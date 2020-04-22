Arena Stage: Molly’s Salon, half-hour-long weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith with a variety of artists and leaders. 7-7:30 p.m. arenastage.org.
Branch Museum of Architecture and Design: Take a virtual tour of the “Inner Lives” ceramic exhibit. branchmuseum.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery: Visit the “Online Gallery,” showing what is on display for each artist, along with prices, sizes and media. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Standards-aligned resources available to help families virtually explore the wild world of animals and nature for grades K-12. Hands-on, creative resources include classroom activities, teacher’s guides, Saving a Species video series, Animal Bytes and animal info books. seaworld.org, buschgardens.com/williamsburg/animals.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Discover a wide range of online resources, including e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Children’s Museum of Richmond: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Colonial Williamsburg: Explore From Home section includes guides for teachers, quizzes and puzzles for students, interactive timeline, pages for exploring art collections, and printable coloring sheets from The Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg. colonialwilliamsburg.org.
Ferry Farm and Kenmore: An activity related to the sites, mostly in miniature or “wee” form, will be offered each week. During WeeWednesday series on Facebook page, make Little George and Little Betty (George Washington and Betty Washington Lewis) paper dolls and take them on quarantine adventures. Tag the sites and use hashtag #WeeWednesday. facebook.com/FerryFarmAndKenmore.
Folger Shakespeare Library: Shakespeare’s Birthday at Home, featuring programs, activities and live digital events on April 23; “Macbeth,” conceived and directed by Teller (of Penn & Teller) and Aaron Posner, available on YouTube through July 1; streaming versions of Folger Audio Editions with Simon & Schuster Audio; Shakespeare Unlimited podcast; and Shakespeare for Kids activities for younger children. folger.edu.
Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park: Virtual form stories, videos, insights and short virtual tours available at facebook.com/FredericksburgSpotsylvaniaNMP.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon: Tour Mount Vernon virtually, including the mansion, outbuildings, gardens and grounds. Mount Vernon will discuss a different aspect of George Washington and the estate on Facebook and YouTube every Monday through Friday at noon. mountvernon.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: Mason Arts at Home, featuring livestreams from guest artists; releases of previously recorded content; opportunities to experience work by alumni, students and faculty; as well as interactive activities from across the college. cfa.gmu.edu/MAAH.
Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown: Visit museums through apps, blogs, interactives, videos and a series of curriculum-based lesson plans for teachers and students learning at home. historyisfun.org.
Kennedy Center: Millennium Stage “Couch Concerts,” direct from artists’ homes at 4 p.m. every Monday (National Spotlight), Wednesday (Community Spotlight) and Friday (Artistic Partners Spotlight). Other events: “Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems,” featuring doodle sessions with the children’s author every weekday at 1 p.m. at kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems. Find more at-home programming at kennedy-center.org/digitalstage/Kennedy-Center-at-home.
Kid Pan Alley: “Virtual House Concert” series with Rappahannock musicians, every Sunday at 7 p.m. April 26: Paul Reisler with Shahin Shahida, Lorraine Duisit, Evan Espinola, and Forrest and Jonathan Marquisee. Sign up at KidPanAlley.org/hconcert (spaces are limited) or watch live on Facebook and YouTube. Free; tip jar available for musicians. Other activities: free songwriting sessions and interactive concerts for elementary school children; songwriting workshop for senior citizens Thursday and Friday. Register at KidPanAlley.org/online.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Take “Virtual Visits” on its Facebook page and find resources for learning (including activities for kids). lewisginter.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: Live demonstrations on Facebook and Instagram every Tuesday at 11 a.m.; live virtual shop every Saturday at 11 a.m. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
National Air and Space Museum: Dig into the museum’s collection of air- and spacecraft, stories of aviation and space, interactive activities, and K-12 learning resources. airandspace.si.edu.
National Gallery of Art: Explore “Degas at the Opéra” exhibit, with 360-degree virtual tour, audio tour, lecture and “An Eye for Art: Edgar Degas, Playing with Space” activity. nga.gov.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: Take a virtual tour and access distance learning programs. usmcmuseum.com.
Olney Theatre Center: Enjoy free Zoom classes, from story time and movement classes for younger kids to playwriting for teens to a play-reading club for all ages. olneytheatre.org.
Richmond Performing Arts Alliance: Legends at Home! featuring performances from Richmond artists, will be streamed each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon and 7 p.m. on its Facebook page and website. rpaalliance.com/rpaa-live-streaming-event.
Richmond Virtual Happy Hour House Shows: Daily performances by local artists hosted by Richmond Grid. Start times vary by performance, ranging between 3:30 to 6 p.m. facebook.com/richmondgrid.
Signature Theatre: Signature Strong Live! featuring conversation and song with Signature favorites, 8 p.m. Tuesday on Facebook. sigtheatre.org/SignatureStrong.
Stratford Hall: Enjoy a virtual tour, featuring nine stops in and around the Great House with American Sign Language interpretation. New virtual tours will be introduced; free coloring pages available online. 804/493-8038; stratfordhall.org.
Synetic Theater: Company members will also host online fitness classes; pay-what-you-can ranging from $5-20. synetictheater.org.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Watch past Banner Lectures, featuring more than 250 hours of recorded lectures by world renowned authors and speakers about a variety of topics, including famous Virginians, notable events, business and industry, government and politics, popular culture and more. Digital resources also include virtual tours, upcoming webinars, and activities and resources for students. The museum is also accepting digital submissions throughout the crisis on a special webpage, which allows all Virginians to share their stories, upload original images, audio or video recordings, or donate artifacts to the collection. 804/340-1800; virginiahistory.org/athome.
