ART
Branch Museum of Architecture and Design: Take a virtual tour of the “Inner Lives” ceramic exhibit. branchmuseum.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery: View new works by members celebrating the beauty of the seasons on its website and Facebook. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Find “Dahlgren Museum Talks,” a video series of talks, forum (including “The Navy Comes to Dahlgren” with longtime Dahlgren residents Brucie Gouldthorpe and the late Marybelle Ashton, along with renowned King George historian Elizabeth Lee) and presentations covering all facets of Dahlgren history on its website and Facebook page. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Hirshhorn Museum: “Artists in Quarantine,” video diary series featuring nearly 100 international artists. Released on a twice-weekly basis on Instagram and YouTube channel and available on the museum’s website. hirshhorn.si.edu.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: Live demonstrations on Facebook and Instagram every Tuesday at 11 a.m.; live virtual shop every Saturday at 11 a.m. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown: Visit museums through apps, blogs, interactives, videos and a series of curriculum-based lesson plans for teachers and students learning at home. historyisfun.org.
Modlin Center for the Arts: University Museums: “A Pound of Whatever Silver He Pleases,” online exhibit exploring profit and power, connectedness and conflict in the 13th- and 14th-century eastern Mediterranean region through the examination of 53 coins from the Lora Robins Gallery Coin Collection.
National Air and Space Museum: Dig into the museum’s collection of air- and spacecraft, stories of aviation and space, interactive activities and K-12 learning resources. airandspace.si.edu.
National Gallery of Art: Explore “Degas at the Opéra” exhibit, with 360-degree virtual tour, audio tour, lecture and “An Eye for Art: Edgar Degas, Playing with Space” activity. nga.gov.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: Take a virtual tour and access distance learning programs. usmcmuseum.com.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Enjoy new video series “Curators At Home,” which takes viewers beyond the bare facts of Virginia history as VMHC curators uncover the real stories and real people behind the dates, each Friday on Facebook and YouTube; and past Banner Lectures, featuring more than 250 hours of recorded lectures by world-renowned authors and speakers about a variety of topics. Also available: digital puzzles, virtual tours, webinars, and activities and resources for students. The museum is also accepting digital submissions throughout the crisis on a special webpage, which allows all Virginians to share their stories, upload original images, audio or video recordings, or donate artifacts to the collection. virginiahistory.org/athome.
MUSIC
DCJazzFest From Home: Free video series featuring never-before-seen footage of past performances, along with live-streamed sets from DCJF artist alum, on YouTube and Facebook. Runs every Saturday at 7 p.m. through June 6. See schedule at dcjazzfest.org.
Gaye Adegbalola: Pre-Mother’s Day solo concert, 8 p.m. Saturday on Facebook Live. Free; but donations are welcome. adegbalola.com.
GMU Center for the Arts: Mason Arts at Home, featuring livestreams from guest artists; releases of previously recorded content; opportunities to experience work by alumni, students and faculty; as well as interactive activities from across the college. cfa.gmu.edu/MAAH.
Kennedy Center: Millennium Stage “Couch Concerts,” direct from artists’ homes at 4 p.m. every Monday (National Spotlight), Wednesday (Community Spotlight) and Friday (Artistic Partners Spotlight). Other events: “Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems,” featuring doodle sessions with the children’s author every weekday at 1 p.m. at kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems. Find more at-home programming at kennedy-center.org/digitalstage/Kennedy-Center-at-home.
Kid Pan Alley: “Virtual House Concert” series with Rappahannock musicians, every Sunday at 7 p.m. Sign up at KidPanAlley.org/hconcert (spaces are limited) or watch live on Facebook and YouTube. Free; tip jar available for musicians. Other activities: free songwriting sessions and interactive concerts for elementary school children; songwriting workshop for senior citizens Thursday and Friday. Register at KidPanAlley.org/online.
THEATER
Arena Stage: Molly’s Salon, half-hour-long weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith with a variety of artists and leaders. 7-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. arenastage.org.
Folger Shakespeare Library: “Macbeth,” conceived and directed by Teller (of Penn & Teller) and Aaron Posner, available on YouTube through July 1; streaming versions of Folger Audio Editions with Simon & Schuster Audio; Shakespeare Unlimited podcast; and Shakespeare for Kids activities for younger children. folger.edu.
