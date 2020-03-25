Brush Strokes Gallery: Visit the “Online Gallery,” which shows what is currently on display for each artist, along with prices, sizes and media. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Discover a wide range of online resources, including e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy Streaming Video, featuring from more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids Educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Visit blog for videos, family activities and parenting resources. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Colonial Williamsburg: Explore From Home section includes guides for teachers, quizzes and puzzles for students, interactive timeline, pages for exploring art collections, and printable coloring sheets from The Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg. colonialwilliamburg.org.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon: Tour Mount Vernon virtually, including the mansion, outbuildings, gardens and grounds. Mount Vernon will discuss a different aspect of George Washington and the estate on Facebook and YouTube every Monday through Friday at noon. mountvernon.org.
Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown: Visit museums through apps, blogs, interactives, videos and a series of curriculum-based lesson plans for teachers and students learning at home. historyisfun.org.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Take “Virtual Visits” on its Facebook page and find resources for learning (including activities for kids). lewisginter.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: Live demonstrations on Facebook and Instagram every Tuesday at 11 a.m. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
National Air and Space Museum: Dig into the museum’s collection of air- and spacecraft, stories of aviation and space, interactive activities, and K-12 learning resources. airandspace.si.edu.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: Take a virtual tour and access distance learning programs. usmcmuseum.com.
Stratford Hall: Enjoy a virtual tour, featuring nine stops in and around the Great House with American Sign Language interpretation. New virtual tours will be introduced; free coloring pages available online. 804/493-8038; stratfordhall.org.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Watch past Banner Lectures, featuring more than 250 hours of recorded lectures by world renowned authors and speakers about a variety of topics, including famous Virginians, notable events, business and industry, government and politics, popular culture and more. Digital resources also include virtual tours, upcoming webinars, and activities and resources for students. 804/340-1800; virginiahistory.org.
