast. To reserve a spot, call 540/654-2111 or email lcrawfor@umw.edu. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.—Compiled by Gail Choochan
