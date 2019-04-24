If the Central Rappahannock Regional Library had tasked itself with bringing one of the greatest living authors to the University of Mary Washington in conjunction with the NEA’s Big Read, then the daunting task would have been determining who are some of the greatest living writers. However, if it were to narrow its focus and pick, say, the greatest living author of Vietnam War fiction, then the task would simply be how to get Tim O’Brien to fly in from Texas to Fredericksburg. Undaunted, the library made it work.
O’Brien will appear at UMW’s Dodd Auditorium on Saturday at 3 p.m. for a talk on his classic book, “The Things They Carried,” which was the library’s NEA Big Read selection.
“The Things They Carried,” a collection of fictional stories forged from O’Brien’s experiences as an infantryman in Vietnam, was published in 1990 and became one of the defining books on the Vietnam War in particular, and the experience of war in general. It is not hyperbole to list “The Things They Carried” among “Slaughterhouse-Five,” “Catch-22” and “The Red Badge of Courage” as one of the greatest books written on war.
“Slaughter House-Five” turns 50 this year, and O’Brien recently cited it as one of his favorite books, but cautions that the main influence in “The Things They Carried” was not in other books or readings.
“I very much admire ‘Slaughterhouse-Five.’ It’s a brilliant book,” he said. “However, I can’t say it was a major ‘influence’ on my own work. The real influence was the Vietnam War itself, and my participation in it.”
And though the stories in “The Things They Carried” have a tremendous feel for the real and have given countless book groups pause and fodder as to their true nature, he cautions that they are purely fiction.
“The events and characters in the book are a product of my imagination, almost entirely invented. I did serve as an infantryman in Vietnam, of course, which I hope delivers authenticity, urgency and a sense of ‘reality’ to the novel,” said O’Brien, who was recruited as a consultant and writer for the popular NBC family drama “This Is Us.”
By way of accolades, “The Things They Carried” may not even be considered O’Brien’s greatest book on Vietnam. His novel “Going After Cacciato” won the National Book Award in 1978 and his eerie thriller “In The Lake of the Woods” exposed O’Brien’s talents to a wider audience because it was perceived as less of a “war” novel—although it contains a number of flashbacks to Vietnam.
There has been a temptation by critics to label O’Brien’s novels as war novels merely because of their setting, but he has stated repeatedly that they are anti-war books, and are founded in a deep-seated desire for peace, which was always the overriding goal of his work.
“I doubt any single book can do much to stop people from killing other people. But silence is not possible for me,” he said.
It has been a number of years since O’Brien’s latest novel, “July, July,” was released, and he does not know if he has another novel in him. He does, however, have a book coming out in the fall titled “Dad’s Maybe Book,” a reflection on his sons and fatherhood, which is a role that O’Brien came to later in life.
For O’Brien, who was raised in Minnesota and now lives in Texas, the speaking engagement at UMW will be his first time in Fredericksburg.
“I’ve never visited Fredericksburg before. Having read a great deal about the American Civil War, I’ve wanted to visit Fredericksburg for many, many years, and I’m delighted that I will now have the opportunity.”