Maryland Ensemble Theatre: ”The Comedy Pigs 2020 Sketch Show Part 2,” 8 p.m. Friday on Facebook. Free; recommended for mature audiences. marylandensemble.org.
Olney Theatre Center: Enjoy free Zoom classes, from story time and movement classes for younger kids to playwriting for teens to a play-reading club for all ages. olneytheatre.org.
The Paramount Theater: “Stream the Magic of The Paramount,” featuring paid streaming events, and complimentary content including the recording of “How Charlottesville Got Its Theater Back” along with many streaming events of local partners. theparamount.net/streamthemagic/
Richmond Virtual Happy Hour House Shows: Daily performances by local artists hosted by Richmond Grid. Start times vary by performance, ranging between 3:30 to 6 p.m. facebook.com/richmondgrid.
Round House Theatre: “Homebound,” a 10-episode webseries where playwrights, actors and designers explore life under stay-at-home orders in the D.C. area. New episodes posted on YouTube every Monday through June 29. RoundHouseTheatre.org/Homebound.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: “The Shakespeare Hour,” with Artistic Director Simon Godwin and Resident Dramaturg Drew Lichtenberg, who will examine the world of Shakespeare and our own by discussing two plays from the Shakespearean canon. Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. through May 13. $10 per session; free for STC members, season subscribers and package holders. To RSVP, call 202/547-1122 or visit shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Signature Strong Live! featuring conversation and song with Signature favorites, 8 p.m. Tuesday on Facebook. sigtheatre.org/SignatureStrong.
Story District: “Funnier than Fiction,” showcasing a diverse cast of newcomers and seasoned storytellers who will share situations that range from relatable to ridiculous. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on YouTube. Pay what you can; purchase tickets at https://bit.ly/FunnierthanFictionRSVP. storydistrict.org.
Synetic Theater: Company members will host online fitness classes; pay-what-you-can $5-$20. synetictheater.org.
Virginia Opera: “La Boheme,” 2015 performance featuring the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, on demand through May 7 at youtube.com/vaopera.
FAMILY
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Standards-aligned resources available to help families virtually explore the wild world of animals and nature for grades K-12. Hands-on, creative resources include classroom activities, teacher’s guides, Saving a Species video series, Animal Bytes and animal info books. seaworld.org, buschgardens.com/williamsburg/animals.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Discover a wide range of online resources, including e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Children’s Museum of Richmond: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Colonial Williamsburg: Explore From Home section includes guides for teachers, quizzes and puzzles for students, interactive timeline, pages for exploring art collections, and printable coloring sheets from The Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg. colonialwilliamsburg.org.
Ferry Farm and Kenmore: An activity related to the sites, mostly in miniature or “wee” form, will be offered each week. During WeeWednesday series on Facebook page, make Little George and Little Betty (George Washington and Betty Washington Lewis) paper dolls and take them on quarantine adventures. Tag the sites and use hashtag #WeeWednesday. facebook.com/FerryFarmAndKenmore.
Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park: Virtual form stories, videos, insights and short virtual tours available at facebook.com/FredericksburgSpotsylvaniaNMP.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Take a virtual ride on Thunder Speedway. funlandfredericksburg.com/thunder-speedway.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon: Tour Mount Vernon virtually, including the mansion, outbuildings, gardens and grounds. Mount Vernon will discuss a different aspect of George Washington and the estate on Facebook and YouTube every Monday through Friday at noon. mountvernon.org.
Imagination Stage: Watch a free digital presentation of its early childhood theater production, “Blue.” imaginationstage.org.
James Monroe Museum: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Take “Virtual Visits” on Facebook and find resources for learning (including activities for kids). lewisginter.org.
Stratford Hall: Enjoy a virtual tour, featuring nine stops in and around the Great House with American Sign Language interpretation. New virtual tours will be introduced; free coloring pages available online. stratfordhall.org.
ETC.
Ingleside Vineyards: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Virtual Georgetown French Market, featuring online promotions, cafes and galleries; story time and music for children; and French baking demonstration. Ten percent of sales will benefit COVID-19 relief on behalf of Martha’s Table and Christ Child Opportunity Shop. Through May 8. georgetowndc.com/frenchmarket.
