Brush Strokes Gallery: Visit the “Online Gallery,” which shows what is currently on display for each artist, along with prices, sizes and media. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Standards-aligned resources available to help families virtually explore the wild world of animals and nature for grades K-12. Hands-on, creative resources includes Classroom Activities, Teacher’s Guides, Saving a Species Video Series, Animal Bytes and Animal Info Books. seaworld.org, buschgardens.com/williamsburg/animals.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Discover a wide range of online resources, including e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy Streaming Video, featuring from more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids Educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Videos, family activities and parenting resources available on blog. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Colonial Williamsburg: Explore From Home section includes guides for teachers, quizzes and puzzles for students, interactive timeline, pages for exploring art collections, and printable coloring sheets from The Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg. colonialwilliamburg.org.
Ferry Farm and Kenmore: An activity related to the sites, mostly in miniature or “wee” form, will be offered each week. During “WeeWednesday” series on Facebook page, make "Little George” and “Little Betty” (George Washington and Betty Washington Lewis) paper dolls and take them on quarantine adventures. Tag the sites and use hashtag #WeeWednesday. facebook.com/FerryFarmAndKenmore.
Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park: Virtual form stories, videos, insights and short virtual tours available at facebook.com/FredericksburgSpotsylvaniaNMP.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon: Tour Mount Vernon virtually, including the mansion, outbuildings, gardens and grounds. Mount Vernon will discuss a different aspect of George Washington and the estate on Facebook and YouTube every Monday through Friday at noon. mountvernon.org.
Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown: Visit museums through apps, blogs, interactives, videos and a series of curriculum-based lesson plans for teachers and students learning at home. historyisfun.org.
Kennedy Center: "Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems," featuring doodle sessions with the children's author every weekday at 1 p.m. kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Take “Virtual Visits” on its Facebook page and find resources for learning (including activities for kids). lewisginter.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: Live demonstrations on Facebook and Instagram every Tuesday at 11 a.m. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
National Air and Space Museum: Dig into the museum’s collection of air- and spacecraft, stories of aviation and space, interactive activities, and K-12 learning resources. airandspace.si.edu.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: Take a virtual tour and access distance learning programs. usmcmuseum.com.
Richmond Performing Arts Alliance: Legends at Home! with performances from Richmond artists will be streamed each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon and 7 p.m. on its Facebook page and website. April 3: Anthony Cosby–Knowles. Additional Richmond Legends will include Georgia Rogers Farmer, Debra Wagoner, Cathy Motley–Fitch, Susan Greenbaum, Audra Honaker and others. rpaalliance.com/rpaa-live-streaming-event.
Signature Theatre: Dani Stoller's world-premiere comedy "Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes," available for streaming through April 12 at bit.ly/easywomenstreaming; $35 virtual ticket. Signature Strong Live! featuring conversation and song with Signature favorites, 8 p.m. Tuesday on Facebook. sigtheatre.org/SignatureStrong.
Stratford Hall: Enjoy a virtual tour, featuring nine stops in and around the Great House with American Sign Language interpretation. New virtual tours will be introduced; free coloring pages available online. 804/493-8038; stratfordhall.org.
Synetic Theater: Stream "Hansel and Gretel" and "Richard 3.0" through April 12; pay-what-you-can available starting at $5. Company members will also host online fitness classes; pay-what-you-can ranging from $5-20. synetictheater.org.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Watch past Banner Lectures, featuring more than 250 hours of recorded lectures by world renowned authors and speakers about a variety of topics, including famous Virginians, notable events, business and industry, government and politics, popular culture and more. Digital resources also include virtual tours, upcoming webinars, and activities and resources for students. The museum is also accepting digital submissions throughout the crisis on a special webpage, which allows all Virginians to share their stories, upload original images, audio or video recordings, or donate artifacts to the collection. 804/340-1800; virginiahistory.org.
